Russia Labels Meduza Media Outlet As 'Foreign Agent'

The Russian government has designated the Latvia-based independent Meduza news outlet as a foreign agent -- a move that will require it to label itself as such and will subject it to increased government scrutiny.

The Russian Justice Ministry made the announcement on April 23 on its website. while Meduza confirmed the news in a tweet.

"Hi, everyone! We’re Russia’s latest “foreign agent!" the media outlet said.

Russia’s so-called foreign agent legislation was adopted in 2012 and has been modified repeatedly. It requires nongovernmental organizations that receive foreign assistance and that the government deems to be engaged in political activity to be registered, to identify themselves as "foreign agents," and to submit to audits.

Later modifications of the law targeted foreign-funded media, including RFE/RL's Russian Service, six other RFE/RL Russian-language news services, and Current Time.

Meduza is an independent media outlet with hundreds of sources in Russia and across the former Soviet Union.

It releases news in Russian and English from its headquarters in Latvia.

With reporting by Reuters and RIA
    RFE/RL journalists report the news in 27 languages in 23 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

