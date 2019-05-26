Russia Launches New Icebreaker As It Seeks To Dominate Arctic As Ice Retreats

Russia has launched a nuclear-powered icebreaker as it looks to strengthen its position in the Arctic Ocean to capital on its growing commercial potential.



At a launch ceremony in St. Petersburg on May 25, officials toasted the Ural, the third vessel in its Project 22220 plan to reinforce its fleet with some of the largest and most powerful icebreakers every built.



“They are the ships from new generation icebreakers of that class that we pin our hopes on in exploration of the Northern Sea Route. It is a principally new ship," Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said at the ceremony.”



Thawing ice in the Arctic is beginning to give increased access to much of the planet's remaining undiscovered reserves of oil and natural gas and large deposits of zinc, iron, and rare-earth metals, prompting nearby states as well as world powers such as China to rush and claim territory or boost their presence in the region.



Moscow's is locked in a race with rivals Canada, the United States, Norway and China to dominate the Arctic through a corridor running from Murmansk to the Bering Strait near Alaska, a faster route for sea cargo traveling from Asia to Europe.



The two other icebreakers in the Project 22220 series are the Arktika (Arctic) and Sibir (Siberia),



Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia's Arctic icebreaker fleet could total 13 or more by 2035.

With reporting by Reuters and TASS