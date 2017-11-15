Russians React To 'Foreign Agent' Media Law
Russia's lower house of parliament approved legislation on November 15 that would authorize the government to designate media outlets receiving funding from abroad as "foreign agents." If President Vladimir Putin signs the measure, articles and broadcasts by registered media must be accompanied by a disclaimer informing audiences of the outlet's status as a "foreign agent." RFE/RL's Russian Service asked people on the streets of Moscow what this label would mean to them.