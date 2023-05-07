Memorial's Perm Chief Jailed For 15 Days For 'Hooliganism' In Russian Court

Investigators in Serbia say the detained suspect in the second of two mass shootings in the Belgrade area that shocked the Balkan nation this week has confessed to the attack, while a schoolgirl shot in the head continued to fight for her life and three days of mourning continues for the victims of the shootings, which left 17 people dead and 21 wounded.

Burials were held on May 6 for 10 of the victims, including four students and a security guard killed in a school attack on May 3 allegedly by a teen student, as well as five people killed in the second, separate rampage on May 4.

State television said on May 6 that the suspect in the second series of shootings, identified as a 21-year-old man with the initials U.B., has acknowledged using an automatic rifle and a handgun during what authorities describe as a partly random rampage around Mladenovac and Smederevo outside the capital, Belgrade.

Radio Television of Serbia (RTS) quoted information from the Higher Public Prosecutor's Office in Smederevo as saying U.B. had also said his motives included terrorizing the community.

Eight people were killed and 14 more injured in that shooting spree, which took place late on May 4.

The Interior Ministry released video of that adult suspect's arrest in the central Serbian town of Kragujevac early on May 5 after a massive manhunt.

The 13-year-old suspect in the country's first-ever mass shooting at a school, identified by media as Kosta Kecmanovic, is thought to have used two guns owned by his father to kill eight fellow students and a security guard and seriously injure six more students and a teacher at the Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School in Belgrade on May 3.

He is in custody under psychiatric evaluation, and his parents have reportedly been detained. He is under the age of criminal responsibility in Serbia.

State television also reported that a girl shot in the head during the school shooting is still in critical condition.

Belgrade police chief Veselin Milic told a news conference that the teen suspect had planned the school attack for a month, compiling a list of students he planned to kill while using a map of the school he had drawn up.

Milic identified the dead students as seven girls and one boy, born between 2009 and 2011.

The rare mass shootings have evoked outrage nearly three decades after bitter conflicts that followed the breakup of Yugoslavia, in a country and region where gun ownership remains high.

President Aleksandar Vucic and his governing allies have responded with pledges to impose new controls on gun access and possession, particularly of handguns.

The Interior Ministry said on May 4 that extensive controls will be conducted "in order to determine whether owners keep weapons in accordance with current regulations, separate from ammunition, and locked in adequate cabinets and safes."

Vucic and other officials have also vowed other sweeping changes to reduce the risk of shootings in the future.

Some Serbian politicians have blamed Western influence for the tragedies, although young people who spoke to RFE/RL's Balkan Service accused some of those officials of trying to scapegoat the West to deflect from local problems.