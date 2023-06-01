Memorial Rights Group Branch In Yekaterinburg Fined For 'Discrediting' Russian Armed Forces

European Union leaders are due to discuss the situation in Kosovo on June 1 as part of international efforts to end a crisis that for days has drawn ethnic Serbian demonstrators into the streets of northern towns of the former province of Serbia.

Ethnic Serbians gathered again on June 1 in the towns of Zubin Potok and Zvecan, the theater of violent clashes on May 29, but in smaller numbers than in the previous days, amid a vow from the largest Kosovar Serbian party to continue protests over the presence of the mayors, who were recently elected in a vote boycotted by ethnic Serbs.

During a summit of EU leaders and their partners that is taking place in Moldova, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell is expected to meet there with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovar President Vjosa Osmani.

Borrell reiterated on the sidelines of the summit in Moldova that violence in Kosovo had to be condemned.

The leaders of France and Germany have also announced plans to meet with top Serbia and Kosovo officials at the summit in Moldova.

On May 31, Borrell and the EU envoy for the Kosovo-Serbia dialogue, Miroslav Lajcak, met Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti on the sidelines of a security conference in Bratislava.

Borrell said he had urged Kurti to play his part in defusing the crisis, adding he hoped to convey the same message to Vucic.

Speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of the summit in Moldova, Osmani said Kosovo does not want to harm its relationship with Washington, and will continue to coordinate steps with the United States. But she accused Serbia of destabilizing Kosovo.

"The challenge comes from Serbia, a country that still needs to come to terms with its past," Osmani told Reuters.

The leaders of France and Germany have also announced plans to meet top Serbia and Kosovo officials at the summit in Moldova.



NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on June 1 that the alliance, which announced it was supplementing its Kosovo contingent with 700 more troops, is ready to send even more forces to calm the situation. Stoltenberg was speaking at a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Oslo, Norway.

He added that the first 700 troops were already on their way to Kosovo.

Kurti has rejected a demand by the protesters in ethnic Serb-majority northern Kosovo to remove ethnic Albanian mayors whose forced entrance into municipality buildings in three towns in the region triggered a standoff after violent clashes with Kosovar police and KFOR troops.

The Belgrade-backed Serbian List (Srpska Lista) said the protests will stop only when their demands for the removal of Kosovar Albanian mayors and the withdrawal of special police units from the north are met.

Amid the presence of Kosovo police and KFOR troops, who have installed barbed-wire barricades around municipal buildings to keep protesters at bay, the situation in Zvecan, Leposaviq, and Zubin Potok was calm on June 1 and May 31.

WATCH: In response to the unrest, NATO said it would send 700 additional soldiers to Kosovo and place another battalion on high alert. On the ground in Zvecan on May 31, members of the NATO-led KFOR protection force put up razor-wire barricades to further secure the area.

Despite appeals by the United States and the European Union to return to dialogue, Kurti has insisted that the ethnic Albanian mayors have the legal right to take over municipal buildings in the towns where they were elected.

Mayors of the three towns were sworn in despite a turnout of under 3.5 percent in the April 23 by-elections amid the Serb boycott.

The United States has proposed allowing the mayors to work from locations other than the municipal buildings, but Kurti told RFE/RL in a brief interview in Bratislava before his meetings with the European leaders that such an order would be regarded as proof of a parallel structure being created within Kosovo.

"What I am doing is my duty. There are parallel structures in the northern part of our country. If I would now order mayors to leave that office to another office somewhere elsewhere, it would be as if I am engaging in creating sort of a parallel structure to parallel structures, copying [Kosovo's Serb leaders] method. I would join their illegality. I cannot do that," Kurti said, referring to Serbian structures that have been operating in the north of Kosovo since the 1998-99 war that led to Kosovo declaring independence from Serbia in 2008.

Kurti made the comments after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on both Kosovo and Serbia to return to the European Union-mediate dialogue on the normalization of relations.

Blinken reiterated that the Kosovar government's decision to forcefully install the mayors had escalated tensions "sharply and unnecessarily."

Kurti and his government "should ensure that elected mayors perform their interim duties from alternative locations, outside municipal buildings, and withdraw police forces from there," Blinken said in a statement.

Blinken also said Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and the Serbian government "should downgrade the security status of the Serbian Armed Forces and call on the Kosovo Serbs to stop defying KFOR and refrain from further violence."

With reporting by RFE/RL's Rikard Jozwiak in Bratislava, AFP, Reuters, dpa, and AP