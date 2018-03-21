Russian Schoolgirl Shoots Classmates With Gas Pistol, Seven Injured

A 13-year-old girl has opened fire with a gas pistol at her school in Russia's Kurgan region, injuring seven seventh graders, police say.

Interior Ministry officials in the region said the girl brought her father's gun to school and opened fire during a break between classes on March 21.

They said the victims suffered bruises and scrapes.

Police and investigators reported to the site and the school in the town of Shadrinsk, about 1,700 kilometers east of Moscow, remained open.

Based on reporting by TASS and Infox.ru