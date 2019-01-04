First Funerals Set For Victims Of Russian Building Collapse

The funerals for six victims who died in the partial collapse of an apartment building in the Russian city of Magnitogorsk on New Year's Eve will be held on January 4, local officials say.

State-run TASS news agency reported that five of the funerals will be held in Magnitogorsk, while the sixth will be conducted in the village of Agapovka.

RFE/RL's Tajik Service also reported that the bodies of four members of a Tajik family killed in the disaster will be transported to Tajikistan following a service in nearby Chelyabinsk.

At least 39 people died when a section of a 10-story building collapsed after a predawn explosion in the southern Urals city.

​Officials say the blast likely was caused by a gas leak in the complex of apartment buildings that was built in 1973 and houses some 1,100 people.

​The Russian Emergency Situations Ministry on January 3 declared the end of the search operation by hundreds of rescue workers.

Deputy Emergency Minister Aleksandr Chupriyan told reporters that the bodies of 38 of the 39 dead have been identified.

"We are confident that there are no more bodies in the building. The Emergency Ministry ends its rescue operation,” he said.

January 2 was an official day of mourning in Chelyabinsk Oblast, where Magnitogorsk -- an industrial city of some 400,000 people about 1,700 kilometers southeast of Moscow -- is located.

President Vladimir Putin traveled to the site on December 31 and met with local officials before visiting some of the injured at a nearby hospital.

TASS quoted a relative of one of the dead as saying the head of the district administration allocated 25,000 rubles ($360) for burial of the victim in Agapovka.

The leader of the Tajik diaspora in Magnitogorsk, Abulmajid Sharipov, told RFERL that a Tajik family of five was living in an apartment in the collapsed part of the building.

The father, Shuhrat Ulfatov, 26, was found unconscious and hospitalized after spending more than six hours under the debris in freezing cold, but the fate of the rest of his family was not immediately known.

However, officials on January 4 said the mother and three young children did not survive and that their bodies would be transported to Tajikistan after a service in Chelyabinsk later in the day.

The victims were identified as 24-year-old Rajabmo Isoev, 6-year-old Ahmad, 4-year-old Fotima, and 3-year-old Saimuhsiddin.

Ulfatov remains in critical but stable condition in a Chelyabinsk hospital.

With reporting by Current Time TV, RFE/RL’s Tajik Service, AP, Reuters, TASS, Interfax, RIA-Novosti, AFP, znak.com, and 74.ru.