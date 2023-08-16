News
Russian Teen Arrested For Burning Koran Claims Kadyrov's Son Beat Him In Jail Cell
A Russian teenager arrested for publicly burning a Koran in the southwestern region of Volgograd and kept in pretrial detention in Chechnya says he was beaten in a jail cell by Adam Kadyrov, the 15-year-old son of Chechnya's authoritarian leader, Ramzan Kadyrov. Chechen Ombudsman Mansur Soltayev said on August 16 that Russia's ombudswoman, Tatyana Moskalkova, instructed him to investigate Nikita Zhuravel's claim. The 19-year-old was arrested in May on a charge of "insulting believers' feelings." The case against him was launched in Chechnya, instead of Volgograd, due to "multiple requests by residents of the Chechen Republic." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
UN Security Council Set To Hold Emergency Meeting On Nagorno-Karabakh
The United Nations Security Council is set to hold an emergency meeting regarding the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Azerbaijan's mostly ethnic-Armenian-populated breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh on August 16.
The meeting at the UN headquarters in New York City came after the Armenian UN Ambassador Mher Margarian said in a letter to the Security Council that the people of Nagorno-Karabakh are “on the verge of a full-fledged humanitarian catastrophe.”
Both Armenia and separatist authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh have said that Azerbaijan has blockaded the region since December, resulting in shortages of food, medicines, and energy.
The situation had deteriorated to such a point that Armenia's Human Rights Defender's Office said on August 15 that a man around the age of 40had died as a result of chronic malnutrition, protein and energy deficiency.
The claim has not been independently verified but a former International Criminal Court prosecutor said earlier in August that the blockade of the Lachin Corridor, the only link between Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia, may amount to a "genocide" of the local Armenian population. Baku has rejected such an assertion.
Tensions sparked by the blockade escalated further after Azerbaijan in June tightened a checkpoint installed in April on the road known as the Lachin Corridor, claiming that "various types of contraband" had been discovered in the Red Cross vehicles coming from Armenia.
Referring to the blockade, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian said on August 11 that Azerbaijan's moves could result in "nullifying a historic opportunity for peace" between the two South Caucasus nation.
Azerbaijan denies blockading Nagorno-Karabakh and offers an alternative route for supplies via the town of Agdam, which is situated east of the region and is controlled by Baku.
However, Nagorno-Karabakh's separatist government has rejected that offer, saying Azerbaijan’s blockade of the Lachin Corridor is a violation of the Moscow-brokered 2020 cease-fire agreement that placed the 5-kilometer-wide strip of land under the control of Russian peacekeepers.
A group of UN experts issued a statement on August 7, expressing alarm over the ongoing blockade of the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan, which they said had led to a dire humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh.
“By lifting the blockade, the [Azerbaijani] authorities can alleviate the suffering of thousands of people in Nagorno-Karabakh and allow for the unimpeded flow of humanitarian assistance to the civilian population," the experts said. "It is essential to ensure the safety, dignity, and well-being of all individuals during this critical time."
Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought two wars over Nagorno-Karabakh, a predominantly Armenian-populated mountainous enclave that is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan. The most recent war lasted six weeks in late 2020 and left 7,000 soldiers dead on both sides.
As a result of the war, Azerbaijan regained control over a part of Nagorno-Karabakh and seven surrounding districts. The war ended with a Russian-brokered cease-fire under which Moscow deployed about 2,000 troops to serve as peacekeepers.
Russia Labels Warsaw-Based Group For A Free Russia As 'Undesirable Organization'
The Russian Prosecutor-General's Office on August 16 recognized the Warsaw-registered group For A Free Russia, which assists Russian citizens who face persecution at home and seek asylum abroad, as "an undesirable organization." The office explained the move by saying the group's leaders, Anastasia Sergeyeva and Maria Kharmast, "recruit Russian citizens to volunteer battalions within the Ukrainian armed forces." The group says it was created in 2015 to unite Russian citizens abroad and help them to preserve their identity. It also says it supports those who are against President Vladimir "Putin's bloody regime." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
- By Mike Eckel
Former Top FBI Counterintelligence Agent Pleads Guilty to Working For Russian Oligarch
A former top FBI counterintelligence agent pleaded guilty to charges related to his work for notorious Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, changing his plea after federal prosecutors filed new, reduced charges of conspiring to violate U.S. sanctions on Russia by working for the billionaire industrialist.
The move by Charles McGonigal, made on August 15 before a federal judge in New York City, ends a prosecution that had stunned the FBI, where McGonigal had investigated Russian influence operations for years while climbing the bureau’s ranks.
The 55-year-old also still faces a separate set of foreign agent charges in Washington, D.C., related to work he did for Albanian officials.
McGonigal, who retired as head counterintelligence in the FBI's New York bureau in 2018, was originally indicted in January by a grand jury on more serious charges of money laundering and violating U.S. sanctions.
Prosecutors alleged that McGonigal and a former Russian diplomat with whom he was associated, were paid more than $200,000 to do work for Deripaska, a wealthy Russian metals tycoon who has long been seen as a Kremlin insider. Deripaska was hit with sanctions by the U.S. Treasury Department in 2018.
U.S. authorities said McGonigal was hired to dig up negative information on Vladimir Potanin, a rival oligarch to Deripaska. McGonigal and the former diplomat, Sergei Shestakov, also worked to try and get Deripaska removed from U.S. sanctions lists.
Shestakov has pleaded not guilty to the more serious charges than had been originally filed against McGonigal.
They "attempted to conceal Deripaska's involvement by, among other means, not directly naming Deripaska in electronic communications, using shell companies as counterparties in the contract that outlined the services to be performed, using a forged signature on that contract, and using the same shell companies to send and receive payment from Deripaska," the Justice Department said in a press release after McGonigal entered his plea.
McGonigal could receive up to five years in prison when he is sentenced in December.
The separate case filed in Washington, D.C., by federal prosecutors centers on work McGonigal allegedly did on behalf of a former Albanian intelligence officer, for which he was paid $225,000.
McGonigal also allegedly lied to the FBI about his contacts with foreign nationals and foreign travel while he was still employed by the bureau.
Deripaska also faces charges of violating U.S. sanctions through real estate deals and a complicated scheme under which he allegedly arranged for his girlfriend to travel to the United States to give birth to two of their children.
Activist From Russia's Chuvashia Flees Country After Court Convicts Her Of Extremism
Yelena Romanova (aka Blinova), an opposition activist from Russia's Republic of Chuvashia in the Volga region, has fled the country after being sentenced in April to two years of correctional work and docked 10 percent of her salary on a charge of being a member of the Artpodgotovka (Artillery Bombardment) movement, which was labeled as extremist and banned in 2017. Romanova told OVD-Info on August 15 that she left Russia on July 19 and is currently trying to obtain asylum in an unspecified European Union member state. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
Day of Mourning Declared In Bosnia's Gradacac After Triple Murder
Officials in Bosnia-Herzegovina have announced a day of mourning on August 16 to honor the victims of a triple murder in the city of Gradacac. The incident, which occurred on August 11, saw a man livestream the killing of his ex-wife. He then posted another video saying he had killed two others and shot several more people. He later died by suicide. Local law enforcement is investigating the matter. No motive for the murders has been made public. Thousands of citizens held protests in several cities on the day of the murders to demand authorities curb violence against women. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Balkan Service, click here.
Former Minister Of Russia's Komi Republic Flees To United States To Avoid Conscription
The former agriculture minister of Russia's northern Komi Republic, Denis Sharonov, has fled to the United States to avoid conscription to the war in Ukraine. Sharonov told RTVI television on August 15 that he left after he was summoned to a military conscription center following President Vladimir Putin's announcement of a mobilization in September 2022. The 48-year-old former Russian official, who served as minister in the Komi's government from December 2020 until January 2022, said he currently works as a truck driver in the United States and has no regrets about his decision. To read the original story by RFE/RL's North.Realities, click here.
Ukraine Rejects NATO Official's Comments On Ceding Territory For Alliance Membership
Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry and top officials in Kyiv have slammed comments by a top NATO official speculating that ceding territory to Russia in exchange for NATO membership could be a way to end the war between the two countries.
"We have always assumed that the alliance, like Ukraine, does not trade territories," Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko wrote on Facebook on August 15, adding that such suggestions "play into the hands of Russia."
Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, in an appearance on Ukrainian television, called the comments by Stian Jenssen, chief of staff to NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, "a strange move."
"It is absolutely unclear why this was done," Danilov said.
During an August 15 panel discussion in Arendal, Norway, Jenssen made the comments, saying it could be "a possible solution" to settling the conflict.
He also noted that Russia was "struggling enormously militarily," that it seemed "unrealistic that [it] can take new territories,”and repeated NATO's position that any decisions on negotiations with Russia were up to Kyiv.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said during the NATO Summit in Vilnius in July that Kyiv remains committed to liberating all of Ukraine’s territory and would never agree to ceding territory as part of a peace deal with Moscow.
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said earlier this year that "Ukraine does not accept any proposals that would involve the loss of its territories or the freezing of the conflict."
NATO officials have not commented publicly on Jenssen's statements, but several news outlets quoted unnamed sources from within the military alliance as saying NATO "fully supports" Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called Jenssen's comments "a bogus story that has certain political goals," repeating Moscow's opposition to Ukraine's possible NATO membership.
Meanwhile, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told the state news agency TASS that any settlement of the war would require Ukraine's "neutrality," as well as Kyiv's "recognition of the new territorial realities, Ukraine's demilitarization and de-Nazification, and the rights of its Russian-speaking citizens and national minorities in line with international law."
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who is the deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, wrote on Telegram that "to enter [NATO], the Kyiv authorities would have to give up even Kyiv itself, the capital of ancient Rus."
Evangelical Pastor In Belarus, Son-In-Law, Jailed Amid Crackdown
Belarusian authorities have sentenced Vyachaslau Hancharenka, the pastor of the New Life evangelical church in Minsk, to 10 days in jail on a charge of resisting a law enforcement officer's orders. Christian activist Syarhey Melyanets said on Facebook on August 15 that Hancharenka's son-in-law Illya Buday also was handed a five-day jail sentence on a hooliganism charge. Minsk authorities said in June that they plan to demolish the New Life church's building and build a school on its site. In 2020, Hancharenka publicly condemned the brutal dispersal of mass protests against the official results of a disputed presidential election. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Rights Group Calls On Tajik Authorities To Release Journalist
The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has called for the immediate release of independent journalist Khurshed Fozilov after a Tajik court rejected his appeal of a seven-year prison sentence for allegedly sending reports to the Akhbor news website that the state banned and labeled an "extremist" organization.
Fozilov, known for his coverage of social issues, was convicted in May after a two-day closed door trial at the Sughd regional court even though he has said he stopped working with the website after it was banned in 2020.
His lawyer subsequently filed an appeal with the regional court, which was rejected on July 12. The rejection was announced during a recent Supreme Court news conference on August 14.
"Tajik authorities' rejection of journalist Khurshed Fozilov's appeal serves to highlight how the courts have facilitated the criminalization of the press in the country," Carlos Martínez de la Serna, the CPJ’s program director in New York, said in a statement.
“Fozilov is at least the seventh Tajik journalist to be sentenced to a lengthy prison term in the past year. Authorities must release him and all other jailed members of the press at once, and thoroughly investigate allegations that Fozilov was mistreated in custody to force a confession.”
The 37-year-old father of three is a freelance journalist who has cooperated with several independent media outlets, including the independent website Akhbor, which is based outside the country.
He often covered social issues and problems faced by ordinary people in Sughd and was critical of the local government. He has been active on social media networks as well.
Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, who has run the Central Asian nation for almost 30 years, has been criticized by international human rights groups over his administration's alleged disregard for independent media, religious freedoms, civil society, and political pluralism in the tightly controlled former Soviet republic.
In the past year alone, several journalists and bloggers have been handed prison sentences with terms ranging from seven to 20 years, often based on accusations of collaborating with extremist, or banned organizations.
The journalists who were sentenced, aong with their supporters and human rights groups, have called the charges trumped up and politically motivated.
Tajikistan was ranked 152nd in Reporters Without Borders' 2022 World Press Freedom Index, and designated "Not Free" in Freedom House's 2022 Global Freedom Status.
Cargo Ship Leaves Ukraine's Odesa Port Despite Russian Blockade
A cargo ship has left the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Odesa in a test of what the Ukrainian government has described as a temporary "humanitarian corridor" to allow commercial ships to leave its ports despite a Russian blockade.
The Hong Kong-flagged ship left Odesa early on August 16, Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov announced on Facebook. The ship had been stuck in Odesa since arriving their on February 23, 2022, one day before Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
It was reportedly carrying more than 2,000 containers with 30,000 metric tons of goods.
Kyiv announced the so-called humanitarian corridor on August 8 in an effort to enable ships that have been trapped in the ports of Chornomorsk, Odesa, and Pivdenniy to leave.
Russia has not commented on the initiative or said whether it would respect the corridor. On August 13, a Russian military ship fired warning shots at a cargo vessel approaching the Ukrainian Danube port of Izmail. The ship was allowed to proceed after Russian troops bordered and searched it.
The ship that left Odesa on August 16 was the first commercial vessel to leave the port since July 16. On July 17, Moscow announced its withdrawal from a UN-brokered agreement to facilitate Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea.
The UN criticized the decision, saying it would "strike a blow to people in need everywhere."
Since then, Russia has targeted Odesa and its port infrastructure with repeated air strikes.
The head of Odesa's military administration, Oleh Kiper, announced on August 16 that Russian drone strikes overnight had attacked "one of the Danube ports, damaging warehouses and granaries."
Kiper added that 11 Russian drones had been destroyed over Odesa during the night.
Moscow has also warned that ships traveling to Ukrainian Black Sea ports would be seen as potentially carrying military cargoes.
A NATO statement on July 26 said that warning "has created new risks for miscalculation and escalation, as well as serious impediments to freedom of navigation."
Ukraine Claims Strategic Town Recaptured As Counteroffensive Makes Progress In The South
Ukrainian forces have recaptured the southwestern Donetsk region town of Urozhayne, a key objective in Ukraine's bid to cut the so-called land bridge between the Russian-occupied parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions and the occupied Ukrainian Crimean Peninsula, a top official said on August 16.
"Urozhayne liberated," Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar wrote in a post on Telegram. "Our defenders are entrenched on the outskirts. Offensive actions continue."
The report could not be independently verified.
Russia did not immediately comment. A spokesman for the Russian-installed administration of the occupied part of the Donetsk region, Yan Gagin, told the TASS state news agency that Urozhayne "has become a pocket of destruction for Ukraine's military."
"The ravaged settlement is littered with bodies," Gagin said, adding that heavy fighting continues in the area and "the situation remains tense."
Urozhayne and the neighboring town of Staromayorske have been the scene of fierce fighting in recent days as Ukrainian forces press their counteroffensive. The towns are an important link between the Russian-controlled areas of the Donetsk region and the Russian-occupied parts of southern Ukraine, including the Azov Sea ports of Mariupol and Berdyansk.
The U.S. television network CNN on August 15 broadcast video provided by the Ukrainian SBU security service purportedly showing a sea-based drone attack the Kerch bridge on July 17. It was the first time Ukrainian authorities have taken responsibility for the operation, which damaged road lanes of the bridge that links Russia with the occupied Ukrainian Crimean Peninsula.
The video showed a Sea Baby drone with up to 850 kilograms of explosives crashing into one of the bridge's support pillars. The SBU also provided two other videos showing another drone striking the road section of the bridge and a third striking the railway section about five minutes later from a different direction.
In comments to CNN, SBU head Vasyl Malyuk also claimed responsibility for the first attack on the Kerch bridge in October 2022 but did not provide any details about that incident.
The head of the Kherson military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, on August 16 reported intense Russian shelling of civilian areas overnight, saying 13 shells fell in the city of Kherson. Six civilians were reportedly injured in the attacks.
The Ukrainian General Staff reported overnight strikes by at least 28 sea- and air-launched cruise missiles, many of which were reportedly destroyed by air defenses.
The Russian Defense Ministry said on August 16 that a drone had been shot down over Crimea.
U.S. Rock Group Apologizes After Inviting Russian Fan Onstage In Georgia
The Killers rock group from the United States has apologized after lead singer and bassist Brandon Flowers invited a fan from Russia onstage during a concert in the Georgian resort city of Batumi, drawing a chorus of boos as he tried to unite the crowd by saying they were all "brothers and sisters."
Honoring a band tradition to invite a fan from the audience to play drums with them while performing a song, Flowers noticed a man at the August 14 concert holding a poster reading "If destiny is kind, I'll be your drummer tonight" and brought him to the stage to play the song For Reasons Unknown.
After the man introduced himself as a Russian citizen, Flowers said he had no problem with that and asked the audience for their opinion on the matter.
"We don't know the etiquette of this land, but this guy's a Russian. You OK with a Russian coming up here?" he asked.
Many fans began protesting and demanded the Russian leave the stage but the group carried on and performed the song amid protesting shouts and whistles.
Georgia and Russia have long had tense relations -- the two fought a war in 2008 and Russia still occupies part of the country. Meanwhile many Russians have fled to Georgia to escape military conscription and a clampdown on free speech since the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Flowers tried to calm down the audience, asking for unity among the group's fans, and calling them "brothers and sisters," after which some of the audience began leaving the concert chanting "F...ck Russia" and "Russia is an occupier."
The Killers followed up on August 15 issuing a statement on Instagram saying "we did not mean to upset anyone and we apologize."
"We recognize that a comment, meant to suggest that all of The Killers' audience and fans are 'brothers and sisters' could be misconstrued.... We stand with you and hope to return soon," the statement said.
Last month, Georgian protesters forced the Astoria Grande cruise ship, carrying some 800 passengers including Russians, to leave the port in Batumi where it had arrived from the Russia seaside city of Sochi.
Protests in Batumi and in the South Caucasus nation's capital, Tbilisi, broke out on July 27 after some Russian tourists on the ship told Georgian media that they supported Russia's 2008 war against Georgia that ended with Russia's recognition of Georgia's breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia. Moscow still has troops in the two region.
Public opinion in Georgia also overwhelmingly supports Ukraine in the war with Russia.
Religious Leaders In Sunni Communities Of Iran Targeted For Supporting Protesters
Religious leaders of the Sunni Muslim communities in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchistan Province and in the Kurdish provinces of the country are being increasingly targeted for persecution, arrest, and imprisonment because of their criticism of the state’s violence against peaceful protesters, the Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) said on August 15. “Iranian authorities are jailing and defrocking religious leaders of the Sunni communities for speaking out against the state’s killings and arrests of protesters,” Hadi Ghaemi, executive director of CHRI, said in a news release. Ghaemi said the Sunni clerics had committed no illegal act other than speaking out.
Russian Space Agency Postpones First Flight Of New Spaceship Until 2028
The first flight of a new spacecraft produced by the Russian state space agency Roskosmos has been postponed to 2028, according to Russian media reports quoting chief designer Vladimir Kozhevnikov. The first launch of the transport spaceship Eagle had been planned for this year, but a few months before the launch, Dmitry Rogozin, who was then the head of Roskosmos, announced a postponement until 2024. The Moscow Times said that the project implementation deadline had to be revised due to the war in Ukraine. The reason for the current postponement has not been reported. To read the original story on RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Blinken Reiterates U.S. Stance On Taliban Ties: Normalization Hinges On Women's Rights
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated that there can be no advancement in the relationship between the United States and Afghanistan's Taliban rulers unless there is an improvement in the treatment of women in the country.
Speaking to reporters on August 15, the two-year anniversary of the Taliban’s seizure of power in Kabul, Blinken said the United States continues to work to hold the Taliban accountable for the commitments that it's made, particularly when it comes to the rights of women and girls.
"We've been very clear with the Taliban -- and dozens of countries around the world have been very clear -- that the path to any more normal relationship between the Taliban and other countries will be blocked unless and until the rights of women and girls among other things are actually supported," Blinken said.
No country has recognized the Taliban-led government, and the United States has avoided direct economic engagement in part over the treatment of women and girls, who have seen their rights drastically curbed by the hard-line Islamists. This includes a ban on women working in local and international nongovernmental organizations and a ban on education beyond the sixth grade.
The Taliban stormed back to power in August 2021 after President Joe Biden withdrew U.S. troops under the terms of an agreement reached in February 2020 between the Taliban and the administration of then-U.S. President Donald Trump.
Blinken defended the pullout and said the United States was not focused on other priorities.
"The decision to withdraw from Afghanistan was an incredibly difficult one, but also the right one," Blinken said. "We ended America's longest war. For the first time in 20 years, we don't have another generation of young Americans going to fight and die."
A number of international human rights organizations earlier on August 15 called the Taliban's two years of rule shameful and worrying.
Amnesty International and several other international human rights organizations demanded in a statement an effective response to the situation, noting the Taliban's strict decrees against human rights in Afghanistan, especially against women and girls.
The organizations said in a statement that in the past two years, the Taliban has increasingly imposed harmful policies against women and girls and religious and ethnic minorities that clearly violate Afghanistan's obligations under international human rights law.
The Taliban has previously rejected reports on the treatment of women as propaganda of international organizations. The militant group's leaders have said they have strengthened all the rights of women in Afghanistan in light of Islamic principles.
Zabihullah Mujahid, the chief spokesman for the Taliban, said in an interview with the AP marking the second anniversary of the Taliban takeover of the country that the Taliban views its rule of Afghanistan as open-ended and as drawing legitimacy from Islamic law. He also suggested a ban on female education will remain in place.
Female activist Soheila Yousefi calls the situation alarming and wants the world to pay attention.
"The international community should take serious action in this regard because the world chose to be silent in these two years and did not take any practical steps. Our request is that they should look at the current situation in Afghanistan, then take a serious and comprehensive review."
The Taliban did not respond to Radio Azadi's questions before the release of the report, but the rulers have spoken of strengthening human rights in Afghanistan, especially the rights of women and girls, according to Islamic principles.
Latvia Beefs Up Belarus Border Protection Following 96 Illegal Crossing Attempts
The Latvian border guard service said on August 15 it had requested army and police assistance to guard the border with Belarus after registering 96 attempts to cross the border illegally in a 24-hour period. According to the statement, border guards have been recalled from their holidays to beef up the border amid intelligence data about "a possible increase in hybrid threats" and Belarus authorities' involvement in organizing the flow of illegal immigrants into the NATO and European Union member state. Poland recently said it had increased protection the Belarus border amid "destabilizing" actions by its pro-Russian neighbor. To read the Latvian border guard service's statement, click here.
Investigative News Outlet Reports On Alleged Poisoning Of Russian Journalists, Activist Living Outside Russia
The investigative news outlet The Insider has revealed alleged attempts to poison two Russian journalists and a civil activist who have fled the country. Yelena Kostyuchenko of Meduza and Novaya Gazeta reportedly fell victim to poisoning in Munich in October 2022, while Irina Babloyan of Ekho Moskvy was allegedly poisoned in Tbilisi a week later. In May, Natalya Arno, head of Free Russia Foundation, which supports civil society and democratic development, was hospitalized with suspected poisoning in Prague. The Insider shared the accounts with victims' consent to caution other Russians living abroad. Russian authorities have not commented. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
EU Border Monitoring Mission In Armenia Confirms Gunfire In Area Of One Of Its Patrols
The European Union's border monitoring mission in Armenia on August 15 confirmed that there had been gunfire in the area of one of its patrols along the border with Azerbaijan.
"We confirm that an EU monitoring mission patrol was present at the shooting incident in our area of responsibility," EU Mission in Armenia (EUMA) said on X, formerly known as Twitter. The post, which corrected a previous statement saying there had not been a shooting, also said no EUMA member had been hurt.
The statement came after Armenia said Azerbaijan's military had opened fire on the observers monitoring the border between the two countries. Azerbaijan denied responsibility for the incident.
The Armenian Defense Ministry said the shooting took place as EU observers patrolled the village of Verin Shorzha, about 6 kilometers from the border. It also said there were no casualties.
Azerbaijan said the claims amounted to disinformation and that Baku had been told in advance of the patrols.
"The units of the Azerbaijani Army have been informed about the visits of the mission, so the incident reported by the Armenian Defense Ministry is theoretically and practically impossible," the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.
The EU, which launched its border monitoring mission earlier this year, has taken on a broader mediation role between the two countries as they deal with disputes over Nagorno-Karabakh.
Tensions between Baku and Yerevan have escalated sharply in recent days as both sides accuse the other of cross-border gunfire and violating agreements. Armenia has sounded the alarm over humanitarian aid deliveries to Nagorno-Karabakh over the Lachin Corridor linking the separatist region to Armenia.
The UN Security Council is scheduled to hold an emergency meeting on August 16 on the issue of humanitarian access to Nagorno-Karabakh, which Yerevan and Stepanakert say has been denied for months by Azerbaijan after it imposed an "illegal blockade" on the region.
Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan during the session will discuss the worsening humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of Azerbaijan's blockade of the Lachin Corridor.
Azerbaijan denies blockading Nagorno-Karabakh and has offered an alternative route for supplies via the town of Agdam, which is situated east of the region and is controlled by Baku.
Russia on August 15 urged Azerbaijan to open the Lachin Corridor. The Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement following a telephone call between Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Lavrov and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov.
"Particular emphasis was placed on the need for the practical implementation of steps previously agreed in principle, aimed at the speedy de-escalation of the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh, including the unblocking of humanitarian routes, including the Lachin Corridor," the statement said.
Kazakh Authorities Drop Criminal Case Against Investigative Journalist
The prosecutor-general's office of Kazakhstan's Zhetysu region has thrown out a criminal case against well-known investigative journalist Sandugash Duysenova for lack of evidence.
The decision comes after she alleged that investigators at the police station stripped and filmed her naked after detaining her on August 11 in her hometown, Taldykorgan, in the Zhetysu region.
Duysenova, who has been recognized for her investigations into social issues, corruption, and human rights concerns, had been charged with violating citizens' privacy and divulging personal information about a suspected criminal.
Duysenova was released on bail shortly after her detention and subsequently filed an appeal asserting mistreatment and humiliation at the police station, saying investigators compelled her to be filmed after taking off her clothes and had tortured and humiliated her.
The prosecutor-general's office said on August 15 in a statement that upon considering Duysenova's arguments, investigative authorities requested further examination of the case. The statement said that the investigative officials lacked substantial evidence to substantiate the charges against her.
The origins of the criminal case against Duysenova stemmed from her publication of an article containing the identity number of an individual convicted of murder. The legal representative of the convicted person lodged a complaint against the journalist with the Prosecutor-General's Office of the Zhetysu region, leading to the criminal proceedings against her.
Adil Soz (Fair Speech), an organization providing legal support to journalists, on August 15 issued an open letter to Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev concerning the journalist's arrest. The letter urged the prevention of torture and degrading treatment within law enforcement agencies, including instances of forced nudity and filming by police officers.
Evgeniy Zhovtis, the director of the Human Rights and Law Enforcement Bureau in Kazakhstan, called on Kazakh officials to adhere to the United Nations Convention Against Torture, which Kazakhstan has ratified.
"The procedure of forcing to strip naked and recording on video...can also be regarded as pressure in connection with the journalist Duysenova's professional activities," Zhovtis said on Facebook.
Duysenova last year received the International MediaCAMP Award for a photo she took of the fallen monument of Nursultan Nazarbaev in Taldykorgan city during the January 2022 crackdowns in Kazakhstan.
Munition Explodes At Military Airport In Kazakhstan, Killing Personnel Member
A munition exploded while a military plane was being prepared for a flight at an airport in Kazakhstan's southeastern city of Taldyqorghan on August 15, wounding two people, one of whom died later. The Central Asian nation's Defense Ministry said in a statement that no other details could be made public as investigations are under way.
This a developing story.
Iranian Director Saeed Roustayi Sentenced For Award-Winning Film
Celebrated Iranian director and screenwriter Saeed Roustayi has been sentenced to six months of correctional imprisonment for the production and screening of his film Leila's Brothers at the Cannes Film Festival.
The verdict, issued by Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Court, stated that 1/20th -- or about nine days -- of the sentence will be enforced, with the remainder suspended for five years.
Before its release last summer, Iran's Cinema Organization at the Ministry of Islamic Guidance banned the film about the tribulations of a woman trying to keep her family solvent amid corruption and the effects of international sanctions, saying the producer and director "violated and disobeyed regulations."
The ban came after the critically acclaimed film won the FIPRESCI Prize from international critics at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. It was also nominated for the Palme d'Or award for best film.
While accepting the FIPRESCI award, Roustayi said it was made in honor of the grieving people of Abadan after the deadly collapse of a tower building in the southwestern Iranian city killed 43 people. The collapse of the partially finished 10-story Metropol building sparked angry protests in solidarity with the families of the dead.
Roustayi's speech angered authorities who quickly moved to prevent the film from screening in Iran.
Additionally, the court has ordered Roustayi to refrain from associating with individuals active in the film industry and to complete a 24-hour filmmaking course at the Qom Sound and Vision Academy, focusing on national and ethical interests.
As part of the suspended sentence's conditions, Roustayi is required to "refrain from activities related to the committed crime or using tools effective in it," "avoid contact and association with individuals active in the film industry," and "attend a filmmaking course at the Qom Sound and Vision Academy."
Such acts of civil disobedience have increased in Iran since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in the custody of the morality police last September for an alleged hijab offense.
While the protests appear to be waning, resistance to the hijab is likely to increase, analysts say, as it is seen now as a symbol of the state's repression of women and the deadly crackdown on society.
Several Iranian cinematographers and prominent public figures have also been summoned by the police or arrested, including director Hamid Porazari.
Other celebrities, including prominent Iranian actresses Afsaneh Bayegan, Fatemeh Motamed-Arya, Katayon Riahi, and Pantea Bahram, have been interrogated and faced legal action after they made public appearances without wearing the mandatory hijab to show support for the protesters.
Retired Russian Intelligence Colonel Who Supports War In Ukraine Fined For Posts He Says Weren't His
A Moscow court on August 15 ordered retired intelligence Colonel Vladimir Kvachkov, an ardent supporter of Russia's war in Ukraine, to pay a 40,000 rubles fine ($400) for discrediting Russian armed forces. The charge against Kvachkov stemmed from his online posts criticizing the country’s top military officials. Kvachkov told the courtroom that he had nothing to do with the posts. However, he added that in his opinion, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Defense Ministry "discredit the armed forces as they do not know how to conduct a war." Kvachkov was released from prison in 2019 after serving more than eight years on terrorism charges. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
U.S. State Department Confirms Dalili Not Part Of Iran Swap Package
The U.S. State Department has confirmed that Shahab Dalili, an Iranian who has U.S. residency, is not among the detainees set to be released as part of a deal between Tehran and Washington.
Vedant Patel, a deputy spokesman at the State Department, said on August 14 that Washington can't yet designate Dalili's case as "wrongfully or unjustly detained in Iran" to include him in any swap. Dalili, who holds U.S. permanent residency, has been imprisoned in Iran since 2016.
Under an agreement announced earlier this month, Iranian and U.S. officials said five Americans, all of whom are U.S.-Iranian dual citizens, have been moved to house arrest from the notorious Evin prison where they were being held. Only three of the five -- Siamak Namazi, Emad Sharghi, and Morad Tahbaz -- were identified. The other two did not want their names released.
The release of the Americans is part of a larger deal involving $6 billion to $7 billion frozen in South Korea, Iran acknowledged. The United States has declined to confirm the amount of money involved but said it was not U.S. taxpayer dollars and denied it was a ransom.
Senior Iranian officials have stated that the five will remain in Iran until all conditions -- which also includes the release of several Iranian prisoners in the United States -- are met. The identities of the Iranians have not been disclosed.
According to Patel, Abram Paley, the deputy special envoy for Iran, has been in communication with Dalili's family regarding the matter. Patel added that the U.S. government is actively reviewing certain cases and continues to assess criteria for "wrongful detention."
Dalili was arrested seven years ago when he returned to Tehran to attend his father's funeral. He was detained by security forces while en route to the airport in the capital to return home. Dalili's family has said he was sentenced to 10 years in prison on charges of "collaborating with a hostile government."
Darin Dalili, Shahab's son, began a hunger strike outside the White House on August 13 to protest against the government's failure to recognize his father as an unjustly detained American in Iran. Upon learning of his son's hunger strike, Dalili also began a hunger strike.
The agreement to release the funds, frozen from oil sales to South Korea, has faced sharp criticism from U.S. Republicans who describe it as a ransom payment for dual-national detainees.
Mike Turner, the Republican head of the Intelligence Committee in the House of Representatives, has said Congress should consider a travel ban to prevent Americans from traveling to Iran.
The Biden administration has repeatedly emphasized its efforts to end the suffering of unjustly detained individuals and the pain their families suffer during their detention.
Iranian security forces have taken some 40 foreign nationals into custody during a current wave of unrest, often without revealing any charges.
Western countries have repeatedly said Iran is trying to take advantage of foreign countries by taking dual and foreign nationals hostage to use in prisoner swaps.
Belarus Shuts Down Opposition United Civil Party As Civil Society Crackdown Continues
Amid an intense crackdown on dissent, Belarus's Supreme Court ordered the closure of the longstanding opposition United Civil Party, the Vyasna rights group said on August 15. This follows the recent dissolution of the prominent Belarusian Popular Front Party on August 14. United Civil Party leaders, including Nikolay Kozlov, Oksana Alekseeva, and Antonina Kovaleva, were earlier sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for taking part in 2020 Minsk protests. Since the start of this year, Belarusian authorities have also stopped the activities of the Green Party, the Republican Party, the Social Democratic Party of People's Accord, and the Belarusian Social Democratic Party. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
