Russian Regional Official Arrested For Bribe-Taking

The deputy governor of Russia's Kursk Oblast has been arrested on suspicion of corruption.

The Investigative Committee reported on June 5 that it had arrested 62-year-old Vasily Zubkov, who heads the region's security committee and oversees the regional government's construction-oversight body.

The committee's statement accused Zubkov of taking a bribe of more than 1 million rubles ($17,650) in 2015 from a local construction company in exchange for "cooperation" in approving a shoddily built residential complex for use.

Zubkov was reportedly detained in Kursk and transported to Moscow.