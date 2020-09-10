'Russia-Linked' Individuals, Including Ukrainian Lawmaker, Blacklisted Over U.S. Election Interference

The United States says it has imposed sanctions on a Ukrainian lawmaker and three other “Russia-linked” individuals accused of attempting to influence the U.S. electoral process.



The U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement on September 10 that it had blacklisted Andriy Derkach along with three Russian nationals said to be employees of the Internet Research Agency (IRA), a so-called troll factory based in the city of St. Petersburg.



"Russia uses a variety of proxies to attempt to sow discord between political parties and drive internal divisions to influence voters as part of Moscow's broader efforts to undermine democratic countries and institutions," the Treasury Department said.



In the United States, it said Russia had "used a wide range of influence methods and actors to target our electoral process," including targeting candidates in the November presidential election.

Between May and July, Derkach "released edited audio tapes and other unsupported information with the intent to discredit U.S. officials, and he levied unsubstantiated allegations against U.S. and international political figures," according to the statement.