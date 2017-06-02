Russia Lifts Restrictions On Turkish Food Imports

Russia has lifted restrictions on the import of several foods from Turkey, the latest move to mend relations that were badly damaged when Turkish jets shot down a Russian warplane in 2015 .

The resolution signed by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and published on the government website on June 2 ends a ban on imports of turkey, chicken, cucumbers, pears, grapes, apples, and strawberries from Turkey.

A ban on imports of tomatoes from Turkey was not affected by the resolution.

On May 31, President Vladimir Putin signed a decree that removed restrictions on hiring Turkish workers and on Turkish firms operating in Russia.

Russia imposed sanctions on Turkish food imports after a Turkish fighter jet shot down a Russian warplane in November 2015 near the border with Syria, where Moscow and Ankara back opposing sides in the civil war.

But Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have taken several steps to improve relations since then.

The two met most recently in Sochi, Russia, on May 3.