Russia’s Makarova Wins WTA Tennis Tournament In Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON -- Russia's Yekaterina Makarova has defeated Julia Goerges of Germany to win the Citi Open tennis tournament in the U.S. capital.

No. 7-seeded Makarova topped fourth-seeded Goerges by a score of 3-6, 7-6(2), 6-0 for the come-from-behind victory on August 6.

The win was the 29-year-old Makarova’s third WTA title in her career and earned her a prize payment of $43,000.

She entered the tournament ranked No. 58 in the world. Goerges was ranked 40th.