Masked Men Raid Office Of Russian Opposition Leader Sobol
Lyubov Sobol, a prominent Russian opposition figure, posted a video on Twitter showing armed, masked men barging into her office ahead of a sanctioned rally in Moscow on August 10, saying they were police coming to detain her. Sobol was one of several opposition candidates who were not allowed on the ballot for upcoming municipal elections, setting off a series of major protests. She has been on hunger strike in response to her exclusion from the ballot.