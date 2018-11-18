Worker Dies From Injuries Sustained In Sinking Of Russian Dry Dock

A spokesman for the government of Russia's northwestern region of Murmansk says a worker who was injured in October when a floating dry dock sank has died in an intensive care unit.

The spokesman said the patient, hospitalized with hypothermia and multiple injuries, had been unconscious for nearly a week.

Meanwhile, a search was continuing for a worker who has been missing since the October 30 sinking of the PD-50 dry dock at an Arctic shipyard.

Authorities say the waterborne repair station sank while Russia’s only aircraft carrier, the Admiral Kuznetsov, was leaving it.

The floating dry dock was part of the facilities of the 82nd Repair Shipyard in the village of Roslyakovo near the port city of Murmansk.

Authorities said at least one crane fell when the dry dock sank, damaging the aircraft carrier.

But they said the damage was above the waterline and was not severe.

Based on reporting by TASS and Interfax