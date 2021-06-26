In Russia, Five People Set Alight After Man Douses Them In Gasoline

A suspect and five other people were reportedly injured in the Russian region of Perm when a man doused several of them in gasoline and lit them on fire, authorities said on June 26.



The incident occurred overnight on June 25-26 in a shed or barn in the city of Solikamsk, 1,200 kilometers east of the Russian capital.



All six were taken to a local hospital.



There were around 10 people in the shed with the suspect and eyewitnesses reportedly suggested he appeared drunk before a fight broke out.



Investigators are treating the case as attempted murder, according to local reports.

Based on reporting by dpa