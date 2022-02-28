News
Russia's Top Court Upholds Decision To Shut Down Memorial Rights Group
MOSCOW -- Russia's Supreme Court has upheld its previous decision to shut down one of the country's most venerated human rights groups, International Memorial, amid a continued crackdown on civil society in the country.
The Supreme Court announced its decision on February 28 following a hearing by its three judges who refused to allow defense witnesses to testify.
Supporters of International Memorial were barred from the courtroom in Moscow.
The court rejected an appeal filed by International Memorial's lawyers based on a request by the European Court of Human Rights to suspend the decision until another case brought by Russian NGOs, including Memorial International, challenging the legality of Russia's controversial "foreign agents" legislation was heard.
In December, the Supreme Court ruled that Memorial International, a stand-alone group and the umbrella organization for many regional branches and the Memorial Human Rights Center, should be liquidated for violating the "foreign agents" law.
Also in December, in a separate hearing, the Moscow City Court ordered the closure of the Moscow-based Memorial Human Rights Center on the same charge.
The "foreign agent" law has been increasingly used by officials to shutter civil society and media groups in Russia.
Rights activists have said there are no legal grounds to liquidate either of the organizations, which have been devoted since the late 1980s to researching and memorializing the crimes of the Soviet Union, as well as to promoting human rights in Russia and former Soviet republics.
They say the Prosecutor-General's Office's demand to shut down Memorial is "a politically motivated decision."
The original 2012 legislation, which targeted NGOs and rights groups, has since been expanded to target media organizations, individual journalists, YouTube vloggers, and pretty much anyone who receives money from outside of Russia and, in the eyes of the Kremlin, voices a political opinion.
RFE/RL has 18 Russian-national journalists on the government's "foreign agents" list and faces over $13 million in assessed fines.
Group Of Exiled Russian Public Figures Creates Anti-War Committee
A group of well-known, exiled Russian public figures have created an Anti-War Committee to hold Russian President Vladimir Putin and other officials responsible after they unleashed a "fratricidal war" against Ukraine last week.
Former tycoon and opposition politician Mikhail Khodorkovsky announced the creation of the group, which also includes, among others, ex-world chess champion Garry Kasparov, opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza, exiled former lawmaker Dmitry Gudkov, and leading economist Sergei Guriyev.
In a statement late on February 27, the group called on the world community to "take a principal position towards violators of the international law," adding that every person involved in Russia's invasion of Ukraine last week must be held responsible for their actions.
"Direct participants of the invasion, such as the generals and political leadership of Russia who outlined the plan of the invasion, must be recognized as war criminals and face punishment for their deeds," the statement says.
The statement also says that "there is a clear difference between Russians, who have been dragged against their will into Putin's adventurous policies, and those who willingly assist Putin's regime in the ongoing fratricidal war."
"Being Russian citizens...we bear moral responsibility for failing to prevent the war, for allowing the treacherous attack of the Russian troops on a neighboring country," the statement says.
"The Anti-War Committee calls on all real patriots of Russia to consolidate against the aggressive dictatorship of Vladimir Putin despite any kind of political disputes, ideological differences, and personal sympathies or antipathies," the statement adds.
Protests against Russia's invasion of Ukraine have been held in Russian towns and cities since the first day of the attack, February 24. Almost 6,000 demonstrators have been detained since then.
Ukrainians Pour Across Western Border As UN Warns Refugee Numbers Could Hit Millions
Tens of thousands of Ukrainians, mainly women and children, continue to pour across the country's western borders to flee fighting between invading Russian troops and Ukrainian forces amid warnings from the European Union that Moscow's unprovoked war risks displacing "over 7 million people."
The UN refugee agency said on February 27 that some 368,000 people had fled Ukraine over the four days since Russia launched its attack, with most entering EU members such as Poland, Romania, Hungary, and Slovakia.
"We are witnessing what could become the largest humanitarian crisis on our European continent in many, many years," Janez Lenarcic, the EU commissioner for crisis management, said on February 27 after a meeting of EU interior ministers focused on the refugee flow out of Ukraine.
"Currently, the expected number of displaced Ukrainians is over 7 million people," he said, noting these were "rough estimates" from the United Nations as fighting on the ground prevented it from being able to make a more accurate assessment.
At the southeastern Polish city of Zamosc near the border with Ukraine, officials said about 4,000 refugees were being settled as locals scrambled to collect humanitarian aid.
One Ukrainian woman already on the Polish side of the border told Current Time she was anxiously awaiting instructions as to where she should go next.
The woman, who said she was from the central Ukrainian city of Kryviy Rih, almost 1,000 kilometers away, said her children remained inside Ukraine and had told her, "They are bombarding everything here!"
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said more than 65,000 Ukrainians had arrived in his country over the past four days, with more expected after the government said it will allow all citizens and legal residents of Ukraine to enter Hungary as refugees.
"Hungary has a role to play in humanitarian disaster response and relief," Szijjarto said, adding that the government would send 100,000 liters of gasoline and diesel fuel to Ukrainian authorities for use by emergency services.
Meanwhile, the state railway company MAV said it would issue refugees a free "solidarity ticket" to any destination in Hungary to allow them to join friends or relatives.
Almost 50,000 Ukrainians have entered Romania, according to officials in the southeastern Balkan state, with about half leaving soon for other countries.
Moldova, which shares a long border with Ukraine, is also seeing a massive influx of refugees.
Authorities said that since the start of the invasion, more than 70,000 Ukrainian citizens had entered the tiny country of about 3.5 million people.
With reporting by Current Time's Maria Andreyeva
U.S. Embassy In Moscow Urges Americans To Leave Russia As Airspace Bans Widen
The U.S. Embassy in Moscow has urged Americans to leave Russia immediately as airlines cancel flights because of the large number of countries closing their airspace to Russian flights over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
"An increasing number of airlines are cancelling flights into and out of Russia, and numerous countries have closed their airspace to Russian airlines. U.S. citizens should consider departing Russia immediately via commercial options still available," the embassy said in a statement on its website on February 27.
Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, the biggest assault on a European state since World War II, has unleashed a barrage of Western reprisals, including the closing of airspace to Russian flights.
Earlier on February 27, foreign ministers from the European Union said the bloc will close its airspace to Russian airlines and private jets after several other countries, both in Europe and around the world, had announced a similar ban in the past two days.
Moscow, for its part, has also banned planes from several countries from flying over its territory in a tit-for-tat move.
Lukashenka Rams Through Changes To Belarusian Constitution, Extending Power, Allowing Russian Nukes
The regime of Alyaksandr Lukashenka says a vote to increase his power and rid Belarus of its non-nuclear status that was slammed as illegitimate and a sham by the opposition and the West has passed.
The election commission in Minsk said 65 percent of voters had cast ballots on February 27 in favor of changes to the constitution, while 10 percent voted against, according to the state-run BelTA news agency.
The vote was marked by large protests in Minsk and elsewhere against the ballot and Belarus's role in Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Nearly 800 people were detained by police, the Interior Ministry said on February 28. Human rights activists inside Belarus said on February 27 that at least 530 people had been arrested.
The constitutional changes would allow Lukashenka, who has ruled the country since 1994, to secure further time in office and guarantee him lifelong immunity from prosecution after his eventual withdrawal from politics.
It would also allow Russian troops and nuclear weapons to be permanently stationed in Belarus in the future.
In Lithuania on February 27, Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya led hundreds of her countrymen in protest against the Minsk regime for allowing Putin's army to use the country as a launchpad into Ukraine.
Chanting "Long live Belarus" and "Glory to Ukraine," they said they wanted the world to understand that ordinary Belarusians opposed the attack on Ukraine.
"Our Ukrainian brothers would not forgive us for our silence," Tsikhanouskaya, who lives in exile in Lithuania, told reporters.
Lukashenka first floated possible changes after a presidential vote in August 2020 sparked unprecedented demonstrations that were met with a brutal crackdown.
Read our ongoing coverage as Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka continues his brutal crackdown on NGOs, activists, and independent media following the August 2020 presidential election, widely seen as fraudulent.
He claimed a sixth term in the vote and imprisoned leading opposition figures, triggering sanctions by the West, which refuses to recognize Lukashenka as the legitimate leader, leaving him more dependent than ever on Russian President Vladimir Putin for support.
The changes would give Lukashenka immunity from prosecution and put in place a limit of two terms in office, each for five years. However, the restrictions would only apply going forward, meaning Lukashenka could rule until he is 81 years old.
It's the third time, Lukashenka, 67, has changed the Belarusian Constitution.
In 1996, Lukashenka significantly expanded his own powers as president and reduced the powers of parliament, and in 2004 he lifted restrictions on the number of presidential terms.
With reporting by AFP and dpa
Kremlin Speaks Of New 'Economic Reality' As Ruble Tumbles To Record Low
The Kremlin says Russia's economic reality has changed but sees no reason to doubt the effectiveness and reliability of the central bank, which hiked interest rates to 20 percent as it sought to shield the economy from unprecedented Western sanctions.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on February 28 that President Vladimir Putin would meet with several officials during the day, including the finance minister and Bank of Russia governor.
He said Russia had a plan to react to sanctions and was now carrying it out.
His comments come as the national currency plummeted by almost a quarter to a record low after the Group of Seven (G7) industrialized countries imposed harsh financial sanctions to punish President Vladimir Putin for his invasion of Ukraine.
The ruble fell to 114 to the U.S. dollar on February 28 from 83.7 at the end of last week, according to Bloomberg data.
Russia's central bank on February 28 sharply raised its key rate from 9.5 percent to an unprecedented 20 percent in a desperate attempt to shore up the plummeting ruble.
Commercial banks were offering much lower rates online, between 120 and 140 rubles to the dollar, according to Banki.ru.
The ruble has lost about 40 percent of its value since late October 2021, when Russia began to amass troops on Ukraine's borders.
The G7 over the weekend announced it would sanction the Bank of Russia and cut off several of the country's largest financial institutions from the global bank-messaging system known as SWIFT.
The sanctions hinder the central bank's ability to protect the ruble by selling its reserves denominated in G7 currencies.
The announcement sparked fear among Russians, who began lining up over the weekend to withdraw money and exchange rubles.
Russia had about 50 percent of its reserves denominated in the G7 currencies as of last year, with the remainder largely in gold and Chinese yuan-denominated assets.
Putin has focused on building up Russia's foreign-exchange and gold reserves over the past eight years at the expense of living standards in order to sanction-proof his economy and protect the ruble.
The West first began imposing economic sanctions on Russia in 2014 after it invaded Ukraine for the first time, seizing its Crimean Peninsula.
Russia's reserves stood at more than $600 billion in February and represented the fourth-largest in the world.
The central bank reportedly spent around $5 billion of its reserves protecting the currency on February 24, the day Russia invaded Ukraine again.
The G7 is aiming to pierce that armor with its sanctions.
Russia's foreign-currency "war chest...is only powerful if Putin can use it," a senior U.S. administration official said on February 26 in announcing the steps.
The central bank will no longer be able to buy rubles from Western financial institutions and thus "lose the ability to offset the impact of our sanctions," the official said.
A weaker ruble drives up the cost of imported goods -- including food, clothing, computers, and phones -- leading to a spike in inflation and interest rates.
High inflation can push an economy into a recession.
"These new sanctions...are likely to cause serious damage to the Russian economy and its banking system. This will most likely exacerbate ongoing bank runs and dollarization, causing a sharp sell-off, and a drain on reserves," Clay Lowery, executive vice president at the Washington-based Institute of International Finance, said in a statement.
Ukrainian Delegation Arrives For Talks With Russia As Kremlin's Global Isolation Deepens
A Ukrainian delegation has arrived at the border with Belarus for talks with Russian representatives as Moscow faces the impact of harsher Western economic sanctions over its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The Ukrainian delegation includes Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov and presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak among others, the president's office said on February 28.
The meeting comes hours after blasts were heard before dawn in the Ukrainian capital and in the major city of Kharkiv, Ukrainian authorities said, with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warning the next 24 hours would be critical for Ukraine.
WATCH: Witnesses say a rocket blast set a building ablaze in the early morning hours of February 28 in the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, near the border with Belarus.
In a fresh address on February 28, Zelenskiy issued an appeal to invading Russian soldiers to lay down their arms.
"Abandon your equipment. Get out of here. Don't believe your commanders. Don't believe your propagandists. Just save your lives," Zelenskiy said in the address, adding that more than 4,500 Russian soldiers had already lost their lives during the Kremlin's assault.
There have been no independent confirmed numbers of casualties Russia's army on February 27 admitted for the first time that some of its soldiers had been "killed and injured," but did not give any figures or further details.
With fighting on the ground escalating, Western allies have ramped up efforts to punish Russia by closing airspace to Russian aircraft, shutting out some banks from the SWIFT financial network, and limiting Moscow's ability to deploy its $630 billion foreign reserves, all measures that are expected to hammer the economy.
To keep up the diplomatic pressure, U.S. President Joe Biden will host a call with allies and partners on February 28 to further coordinate a united response, the White House said.
Zelenskiy on February 28 also called on the European Union to grant Ukraine membership under a special procedure immediately.
"Our goal is to be with all Europeans and, most importantly, to be equal. I'm sure that's fair. I am sure we deserve it," he said in a video speech shared on social media.
"Europeans are witnessing how our soldiers are fighting not only for our country, but for all of Europe, for peace, for peace for all, for all the countries of the European Union," Zelenskiy said. "Ukrainians have shown to the world who we are, while Russia has showed what it has turned into.... Every crime, every shelling by the occupier only unites us more."
Ukrainians have volunteered in huge numbers to defend their country, taking guns distributed by authorities and preparing firebombs.
Pentagon officials said Russian troops were being slowed by Ukrainian resistance, fuel shortages and other logistical problems, and that Ukraine's air-defense systems, while weakened, were still operating.
After another night of air assaults by Russian artillery and missiles, a strict 39-hour curfew that had kept people off the streets of Kyiv was lifted on February 28, offering residents the chance to visit shops to buy food.
People in the Ukrainian capital have been hunkering down in homes, underground garages, and subway stations in anticipation of a full-scale Russian assault.
Zelenskiy's office said that during the peace talks, which were set to start at noon local time, Kyiv would press for "an immediate cease-fire and the withdrawal of troops from Ukraine."
The number of Ukrainians fleeing Europe's largest armed conflict since World War II had grown to 422,000, mostly women and children, the head of the United Nations' refugee agency said on February 28.
The head of the United Nations said the intensification of Russia's invasion had led to an increase in human rights violations.
"The escalation of military operations by the Russian Federation in Ukraine is leading to escalating human rights violations," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a taped speech at the opening of the Human Rights Council in Geneva on February 28.
"We must show all people in Ukraine that we stand by them in their time of need," he added.
Meanwhile, Putin on February 27 ordered Russian nuclear weapons prepared for increased readiness to launch, sparking even greater fears.
He said NATO had made "aggressive statements" toward Russia and cited the stiff economic sanctions imposed on Russia.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told CNN that Putin's invocation of Russia's nuclear arsenal was "dangerous rhetoric."
The practical meaning of Putin's order was not immediately clear.
The effect of the new economic and financial sanctions hit the Russian national currency hard, with the ruble plummeting by almost a quarter to a record low.
The ruble was trading at 114 to the U.S. dollar in mid-morning trading on February 28, from 83.7 at the end of last week, according to Bloomberg data.
Following punishing economic sanctions, the European Union agreed to close its airspace to Russia's airlines and spend hundreds of millions of euros on weapons to send to Ukraine as well as target pro-Kremlin media outlets that are spreading disinformation about the invasion.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the commission wanted "for the first time ever" to finance the purchase and delivery of weapons to a third county under attack.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the bloc's 27 foreign ministers on February 27 had approved the unprecedented support for Ukraine and that those actions would take effect within hours.
Japan joined the U.S. and European states in cutting top Russian banks off from the SWIFT international financial-messaging system. Japan will also send $100 million in emergency humanitarian aid to Ukraine.
And petroleum giant BP said on February 27 that it was cutting ties with Rosneft, a state-owned Russian oil and gas company. That means BP exiting its stake in Rosneft and BP officials resigning positions on the Russian company's board.
Vershbow Says NATO Needs To Speak 'Putin's Language' After Invasion
Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine has "surpassed all our expectations" and will have "significant implications" for Europe's security order, former NATO Deputy Secretary-General Alexander Vershbow has told RFE/RL.
Vershbow, who was the U.S. ambassador to Russia from 2001 to 2005, said in an interview with RFE/RL's Georgian Service that Putin was "obsessed with the idea of undermining the post-Cold War order" and returning Europe to an era of spheres of influence where larger countries dominate smaller ones.
And this, he noted, means the Brussels-based Western military alliance is going to have to take a harder stance when dealing with the Kremlin in the future.
"Real power comes from military power. Putin certainly feels that way. And I think NATO is going to have to develop a culture of readiness and start talking Putin's language," the 69-year-old former diplomat said.
Vershbow said that with Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24, Putin tore up the diplomatic rule book as he tries to rewrite history and keep the "virus" of democracy out of Russia.
Vershbow said NATO's enlargement to include several former Warsaw Pact countries that began in 1999 with the acceptance of Poland, Hungary, and the Czech Republic, "now looks smarter than ever."
But, he added, in hindsight it was also a reminder that "we should have done more when we had the chance to anchor Ukraine and Georgia" to the alliance.
"The U.S. came into the Bucharest summit [in April 2008] supporting Membership Action Plans for Georgia and Ukraine, but it had done absolutely nothing before that summit to galvanize allied support. It was interpreted by the allies as a kind of a legacy project for President [George W.] Bush, and they didn't see any need to accommodate it," Vershbow said.
Prior to the invasion, Russia had demanded guarantees on European security issues, including a commitment by NATO not to expand to countries such as Ukraine or Georgia.
Washington and NATO both balked at the suggestion, saying no country had the right to deny any other country its aspirations of membership to the alliance.
Vershbow said that he expected a "considerable beefing up of NATO's presence in Europe, along Russia's borders" as a result of the conflict in Ukraine, an outcome much the opposite of what Putin was looking for.
"NATO needs to think about its strategy. The dual-track strategy it has, deterrence and dialogue doesn't really translate into real policy that can influence Putin's choices," Vershbow said.
"We need some carrots in terms of dialogue and offering agreements where there's some common interest. But we also need bigger sticks to push Putin back and to make it much more painful for Putin to try. And the willingness to use it. And that's a hard question NATO today."
'We Will Not Comply:' RFE/RL Rejects Russian Media Regulator's Demand To Remove Content
RFE/RL has rejected Russian state media-monitoring agency Roskomnadzor's threat to block its Current Time website in Russia unless it deletes information about Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
RFE/RL President Jamie Fly, referring to a warning from Roskomnadzor on February 27, said it stated that the Current Time website could be blocked in the coming hours inside Russia unless the site removed its factual reporting about soldiers killed or captured in Ukraine.
"We will not comply," he wrote on Twitter.
Roskomnadzor accused Current Time in a letter on February 27 of disseminating information in violation of the law, including "inaccurate socially significant information about Russian soldiers allegedly killed and captured on the territory of Ukraine."
The letter said that if the information is deleted, a notification must be sent to Russian media authorities for verification.
Current Time echoed Fly, saying it did not intend to delete the information. It said the site remained accessible Russia, and if it is blocked, Current Time materials will be available using virtual private network (VPN) services and mirror sites.
Fly said earlier that the threat and others were a "blatant attempt to whitewash the brutal facts about the human cost of Putin’s illegal war against Ukraine."
According to Fly, Russians are turning to RFE/RL's websites and broadcasts "more than ever during this critical moment to hear what Ukrainian officials and civilians are saying and to see images of the death and destruction caused by Vladimir Putin that their government is withholding from them."
He said RFE/RL "will not succumb to this pressure to deprive them of the truth."
Roskomnadzor on February 26 ordered media outlets to delete reports using the words "assault," "invasion," or "declaration of war" to describe Russia's incursion into neighboring Ukraine.
The agency said that it had launched an investigation against the independent newspaper Novaya gazeta, Ekho Moskvy, InoSMI, Mediazona, New Times, Dozhd, and other media outlets for their coverage of the war in Ukraine.
RFE/RL's Crimea.Realities was also listed.
Roskomnadzor said then that it was launching an "administrative probe" against the media outlets that could result in fines up to 5 million rubles ($60,000).
The agency said media could find "reliable information" only from "official Russian information outlets."
The Russian government has sought to tightly control information about the war in Ukraine and to prevent manifestations of anti-war sentiment.
EU To Finance Weapons Purchases For Ukraine, Ban Russian Media
The European Union plans to take the unprecedented step of funding weapons purchases for Ukraine, EU officials said on February 27 as the bloc announced a raft of new sanctions in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The EU’s plan to fund weapons purchases will use millions of euros to help buy air-defense systems, anti-tank weapons, ammunition, and other military equipment for Ukraine’s armed forces. It would also supply things like fuel, protective gear, helmets, and first-aid kits.
"For the first time ever, the European Union will finance the purchase and delivery of weapons and other equipment to a country that is under attack," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said of the weapons purchases, calling it a “watershed moment.”
Von der Leyen expects the measure to be endorsed by EU leaders along with other significant moves -- a ban on pro-Kremlin media outlets RT and Sputnik, the closure of EU airspace to Russian planes, and sanctions against Belarus.
She said RT and Sputnik are part of the "Kremlin’s media machine,” and the EU is “developing tools to ban their toxic and harmful disinformation in Europe,” von der Leyen said.
They will “no longer be able to spread their lies to justify Putin's war and to sow division in our union,” von der Leyen said.
The closure of the EU’s airspace comes after many individual European countries along with Britain and Canada announced they would ban Russian planes. The EU airspace ban will prohibit flights into or over the EU by "every Russian plane -- and that includes the private jets of oligarchs,” von der Leyen said.
The EU also will hit Russian ally Belarus with sanctions for facilitating the invasion. The regime of Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka had been “complicit in the vicious attack against Ukraine,” von der Leyen said.
New restrictive measures will hit Belarus’s most important sectors, including tobacco, wood, cement, iron, and steel.
The measures come on top of EU sanctions announced on February 26, including cutting some Russian banks from the SWIFT interbank messaging network, banning all transactions with Russia's central bank, and added restrictions on Russian oligarchs.
The measures also follow Germany’s decision to commit 100 billion euros ($113 billion) to a special armed forces fund and to keep its defense spending above 2 percent of GDP from now on.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, and AFP
EU Closes Its Airspace To Russian Planes
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says the European Union will close its airspace to Russian airlines and private jets due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The ban was decided on February 27 by the bloc's foreign ministers. The decision is among several actions announced by the foreign ministers after their meeting in Brussels.
“We are shutting down the EU airspace for Russians. We are proposing a prohibition on all Russian-owned, Russian registered, or Russian-controlled aircraft. These aircraft will no more be able to land in, take off, or overfly the territory of the EU," von der Leyen told a news conference.
Many European countries had already announced they would close their airspace to Russian planes.
Finland and Belgium were among the most recent to take the step, saying earlier they would join other European countries in ramping up sanctions against Moscow, officials said.
Finland, which shares a 1,300-kilometer border with Russia, "is preparing to close its airspace to Russian air traffic," Transport Minister Timo Harakka said on Twitter on February 26.
He did not state when the measure would take effect.
Belgian Prime Minster Alexander De Croo said on February 27 that the country “has decided to close its airspace to all Russian airlines.”
De Croo said on Twitter that “our European skies are open skies. They’re open for those who connect people, not for those who seek to brutally aggress.”
Several other countries, including Germany, France, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Britain, Romania, and Poland, had already closed their airspace to Russian flights, forcing westbound Russian planes to make enormous diversions.
"France is shutting its airspace to all Russian aircraft and airlines from this evening on," French Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said on Twitter.
Air France-KLM said it is suspending flights to and from Russia as well as the overflight of Russian airspace until further notice as of February 27.
Canada also said on February 27 it had shut its airspace to Russian aircraft effective immediately, Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra said on Twitter.
Germany's Transport Ministry said it would close its airspace to Russian planes and airlines for three months from February 27, with the exception of humanitarian aid flights.
Baltic countries Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia are also closing their airspace to Russian airliners.
Moscow, for its part, has also banned planes from those countries from flying over its territory.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
At Least 1,400 Detained At Anti-War Protests Across Russia As 100,000 Rally For Peace In Berlin
Russians in several cities, including Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Samara, have taken to the streets again to protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Demonstrators chanting “No to war!" marched in city centers on February 27.
According to OVD-Info, a nonprofit that monitors police arrests nationwide, by nightfall police had detained more than 1,400 people at anti-war protests that occurred in 45 Russian cities.
That brought the total number detained in Russia for protesting the country's war on Ukraine to more than 4,500 people, OVD-Info said on its website, which lists the names of the detainees.
Protests against the invasion have continued for four days in a row, despite police swiftly moving to detain hundreds of people each day.
In St. Petersburg, where dozens gathered in the city center peacefully, police in riot gear grabbed protesters and dragged some to police vans.
In Berlin, more than 100,000 people took to the streets to decry Russia's war against Ukraine. People packed the boulevard between the Brandenburg Gate and the Victory Column waving Ukrainian flags and holding signs reading "Stop the war," "Stop all trade with Putin now," and "Solidarity with Ukraine."
An alliance of trade unions, churches, environmental organizations, and peace groups had called for the demonstration.
Authorities in the city estimated that at least 100,000 people participated. The number far exceeded the organizers' hopes that at least 20,000 protesters would turn out.
Thousands of people rallied on February 26 in cities from Sydney to Washington, and more anti-war protest were planned to take place on February 27.
With reporting by AP and dpa
Putin Puts Russia's Nuclear Deterrent Forces On High Alert, Raising Tensions Further
President Vladimir Putin has put Russia's nuclear deterrent forces on high alert amid escalating tensions with the West over his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Speaking at a meeting with senior officials, Putin said on February 27 that leading NATO powers had made “aggressive statements” along with Western countries imposing crippling financial sanctions against Russia, including the president himself.
Putin ordered Russia's defense minister and the chief of the military’s General Staff to put the nuclear deterrent forces in a “special regime of combat duty,” meaning the country's nuclear weapons would be in an increased state of readiness to launch.
The order immediately raised concerns that the tensions with the West could lead to the use of nuclear weapons.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the alert is part of a pattern of Moscow manufacturing threats to justify aggression.
"We've seen him do this time and time again. At no point has Russia been under threat from NATO, has Russia been under threat from Ukraine. This is all a pattern from President Putin and we're going to stand up to it. We have the ability to defend ourselves, but we also need to call out what we're seeing here from President Putin," Psaki said in comments to ABC.
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the order was an unacceptable escalation.
"It means that President Putin is continuing to escalate this war in a manner that is totally unacceptable and we have to continue to stem his actions in the strongest possible way," Thomas-Greenfield said in interview with CBS.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg expressed alarm, saying it shows how serious the standoff over Russia's invasion of Ukraine is.
On February 26, a group of Western countries agreed to to block access for "selected" Russian banks to the SWIFT financial system and impose "restrictive" measures against Russia's central bank over Putin’s unprovoked aggression against Ukraine.
The moves are expected to severely harm Russia's economy and the ruble.
Belarusians Protest Russian Invasion Of Ukraine During Vote On Constitutional Changes
Protests against Russia's invasion of Ukraine broke out in Minsk and other cities as Belarusians cast ballots in a referendum on constitutional changes to tighten Alyaksandr Lukashenka's grip on power.
Video posted on social media showed several people in different places around the country being detained on February 27 as they held various demonstrations against the invasion.
More than 300 people were detained, mostly in Minsk, according to the Vyasna human rights group, which listed the names of the people arrested on its website.
The referendum would change the constitution to allow Lukashenka, 67, to rule until 2035, offer him a new lever of power, and abolish a section of the document defining Belarus as a "nuclear-free zone," possibly paving the way for the return of Russian nuclear weapons to Belarus.
Speaking at a polling station on February 27, Lukashenka said that he could ask Russia to return nuclear weapons to Belarus.
"If you (the West) transfer nuclear weapons to Poland or Lithuania, to our borders, then I will turn to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin to return the nuclear weapons that I gave away without any conditions," Lukashenka said.
Opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya said the referendum was Lukashenka's attempt to strengthen his grip on power and called on Belarusians to use the vote to protest the war against Ukraine.
"All over the country, Belarusians gather to protest against the war in Ukraine, Belarus's involvement in it, against the Lukashenka regime," Tsikhanouskaya said on Twitter.
Lukashenka proposed the constitutional changes following domestic and international backlash over his violent crackdown on dissent after the August 2020 presidential election that he claims gave him a sixth consecutive term. The opposition says the vote was rigged.
One person sent a picture to RFE/RL of a ballot they said they submitted.
Both yes and no were marked on the ballot along with a message to free blogger and RFE/RL consultant Ihar Losik, who in December was handed a 15-year prison sentence after being accused of using his popular Telegram channel to "prepare to disrupt public order."
Deemed illegitimate by much of the West, Lukashenka now depends on support from Putin, who has exploited that weakness to extract further concessions that the Kremlin hopes will be cemented under a final union state.
Lukashenka, a former communist-era collective-farm manager, has a history of tampering with Belarus's constitution.
In 1996, he significantly expanded his own powers as president and reduced the powers of parliament, while in 2004 he lifted restrictions on the number of presidential terms that can be served.
In 2016, Lukashenka first mentioned a possible third round of constitutional changes, announcing the need to "create a group of wise men, lawyers who will analyze our fundamental law."
That talk largely vanished until the aftermath of the disputed 2020 presidential election, when tens of thousands took to the streets in some of the biggest protests in Belarus's post-Soviet history.
Lukashenka eventually unveiled his plans for a referendum on the changes that give more powers to the All-Belarus People's Assembly, a periodic gathering of loyalists that currently has no governing status under the law. He said it could provide a "safety net" in case "the wrong people come to power, and they have different views."
The revamped All-Belarus People's Assembly, if the changes are approved as expected, would act as a parallel structure next to parliament, holding wide-ranging powers to approve foreign, security, and economic policy. It would also be able to propose changes to the constitution, draft laws, and select members of the Central Election Commission and judges of the top courts.
According to the proposed amendments, a sitting president automatically becomes a delegate of the 1,200-seat assembly and may chair it if elected by other delegates.
The proposed changes also would give Lukashenka immunity from prosecution and put in place a limit of two terms in office, each for five years. However, the restrictions would only apply going forward, meaning Lukashenka could rule until he is 81 years old.
The amendments would also prohibit anyone who temporarily left the country in the last 20 years from becoming president, a change aimed directly at opposition members, many of whom were forced into exile to avoid political persecution.
With reporting by Tony Wesolowsky
Ukrainian Oil Depot Explodes Amid Battle For Air Base South Of Kyiv
UN Security Council To Meet In Emergency Session Over Moscow's Invasion Of Ukraine
The UN Security Council is scheduled to meet in an emergency session on February 27 to vote on whether to refer a resolution opposing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to the General Assembly.
Russia on February 25 blocked the move with its veto in a Security Council vote.
Permanent members Russia, the United States, Britain, France, and China hold veto power in the Security Council.
But the February 27 vote would be a procedural action, meaning only nine of the 15 members must agree. No vetoes are allowed, making it likely to proceed to the General Assembly.
In the failed February 25 vote that Russia vetoed, China, India, and the United Arab Emirates abstained. The remaining 11 members voted in favor.
The gathering will mark the fourth time that the Security Council will have met in the past week in an emergency session over Russia's aggression against Ukraine.
Based on reporting by dpa and Reuters
Kyiv Mayor Says 31 Dead In Capital From Russian Attacks, As Two Sides Agree To Hold Talks
Street fighting broke out in Ukraine’s second-largest city and Russian troops are squeezing strategic ports in the country's south following a wave of attacks on airfields and fuel facilities elsewhere in the country.
The capital, Kyiv, was eerily quiet after huge explosions lit up the morning sky and authorities reported blasts at one of the airports. Only an occasional car appeared on a deserted main boulevard as a strict curfew kept people off the streets.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on February 27 that the night had been brutal, with shelling of civilian infrastructure and attacks on many targets.
Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said the city can't be evacuated because the routes out are blocked, telling the AP in an interview, "Right now, we are encircled." A curfew he ordered will be extended until at least 8 a.m. on February 28.
Klitschko confirmed to the AP that nine civilians in Kyiv had been killed so far, including one child. He said six Russian soldiers had been killed on the night of February 26.
The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed for the first time that there had been casualties among Russia's forces.
"Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded of our comrades," the Defense Ministry said on Telegram.
WATCH: Mobile-phone footage showed a column of Russian troops with military vehicles opening fire as they advanced through the streets of the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on February 27.
The situation in Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, was dramatically different. Russian forces have entered the city, and the head of the Kharkiv regional administration, Oleh Sinehubov, said that Ukrainian forces were fighting them. He asked civilians not to leave their homes.
"Control over Kharkiv is completely ours! The armed forces, the police, and the defense forces are working, and the city is being completely cleansed of the enemy," Sinehubov wrote on Telegram.
Videos posted online by Ukrainian officials showed Russian vehicles moving across Kharkiv and a light vehicle burning on the street.
Reuters quoted a witness in Kharkiv as saying Russian soldiers and armored vehicles could be seen in different parts of the city and firing could be heard.
Strategic ports in the country's south came under pressure following a wave of attacks on airfields and fuel facilities elsewhere in the country.
In the port city of Odesa, Russian forces wounded the head of the regional defense forces, who has been hospitalized in critical condition. RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service said the information was confirmed by the press service of the Odesa regional military administration.
The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine announced on February 27 that all checkpoints on Ukraine's borders with Russia, Belarus, and Moldova’s Transdniester region would be temporarily closed beginning on February 28.
The decision also applies to checkpoints in Zhulyany and Boryspil airports in Kyiv and checkpoints at the airports in Kharkiv, Odesa, Lviv among others. Ukrainian citizens will still be able to enter the country, the border guard service said.
The developments came as Zelenskiy's office announced that Ukrainian and Russian officials will meet for talks at a venue on the Belarusian border with Ukraine.
Zelenskiy’s office said the two sides would meet at an unspecified location and did not give a date or time for the meeting.
The talks are to be held without preconditions and are the result of a phone call between Zelenskiy and the authoritarian leader of Belarus, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, Zelenskiy’s office said in a statement.
"We agreed that the Ukrainian delegation would meet with the Russian delegation without preconditions on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, near the Pripyat River," the statement said.
Zelenskiy expressed skepticism about the talks, saying, "As always: I do not really believe in the outcome of this meeting, but let them try."
Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that a Russian delegation had arrived in Belarus for negotiations. The delegation consists of officials from the Foreign Ministry, Defense Ministry, and other Russian entities, including the presidential staff, TASS reported.
Meanwhile, an explosion hit the southeastern part of Kyiv just after midnight on February 27 and left a glowing red light over a military fuel depot in Vasylkiv, a city just south of Kyiv. There were no immediate reports on damage or injuries in what could be the start of the final battle for Kyiv and the Ukrainian nation.
WATCH: An explosion and fire tore through a fuel depot of the Ukrainian air base at Vasylkiv, south of Kyiv, on February 26. RFE/RL correspondent Maryan Kushnir was on the scene but could not immediately confirm the cause.
Russian forces used artillery, and reportedly ballistic missiles, to hit the fuel depot at the Ukrainian air base. The explosion shook windows for kilometers and the reflection of the flames was seen as far north as Kyiv’s center
The air base has been the site of major fighting for days now, as Russian forces have tried to take control. As of February 27, the base reportedly remained under Ukrainian government control.
There were also reports of a blast heard to the west of Kyiv city center and air-raid sirens.
Amid reports of clashes near Kharkiv, Zelenskiy’s office said Russian forces blew up a gas pipeline in the city, prompting the government to warn people to protect themselves from the smoke by covering their windows with damp cloth or gauze.
Ukraine's army said it held the line against an assault on the capital but was fighting Russian "sabotage groups" that had infiltrated the city, where people hunkered down in homes, underground garages, and subway stations in anticipation of a full-scale assault by Russian forces.
"We will fight until we have liberated our country," Zelenskiy said in a video message on February 27.
He said Moscow was bombarding residential areas in Ukraine.
"The past night in Ukraine was brutal, again shooting, again bombardments of residential areas, civilian infrastructure," Zelenskiy said.
Zelenskiy also said his country has filed a complaint against Russia at the UN's highest court that settles legal disputes between states. It was unclear on precisely what grounds the case was being brought to The Hague-based International Court of Justice (ICJ).
The UN Security Council is due to hold an emergency meeting on February 27 to discuss the crisis.
For her part, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on February 27 that there could be no talks with Russia over Ukraine while Moscow has troops in the country.
"Now, if the Russians are serious about negotiations, they need to remove their troops from Ukraine. They cannot negotiate with a gun to the head of the Ukrainians.... So frankly, I don't trust these so-called efforts of negotiation," she told Sky News.
She said the conflict could last a "number of years" and the world needs to be prepared for Moscow "to seek to use even worse weapons."
"I fear this will be a long haul. This could be a number of years," Truss said.
Meanwhile, the leaders of the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Britain, Canada, and the United States agreed to block access for a number of Russian banks to the SWIFT banking system, as well as imposing "restrictive measures" against Russia's central bank for Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
In a joint statement on February 26, the leaders said the measures -- which will restrict the Russian central bank's international reserves and thus hinder its ability to support the ruble -- will be implemented in the coming days.
Experts have said blocking access to SWIFT would be a major step up in the intensity of Western sanctions against Moscow.
The latest moves came as Western experts were saying that Ukrainian forces had put up tougher-than-expected resistance in three days of pitched battles across the country.
In a Facebook post, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Resnikov encouraged his soldiers after what he described as "three days that have changed our country and the world forever."
He said that Russia had not succeeded in capturing Kyiv as they had planned and added that Ukraine was now expecting help from other countries that seemed impossible three days ago. He said Europe needs Ukraine to fight.
Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Lyashko said on February 26 that 198 people have been killed and more than 1,000 others have been wounded in the Russian offensive.
Russia has not released casualty figures.
The United Nations says it has confirmed at least 240 civilian casualties, including at least 64 people killed, in the fighting in Ukraine -- though it believes the “real figures are considerably higher."
The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) says more than 368,000 people have fled to neighboring countries, while over 160,000 are estimated to be displaced within Ukraine.
Pope Francis called for the "urgent" opening of humanitarian corridors to allow even more to leave and said those who make war should not be deluded into thinking that God is on their side.
"Those who make war forget humanity. It does not come from the people," the pope said.
He said he was moved by images of elderly people seeking refuge and mothers escaping with their children. "They are brothers and sisters, for whom we must urgently open humanitarian corridors. They must be welcomed," he said.
Poland's border guards on February 27 said that more than 156,000 people had crossed into the EU member from Ukraine in the days since Russia invaded.
The Russian state prosecutor's office warned on February 27 that anyone providing financial or other assistance to a foreign state or international organization directed against Russia's security could be convicted of treason, facing a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
"Each fact of providing financial or other assistance...will be legally evaluated," the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.
With reporting by RFE/RL correspondents Mike Eckel and Todd Prince, AP, Reuters, AFP, BBC, and dpa
- By Todd Prince
U.S., EU, U.K. Lead Agreement To Block Russia's Access To SWIFT Banking Network
WASHINGTON -- A group of Western nations led by the United States, the European Union, and the United Kingdom have agreed to block access for "selected" Russian banks to the SWIFT financial system and impose "restrictive" measures against Russia's central bank to punish the Kremlin for its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine earlier this week.
A senior U.S. administration official warned the measures -- among the toughest announced yet against Russia for its aggression against Ukraine -- will pierce Russia's financial defenses built over the past eight years and send the Russian ruble into "freefall."
The sanctions were announced jointly late on February 26 by the United States and the EU and come as Russia's attack against Ukraine extends into its fourth day.
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the sanctions "will ensure that these [Russian] banks are disconnected from the international financial system and harm their ability to operate globally.”
In their joint statement announcing the measures, the group of nations -- which also includes France, Germany, Italy, and Canada -- did not say which Russian banks will be selected, but von der Leyen said more could be added.
"We commit to ensuring that a certain number of Russian banks are removed from SWIFT," von der Leyen said in a statement.
"This will ensure that these banks are disconnected from the international financial system and harm their ability to operate globally," she added.
The group of nations will leave some Russian banks connected to SWIFT in order to pay for Russian oil and gas exports. Russia is the biggest supplier of energy to Europe.
SWIFT, or the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, is a secure system that helps enable cross-border payments, allowing international trade to flow more smoothly. The system is used in more than 200 countries.
Russian banks could try to use other payment networks and systems, including messaging apps or e-mail, via countries not involved in the sanctions, but that would be far less secure and inefficient. It would also force transaction costs to skyrocket.
Von der Leyen said the measures aimed at Russia's central bank would paralyze its assets and making it impossible for the central bank to liquidate its assets.
A senior U.S. official said the moves would prevent the Russian central bank from selling its $630 billion in gold and foreign currency reserves to Western countries and is likely to send the ruble into a "freefall." The impact will be felt immediately, the official said.
"We are collectively planning to impose measures to ensure Russia cannot use its central bank reserves to support its currency and thereby undermine the impact of our sanctions. This will show that Russia's supposed sanctions-proofing of its economy is a myth," the official said.
The Russian central bank reportedly sold $5 billion in foreign currency reserves on February 24 to protect the ruble, which dropped sharply to a record low on news of the invasion.
A sharp decline in the ruble will make imported goods more expensive and cause inflation to spike, potentially sending the economy into contraction.
EU foreign ministers will discuss the sanctions package at a virtual meeting on February 27.
The group said it will quickly form a transatlantic task force to ensure that these and other sanctions on Russia are implemented effectively through information sharing and asset freezes.
Ukraine had been calling for the West to disconnect Russia from SWIFT and impose other thought sanctions in order to pressure the Kremlin to end its hostilities.
In a tweet, Ukraine Prime Minister Denys Shmygal expressed gratitude for the decision.
"Thanks to our friends...for the commitment to remove several Russian banks from SWIFT" and for "the paralysis of the assets of the central bank of Russia," he said.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Belarus To Vote On Constitutional Changes Seen As Tightening Lukashenka's Grip On Power
The regime of authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka is set to hold a vote on February 27 with the aim of tightening his grip on power in Belarus and possibly ending the country's nuclear-free status.
Lukashenka, 67, has proposed amending the constitution, the third time he has done so since coming to power in 1994, that would allow him to rule to 2035, offer him a new lever of power, and abolish a section of the document defining Belarus as a “nuclear-free zone,” possibly paving the way for the return of Russian nuclear weapons to Belarus.
The scheduled vote, which has been denounced by the country's opposition, comes as Russia continues its unprovoked assault on Ukraine, with thousands of troops moving in from Belarus.
Some 30,000 Russian troops had been stationed in the country, deployed ostensibly to take part in joint drills with Belarusian forces. But on the day the exercises were due to end, February 20, Defense Minister Viktar Khrenin announced the soldiers would remain indefinitely.
Lukashenka proposed the constitutional changes following domestic and international backlash over his violent crackdown on dissent after a disputed August 2020 presidential election that he claims gave him a sixth consecutive term. The opposition says the vote was rigged.
Deemed illegitimate by much of the West, Lukashenka now depends on support from Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has exploited that weakness to extract further concessions on what the Russian leader hopes will be cemented under a final union state.
“The Kremlin was interested in the referendum at the beginning of the political crisis in order to mitigate the potential tensions in Belarus through the appearance of compromise,” Alesia Rudnik, a Belarusian analyst based in Sweden, said in e-mailed remarks to RFE/RL.
“Instead of mitigating the conflict, it now serves as an instrument to secure the power of Lukashenka and stabilize his positions. The referendum of February 27, therefore, appears as a guarantee for the artificial legitimacy for Lukashenka and prevents any potential threat to his power.”
Lukashenka, a former communist-era collective farm manager, has a history of tampering with Belarus’s constitution.
In 1996, he significantly expanded his own powers as president and reduced the powers of parliament, while in 2004 he lifted restrictions on the number of presidential terms that can be served.
In 2016, Lukashenka first mentioned a possible third round of constitutional changes, announcing the need to “create a group of wise men, lawyers who will analyze our fundamental law.”
That talk largely vanished until the aftermath of the disputed 2020 presidential election, when tens of thousands took to the streets in some of Belarus’s biggest protests in its post-Soviet history.
As his security forces cracked down hard on protesters, Lukashenka’s power appeared to be slipping.
On August 17, 2020, Lukashenka was jeered by workers at the Minsk Wheeled Tractor Factory (MZKT), the alleged backbone of his support. Later that day, Lukashenka said Belarus could hold a new presidential election after the country adopted a new constitution.
By February 2021, Lukashenka had unveiled plans to give more powers to the All-Belarus People's Assembly, a periodic gathering of loyalists that currently has no governing status under the law. He said it could provide a “safety net” in case “the wrong people come to power, and they have different views.”
On December 27, Belarus published proposed changes to its constitution and published them for public comment.
It became immediately clear that the changes would strengthen Lukashenka's grip on power.
The revamped All-Belarus People’s Assembly, if the changes are approved as expected, would act as a parallel structure next to parliament, holding wide-ranging powers to approve foreign, security, and economic policy. It would also be able to propose changes to the constitution, draft laws, and select members of the country's Central Election Commission and judges of the top courts.
According to the proposed amendments, a sitting president automatically becomes a delegate of the 1,200-seat assembly and may chair it if elected by other delegates.
The proposed changes also would give Lukashenka immunity from prosecution and put in place a limit of two terms in office, each for five years. However, the restrictions would only apply going forward, meaning Lukashenka could rule until he is 81 years old.
The amendments would also prohibit anyone who temporarily left the country in the last 20 years from becoming president, a change aimed directly at opposition members, many of whom were forced into exile to avoid political persecution.
That includes Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya who supporters say actually won the disputed August 2020 presidential poll.
Besides stability, the Kremlin may be hoping the constitutional changes -- and a new military doctrine -- could pave the way for a return of nuclear missiles being based in Belarus, argues William Alberque, an analyst of the International Institute of Strategic Studies.
“This new military doctrine, which has not been made public, is reported to include greater integration between the two militaries, which probably requires the changes to Belarus’s neutrality and nuclear-free status to allow for potential Russian nuclear deployments to Belarusian territory,” Alberque wrote.
Unlike previous ballots for presidential and parliamentary elections, the referendum papers will only appear in Russian, a symbolic sign perhaps of Lukashenka’s growing fealty to the Kremlin.
Iran Says It Is Studying New Rough Draft Of Deal To Revive 2015 Nuclear Accord
Iran's chief negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani will return to Vienna on the evening of February 27 for talks on resolving the remaining issues in indirect negotiations with the United States to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, the official government news agency IRNA reported.
Bagheri Kani, who flew to Tehran last week for consultations with Iranian officials, will "pursue the negotiations with a clear agenda aimed at resolving" the remaining issues, IRNA said.
Nournews, which is affiliated with Iran's Supreme National Security Council that is in charge of the nuclear talks dossier, said a council meeting stressed "the need to quickly resolve the remaining issues that border between agreement and dead end."
On February 26, Iran’s foreign minister said his country is studying a rough draft of a deal to revive the pact after the sides hammered out details in Vienna.
Iran is "seriously reviewing [the] draft of the agreement," Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Twitter.
"Our red lines are made clear to Western parties. Ready to immediately conclude a good deal, should they show real will," Amir-Abdollahian added.
Iran signed the original deal with world powers the United States, Britain, France, German, Russia, and China.
But then-President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the deal in 2018, saying the terms weren’t sufficient to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons and that Tehran was financing terror in the region. Trump also reinstated damaging sanctions against Iran.
Iran denied it is seeking nuclear weapons and rejected the claim that it is supporting terror.
The European Union has been acting as an intermediary between Iran and U.S. negotiators as the American side is not participating in face-to-face talks with Tehran.
Based on reporting by AFP, IRNA, and Reuters
Protests Erupt In Russia, Worldwide Against Moscow's Invasion Of Ukraine
Protests erupted in Russia and around the globe on February 26, with thousands taking to the streets in support of Ukraine, which is facing the third day of an all-out invasion of Russia forces.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked Russians who have opposed the war that their president, Vladimir Putin, has ordered on their neighboring country and urged them to call for an end to the invasion.
"I want the people of Russia to hear me," he said in a video address. "Absolutely everyone."
"[There are] thousands of dead [Russian] soldiers, hundreds of prisoners of war who don’t understand why they sent them to Ukraine, sent them to Ukraine to die and kill others. The sooner you tell your leaders that the war needs to be immediately stopped, the more your soldiers will survive."
He singled out several prominent Russians to thank and also praised the "thousands" of Russian citizens who have called for an end to the war.
The independent OVD-Info monitor that keeps tracks of arrests during protests said that more than 3,000 people had been arrested in Russia in protests related to the invasion, including 467 who were detained on February 26 in 34 cities.
Outside Russia, protest rallies increased as Russian troops moved in closer to Kyiv in what could be the final battle for Ukraine following Putin’s order to invade.
In the former Soviet republic of Georgia, about 30,000 people hit the streets of the capital, Tbilisi, holding Georgian and Ukrainian and singing both countries' national anthems.
Georgia, like Ukraine, is facing a Russia-backed separatist movement following a brief war with Russia in 2008. Moscow-backed forces have since held the Georgian regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.
"We have sympathy for the Ukrainians, perhaps more than other countries, because we've experienced Russia's barbaric aggression on our soil," 32-year-old taxi driver Niko Tvauri told AFP.
Teacher Meri Tordia added: "Ukraine is bleeding [and] the world watches and talks about sanctions that won't stop Putin."
In Tehran, a small protest gathering was held outside the Ukrainian Embassy where people chanted “Death To Putin,” according to amateur videos posted online. Some were carrying candles and the Ukrainian flag.
The Iranian government has not endorsed the Russian invasion but has blamed alleged “NATO provocations” for the crisis.
Tehran has said that war is not the solution to the crisis.
In Switzerland -- which often prides itself on its neutral stance in conflicts -- thousands of people gathered across the country, including about 1,000 outside the UN's European headquarters in Geneva.
Protesters carrying Ukraine's national colors of blue and yellow marched to the Broken Chair -- a large sculpture symbolizing the civilian victims of war.
They demanded tougher actions from the Swiss government, which has not yet imposed strict measures against Russia, so far sticking to its traditional stance of not taking sides.
Protests with crowds numbering into the low thousands were seen in many other countries, including in Russia's neighbor Finland, where thousands of people gathered in the capital, Helsinki, shouting, "Russia out! Down with Putin!"
Around 3,000 people gathered in Vienna, with signs that said "Stop The War" and speeches from Austria's Ukrainian community.
In Britain, hundreds of protesters headed to Russia's embassy in London, with some defacing the street sign of St. Petersburg Place opposite the embassy with fake blood.
In Rome, protesters responded to a call of trade unions and nongovernmental organizations and gathered around a podium with the words "Against War."
The night before, thousands had taken part in a torchlit procession to the Italian capital’s famed Colosseum.
Protests were also seen in places as diverse as Israel, France, Greece, Argentina, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, and Taiwan.
In Montreal, dozens of demonstrators braved a snowstorm to protest outside Russia's consulate.
"I am against this war. I hope this is the beginning of the end of this regime," Russian Elena Lelievre, a 37-year-old engineer, told AFP.
With reporting by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian, Russian, and Georgian services, AFP, and AP
Zelenskiy Welcomes Offers By Azerbaijan, Turkey To Mediate Talks With Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he welcomes offers by Azerbaijan and Turkey to organize talks with Moscow as Russian troops continue their invasion of Ukraine and drive on toward the capital, Kyiv.
In a video message on February 26, Zelenskiy said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev had offered to help organize talks and that “we can only welcome that.”
However, hopes for an immediate move toward talks appeared dim as residents of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, braced for a direct assault by Russian troops who were in the third day of an invasion of their country.
Earlier in the day, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu asked his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, in a phone call to end the attack on Ukraine, a Turkish diplomatic source told AFP.
Ankara has called the Russian invasion of Ukraine "unacceptable" and previously offered to mediate between Moscow and Kyiv.
There was some confusion over comments by Zelenskiy that Erdogan had agreed to close the Turkish straits to Russian warships following a phone call between the two leaders on February 26.
"The ban on the passage of Russian warships to the Black Sea and significant military and humanitarian support for Ukraine are extremely important today. The people of Ukraine will never forget that!" Zelenskiy tweeted.
However, Turkish sources familiar with the matter told Western news agencies that no decision of that type had been made.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, AFP, and dpa
Kyiv Mayor Says 31 Dead In Capital From Russian Attacks, As Two Sides Agree To Hold Talks
