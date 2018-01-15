Lavrov Says Russia To Resist Changes To Iran Nuclear Deal
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said Moscow will not support attempts by Washington to modify the Iran nuclear deal. Lavrov told a news conference in Moscow on January 15 that Iran was fulfilling all of the obligations under the plan, while U.S. President Donald Trump has called for it to be changed. Lavrov also said Russia would actively support direct talks between North Korea and the United States over Pyongyang's nuclear arms program. (Reuters)