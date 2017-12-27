Russia Reportedly Loses Contact With Angolan Satellite After Launch

Media reports cite sources in Russia's space industry as saying ground control has lost contact with an Angolan telecommunication satellite launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome.

The reports said specialists were trying to reestablish contact with Angosat-1, the African country's first telecoms satellite.

The satellite was launched late on December 26 from the Russian-leased facility in Kazakhstan and separated from its booster rocket early on December 27.

Another failed launch would be a new blow to Moscow's space program on the heels of the unsuccessful launch of a satellite from Russia's new Vostochny facility in Siberia on November 28.

Vostochny, in the Amur region near the Chinese border, is intended to reduce Russia's dependence on Baikonur.

The project has been dogged by reports of corruption, and one of the satellites put into orbit in its first launch, in April 2016, stopped functioning soon after it entered orbit.

With reporting by Interfax, AFP, and TASS