'Russia-Linked' Individuals, Including Ukrainian Lawmaker, Blacklisted Over U.S. Election Interference

The United States says it has imposed sanctions on a Ukrainian lawmaker and three other “Russia-linked” individuals accused of attempting to influence the U.S. electoral process.
The U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement on September 10 that it had blacklisted Andriy Derkach along with three Russian nationals said to be employees of the Internet Research Agency (IRA), a so-called troll factory based in the city of St. Petersburg.
"Russia uses a variety of proxies to attempt to sow discord between political parties and drive internal divisions to influence voters as part of Moscow's broader efforts to undermine democratic countries and institutions," the Treasury Department said.
In the United States, it said Russia had "used a wide range of influence methods and actors to target our electoral process," including targeting candidates in the November presidential election.
Between May and July, Derkach "released edited audio tapes and other unsupported information with the intent to discredit U.S. officials, and he levied unsubstantiated allegations against U.S. and international political figures," according to the statement.
'Active Russian Agent'
It said that the lawmaker "has been an active Russian agent for over a decade, maintaining close connections with the Russian Intelligence Services," and has been "complicit" in attempts to influence the upcoming vote.
His designation "is a clear signal to Moscow and its proxies that this activity will not be tolerated," the Treasury Department said.
Three "employees of the IRA" -- Russian nationals Artem Lifshits, Anton Andreyev, and Darya Aslanova” – were also sanctioned because they had “supported the IRA’s cryptocurrency accounts.”
The IRA, which was previously designated, "uses cryptocurrency to fund activities in furtherance of their ongoing malign influence operations around the world," the Treasury Department said.
Its move freezes any U.S. assets of those blacklisted and bars Americans from dealing with them.
Derkach "and other Russian agents employ manipulation and deceit to attempt to influence elections in the United States and elsewhere around the world," Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin said.
"The United States will continue to use all the tools at its disposal to counter these Russian disinformation campaigns and uphold the integrity of our election system," he added.