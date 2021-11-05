Russia's Kirov Region Culls Poultry After Avian-Flu Outbreak

Russian authorities have ordered the mass culling of poultry in the western Kirov region after an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza.

The region’s governor, Igor Vasiliyev, declared an emergency in 10 districts after H5N1 avian influenza was detected last week at a poultry farm.

All poultry in the contaminated zones is being culled, including that held by villagers.

The Kirov region's veterinary department said about 230 tons of poultry were seized and incinerated.

There were no reports of human transmission.

Avian, swine, and other zoonotic influenza viruses can be passed onto humans through direct contact with infected animals or contaminated environments, according to the World Health Organization.

However, the viruses do not have the ability of sustained transmission among humans.