U.S Pharmaceutical Company To Stop Supplying Russia With Popular Hepatitis Drug
Russian health-care watchdog Roszdravnadzor told the daily Kommersant on August 22 that U.S pharmaceutical company MSD (Merck Corporation) will stop supplying Russia with the popular Zepatier hepatitis C medicine after its planned deliveries end in late 2024. After Russian launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, MSD stopped supplying Russia with Raltegravir, a medicine to decrease the chances that HIV-infected people will develop AIDS. Another Russian periodical, Vedomosti, reported that the popular Japanese garments retailer Uniqlo had stopped its operations in Russia. To read the original stories by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Belarusian Businessman Gets Five Years In Prison Over Critical Facebook Posts
A Belarusian court on August 21 sentenced well-known businessman Pyotr Staratsitarau to five years in prison over his posts on Facebook that were critical of the government of authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka. The Homel regional court convicted the 65-year-old businessman of libel, insulting Lukashenka, inciting hatred, and discrediting Belarus. Staratsitarau was arrested in February. Belarus has seen a wave of arrests of those critical of Lukashenka since he was declared the winner of a disputed 2020 presidential election. The opposition and many Western governments say the vote was rigged. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Iran Reportedly Builds Advanced Mohajer Drone With Enhanced Range
Iran has built an advanced homemade drone named Mohajer-10 with an enhanced flight range and duration as well as a greater payload, Iranian state media reported on August 22. Iranian media said the new drone has an operational range of 2,000 kilometers and can fly for up to 24 hours. Its payload can reach 300 kilograms, double the capacity of the Mohajer-6 drone. U.S. officials have accused Iran of providing Mohajer-6 drones, among other unmanned aerial vehicles, to Russia in its war against Ukraine. Tehran denies this. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
At Least 11 Soldiers Killed In Armed Attack In Pakistan's Restive South Waziristan
Pakistani officials said 11 soldiers were killed and three others injured in an armed attack by religious militants early on August 22 in the South Waziristan tribal district of Barah. The banned Tahrek-i-Talibani of Pakistan (TTP) movement -- also known as the Pakistani Taliban -- claimed responsibility for the attack, claiming that 18 soldiers were killed. On August 19, five soldiers were killed in an armed attack that the TTP also claimed responsibility for. The group is the Sunni Islamist nationalist and pro-Pashtun movement founded in the 1990s that ruled most of Afghanistan from 1996 until October 2001. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Mashaal, click here.
Prosecutors Seek Six Years For Siberian Journalist Over Article On Ukraine War
Russian prosecutors asked a court in the Siberian city of Abakan on August 22 to sentence the award-winning editor in chief of the Novy fokus (New Focus) online newspaper, Mikhail Afanasyev, to six years in prison on a charge of discrediting Russia's armed forces. Afanasyev was arrested in April last year after his newspaper reported on the refusal of local riot police officers to participate in Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Afanasyev was the first foreign recipient of the Swedish Publicists' Association Freedom of Speech prize and was twice awarded with the Andrei Sakharov "For Journalism As a Deed" prize. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Eleven People From Same Family Drown While Swimming In Kazakhstan
Eleven people from the same family, including five children, drowned in the Syr Darya River in the Turkestan region in southern Kazakhstan on August 21, officials said, adding the search for two other missing children continues. The bodies of nine victims have been recovered from the water so far, emergency workers said. The accident occurred near a road bridge in the Otyrar district, where the families of four brothers had met to go swimming. In July, Kazakh officials reported that 59 people had drowned in the country since the start of the swimming season, 19 of whom were children. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Kazakh Service, click here.
Zelenskiy Says Talks With Serbia's Vucic 'Honest, Fruitful'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says he had "an open, honest, and fruitful meeting" in Athens with his Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vucic. "Good conversation on respect for the UN Charter and the inviolability of borders. On our nations’ shared future in the common European home. On developing our relations, that is in our mutual interest," he said in a post on the X social media platform, formerly known as Twitter. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis hosted an informal summit in the Greek capital for top officials from nine Balkan nations. Serbia, a traditional ally of Russia, has bucked EU pressure to join Western sanctions to punish Moscow for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Iran Rights Group Says Number Of Activists' Arrests Piles Up
Iranian authorities have stepped up the detentions of rights activists, mainly women, the Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) has warned. In a statement on August 21, CHRI said 22 activists had been detained in less than a month, as the anniversary approaches of the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman, in September last year. "Iranian authorities are rounding up activists around the country, especially women, to deliver a message of fear to the populace," CHRI said. Amini's death after being arrested for not wearing a head scarf "properly" sparked a wave of unprecedented protests across Iran.
UN: More Than 200 Former Afghan Officials, Security Forces Killed Since Taliban Takeover
More than 200 extrajudicial killings of former Afghan government officials and security forces have taken place since the Taliban took over the country two years ago, according to a UN report released on August 22. The groups most targeted by the Taliban have been former army, police, and intelligence forces, according to the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA). UNAMA documented at least 800 human rights violations against former Afghan government officials and security forces between Aug. 15, 2021, when the Taliban seized power, and the end of June 2023. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Ukraine Liberates Strategic Village As Deadly Russian Strikes On Civilians Continue
The Ukrainian military on August 22 said its forces have liberated a strategic village in the south after two months of fierce fighting as Russia continued to rain missiles and drones on several regions of Ukraine, killing at least one person and wounding several others.
Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said on August 22 that Ukrainian troops had liberated Robotyne, a village along an important road leading to Melitopol in the Zaporizhzhya region.
Melitopol, known as the "gateway to Crimea," was captured by Russian troops in March last year after several days of heavy fighting.
"Soldiers of the 47th brigade battled their way into Robotyne," Malyar wrote on Telegram.
The 47th Brigade posted a video online showing tearful women greeting its soldiers and said it was organizing the evacuation of civilians from the village.
The American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) confirmed that Ukrainian troops had achieved "significant tactical successes" in Robotyne on August 20-21.
If Ukrainian forces advance and retake Melitopol, located at the intersection of two important highways and a major railway hub, they could use the city as a springboard to liberate the whole Zaporizhzhya region.
The Ukrainian military and regional officials on August 22 reported Russian drone and missile strikes on Chernihiv, Zaporizhzhya, Kryviy Rih, and Kupyansk as Russia's Defense Ministry said it had repelled drone attacks on the Moscow and Bryansk regions while temporarily closing three airports in the capital.
In the northern city of Chernihiv, one man was killed by Russian shelling, regional Governor Vyacheslav Chaus said. On August 19, at least seven people, including a child, were killed and 129 were wounded in a Russian missile strike on the city.
WATCH: Residents of the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv gathered at makeshift memorials on August 20 to honor those killed a day earlier in a Russian missile strike. At least seven people died, including 22-year-old Nazar Yushchenko and a 6-year-old girl named Sofia. Her mother, Olha Holynska, explained how she comforted her wounded daughter until the end.
Also on August 22, one person was wounded and 20 buildings were damaged in a Russian missile attack on Kryviy Rih, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Governor Serhiy Lysak said on Telegram.
Russia also struck the southern city of Zaporizhzhya overnight, causing damage but no casualties, the secretary of the Zaporizhya City Council, Anatoliy Kurtev, reported early on August 22.
"Overnight, the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhya again. As a consequence of the blast wave, four high-rise buildings sustained damage," Kurtev wrote on Telegram. Russian forces have repeatedly launched attacks on Zaporizhzya.
Russian troops shelled Kupyansk and Vovchansk in the eastern Kharkiv region overnight, Oleh Synyehubov, the region's governor, said on August 22.
"Four residential buildings were damaged and destroyed," Synyehubov said on Telegram, adding that a woman was slightly wounded.
Meanwhile, Russia's Defense Ministry said early on August 22 that four drones were shot down overnight -- two over the Moscow region and two over the Bryansk region, some 400 kilometers southwest of Moscow.
Russian state news agency TASS reported that three Moscow airports -- Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Sheremetyevo -- briefly suspended flights, without giving a reason for the suspension.
Moscow airports have suspended flights several times recently due to what authorities said were Ukrainian drone attacks.
The ministry also early on August 22 said that a Russian warplane destroyed what it said was a "Ukrainian reconnaissance boat" that was sailing in the vicinity of Russian gas production facilities in the Black Sea. The claim could not be independently verified.
On the battlefield, heavy fighting has been continuing in the east and south of Ukraine, with the General Staff of the Ukrainian military reporting that a Russian counterattack had been repelled in Bakhmut, the city in the eastern region of Donetsk that was battered by months of heavy fighting before it fell to Russian forces in May.
On the diplomatic front, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on August 22 that he had "an open, honest, and fruitful meeting" with Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic.
"Good conversation on respect for the UN Charter and the inviolability of borders. On our nations’ shared future in the common European home. On developing our relations, that is in our mutual interest," Zelenskiy said in a post on the X social media platform, formerly known as Twitter.
Serbia, a traditional ally of Russia, has bucked EU pressure to join Western sanctions to punish Moscow for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Ukraine-Balkans summit held in Athens, the Ukrainian Presidency said.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Wagner Mercenary Group Leader Appears In First Video Since Mutiny, Hints He's In Africa
Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has appeared in his first video since leading a short-lived mutiny in June. In footage possibly shot in Africa and published on August 21 on Telegram channels affiliated with the Wagner group, Prigozhin is seen standing in a desert area in camouflage and with a rifle in his hands. In the video, which has not been verified, Prigozhin said Wagner is recruiting and predicts that the group will fulfill its assigned tasks, suggesting the group is fighting terrorist groups such as Islamic State in Africa. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Musician Blocked From Performing In Moldova Due To Pro-Russia Views
The Moldovan Interior Ministry on August 21 cited a ban on musician Goran Bregovic imposed last year because of his pro-Russian views as the reason he and his band were not allowed to enter Moldova over the weekend.
The Interior Ministry issued its explanation after the Sarajevo-born star and his band were prevented from attending a Moldovan festival in the town of Orheiul Vechi, where they were scheduled to perform on August 20.
Seven hours before the concert, the organizers of the festival announced on Facebook that Bregovic and his band would not be able to perform “for reasons beyond the control of festival organizers or artists.”
The organizers said the artists were stopped by border police after arriving at Chisinau’s international airport.
The border police said in a statement that they were returned to the country they departed from after "risk analysis" and an exchange with the Information and Security Service (SIS). The statement also said the organizers of the event had been notified in advance about the ban.
The border police statement did not include names, so it was not clear whether Bregovic was among those stopped. He had reportedly sent his band ahead without departing for Chisinau himself.
Interior Minister Adrian Efros told journalists that Bregovic was banned from Moldova based on his pro-Russian views and the fact that he supported Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014.
Efros also said that "there were other reasons analyzed within the security structures" but did not elaborate.
Bregovic responded in a statement sent through the organizers of the festival that he was puzzled by the ban but did not mention Russia or the war in Ukraine.
Bregovic, who calls himself nostalgic for the former Yugoslavia, came under scrutiny from Ukrainian authorities after performing in 2015 in Crimea.
He was subsequently banned from performing in Ukraine and banned from a festival in Poland. He has said in response to those bans that he didn’t understand the reasons behind them.
Bregovic's rejection by Chisinau was also noted in Serbia, whose foreign minister said he would ask Moldovan authorities for an explanation.
Ivica Dacic, who received the Medal of Friendship from Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2018, said Bregovic does not face such bans when he travels to other countries.
U.S. Embassy In Minsk Again Tells Americans To Leave Belarus
The U.S. Embassy in Minsk on August 21 told U.S. citizens to leave Belarus immediately and advised any Americans planning a trip to the East European country not to go.
The embassy said U.S. citizens who are in Belarus “should depart immediately” and should consider leaving via the remaining border crossings with Lithuania and Latvia or by plane.
The embassy’s advisory follows a similar message issued in April that also told U.S. citizens to leave Belarus immediately.
Its latest message noted that Lithuania on August 18 closed two border crossings -- Sumsko and Tvereciaus -- with Belarus.
Lithuania said it was closing the two border crossings in response to escalating tensions with Belarus, which has allowed Russia to use its territory as a staging ground for Moscow’s invasion.
While other border crossings remain open, it's not clear for how long. Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia -- NATO members on the alliance's eastern flank -- have said that further closures are possible, according to BPN, a project of the former BelaPAN independent news agency.
The U.S. Embassy’s message on August 21 also advised Americans not to travel to Belarus “due to Belarusian authorities’ continued facilitation of Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine," and other reasons, including the buildup of Russian military forces in Belarus.
Belarus is hosting troops belonging to the private Wagner mercenary group who arrived after their short-lived mutiny in June.
The embassy advisory also cited "the arbitrary enforcement of local laws, the potential of civil unrest, the risk of detention, and the Embassy’s limited ability to assist U.S. citizens residing in or traveling to Belarus" as reasons for its warning.
The United States has previously advised Americans against visiting Belarus, including in January 2022 about one month before the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. In the same month, the U.S. State Department also ordered the departure of family members of American civil servants from Belarus.
Tour Of Moscow's Sewer Tunnels Ends In At Least Four Deaths After Heavy Rainfall Overwhelms System
The bodies of four people, including two teenagers, who took part in an excursion into Moscow’s sewer tunnels have been found in the Moskva River, Russian media and Telegram channels said on August 21. Heavy rain hit the Russian capital during the tour of the underground water drainage system on August 20. The group's guide, Konstantin Filippov, is among an unspecified number of people who are still missing. The Investigative Committee launched a probe into "providing services that do not correspond to safety standards that caused deaths." One person was detained for questioning. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service. click here.
Court Shuts Down Rights Group In Russia's Mari El Republic
The Supreme Court of Russia's Mari El Republic ruled on August 21 to shut down the Man and the Law rights group citing the nongovernmental organization’s 'involvement in political activities." The group’s members say they will appeal the decision. Man and the Law has operated in the republic in Russia's Volga region since 1999. It has provided legal assistance to victims of police brutality and other illegal actions by law enforcement officers. In 2020, the Justice Ministry’s request to shut down the group was rejected by a court. The Justice Ministry added the group to its list of “foreign agents" in 2014. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Ukraine Seizes Assets Worth More Than $25 Million Belonging To Russian Colonel General
Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) has announced the seizure of assets estimated to be worth more more than 1 billion hryvnias ($25 million) that are owned by Russian Colonel General Valery Kapashin, the head of Russia’s chemical weapons disposal agency. Around 20 commercial establishments in the Poltava region, including restaurants and hotels, were seized. The businesses were registered under the names of Kapashin's daughter and son-in-law, who allegedly acquired Russian citizenship and left for Russia before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Kapashin has been under investigation in Ukraine for supporting an aggressor state and funding terrorism. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Crimea.Realities, click here.
Iran Executes Eight More Over Past 72 Hours In Prison 'Killing Fields'
Iran, which Amnesty International recently slammed for turning its prisons into "killing fields," has executed at least eight individuals -- most of whom were incarcerated for drug offenses -- in a span of three days, local activists said.
The Baluch Activists Campaign said on August 21 that four executions -- all linked to drug-related offences -- took place at the Zahedan prison. The group identified the victims as Abdulsamad Khadem, a 29-year-old from Zahak; Yaqub Ejbari, a father of eight from Qarqaruk village; Mohammad Anwar Barahui and an individual with the surname Qanbarzehi, both of whom were from Zahedan, which is located in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan.
In addition, two Baluch prisoners -- named Abdulsamad Shahuzehi and Mahmud Rigi -- were executed in the Zahedan prison on August 19 after being handed qisas (retribution) sentences for a joint murder dating back to 2012.
The advocacy group said that since April, 84 Baluch inmates, including four women, have been executed.
Separate reports from multiple media outlets also confirmed the execution of an unnamed individual in a prison in the southwestern Iranian city of Dezful on August 19 on charges related to drug offenses while the Human Rights News Agency reported a drug-related execution at the Sheiban prison on August 19. The individual, Abdulreza Qalavand, had been incarcerated for a decade before his execution.
Amnesty International says the regime in Tehran executes more people than any other country in the world other than China, and decried a situation that has turned the country's prisons into "killing fields."
“The shameless rate at which the authorities are carrying out drug-related executions, in violation of international law, exposes their lack of humanity and flagrant disregard for the right to life. The international community must ensure that cooperation in anti-drug trafficking initiatives do not contribute, directly or indirectly, to the arbitrary deprivation of life and other human rights violations in Iran,” said Diana Eltahawy, Amnesty International’s deputy director for the Middle East and North Africa in a report on June 2.
https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2023/06/iran-prisons-turned-into-killing-fields-as-drug-related-executions-almost-triple-this-year/
The Norway-based Iran Human Rights organization says that July alone saw 61 executions, with the list comprising 11 Baluchis and three Afghan nationals. Since the start of 2023, a verified total of 423 individuals have been executed in Iran, though insiders believe the actual figure could be significantly higher.
The rate of executions in Iran has been rising sharply, particularly in the wake of widespread protests that swept across the country last year following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for an alleged head scarf violation.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Explosion In Kabul Kills Two People Inside Car, Injures One
An explosion in Kabul on August 21 killed two people inside a vehicle and injured a passenger, the security command of the Taliban-led government said. Khalid Zadran, a spokesman for the security command, told the Taliban-controlled Bakhtar news agency that the explosion occurred in the Afghan capital’s Darul Aman district and was caused by a sticky bomb. An investigation into the incident has begun, Zadran said without providing further details. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the blast. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Afghan Service, click here.
Greece Hosts Meeting Of Several Balkan Leaders; Ukraine's Zelenskiy Also Attends
The leaders of several Balkan countries gathered on August 21 in Athens along with top European Union officials to discuss the region’s European future, and Ukraine’s president joined them later in the day. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was to host an informal dinner in the Greek capital for top officials from nine Balkan nations as well as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council head Charles Michel. The prime minister’s office said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy also would attend the dinner, following talks with the Greek prime minister. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Propulsion System Malfunction Caused Russian Spacecraft's Crash On Moon, Roskosmos Chief Says
The main cause of the crash of the Luna-25 spacecraft on the surface of the moon over the weekend was that its propulsion system worked for 43 seconds longer than it was supposed to during a correction of its orbit, said Yury Borisov, the director of the Russian space agency, Roskosmos.
The propulsion system worked for 127 seconds instead of the planned 84, Borisov said on August 21 in an interview with the Russia-24 TV channel.
"At 2:10 p.m. [August 19], the engines turned on, which were supposed to correct and put the device into a pre-landing orbit. Unfortunately, the engine shutdown did not occur normally…and instead of the planned 84 seconds, it worked 127 seconds,” Borisov said, adding that this was “the main reason for the accident of the device."
He said the system was tested on the ground before being loaded onto the spacecraft.
The Luna-25 spacecraft crashed on the surface of the moon on August 20 after spinning into an uncontrollable orbit.
Roskosmos said in a statement on August 20 that it lost all contact with the probe after it “moved into an unpredictable orbit and ceased to exist as a result of a collision with the surface of the moon.”
The agency said a special commission had been formed to investigate the reasons behind the failure, which was a blow to the prestige of Russia’s space program.
The Luna-25 probe entered lunar orbit on August 16, becoming the first Russian spacecraft to do so since the Luna-24 in 1976 under Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev
The mission was intended to explore a part of the moon where scientists believe they might find frozen water and other resources that could be used during longer human stays on the surface of the moon.
It was supposed to operate for one year in the area around the moon’s south pole.
Moscow had been promoting the Luna-25 mission as a demonstration of its capabilities despite the burdens of its drawn-out and costly invasion of neighboring Ukraine.
Russia has been racing against India, which plans to land its Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft at the moon’s south pole on August 23.
India’s space agency said on August 21 that all systems on its spacecraft were working "perfectly" and no contingencies are anticipated on the landing day.
A successful mission would make India only the fourth country to successfully land on the moon after the United States, the Soviet Union, and China.
With reporting by Reuters
Taliban Briefly Detains Eight Women Who Planned Rights Protest In Kabul
At least eight members of the Women’s National Unity and Solidarity Movement in Afghanistan were released after being detained on August 19 for several hours on a charge of organizing a protest in Kabul. Members of the movement said the arrests were made violently by Taliban security officials while they were gathered in a house to form a protest program. The Taliban has imposed many restrictions on women, forcing most of their protests to be held behind closed doors. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi, click here.
Postgraduate Student From Gabon Stabbed To Death In Russia
A 32-year-old postgraduate student from Gabon has been stabbed to death in a cafe in the Russian Urals city of Yekaterinburg, with witnesses calling it "a racially motivated attack." Local websites reported on August 21 that the incident took place three days earlier, adding that a suspect was apprehended. The Urals Federal University said on August 20 that Francois Ndjelassili "tragically died," but did not give any details. Law enforcement officials have not said anything about the student's death. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Ukraine Reports Gains In Southeast As Counteroffensive Creeps Forward
Intense fighting has been reported in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhya region, with Defense Minister Hanna Malyar claiming "success" as Kyiv continues its counteroffensive to regain territory occupied by Russian forces.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Gains were reported on August 21 in the vicinity of the village of Robotyne, which sits along an important road leading from the town of Orikhiv to Tokmak on the way to the strategic city of Melitopol.
Malyar wrote on Telegram that Ukrainian troops, who in recent days reportedly made a breakthrough near Robotyne, "had success in the direction southeast of Robotyne and south of Malaya Tokmachka."
Malyar added that "planned combat work continues" in Robotyne itself.
The Kherson regional military administration reported that three civilians were injured in the region as a result of Russian shelling on the evening of August 21.
Two local residents -- a 79-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man -- were injured in the shelling of the town of Sofiyivka. Russians forces also attacked a residential building in Berislav, injuring a 48-year-old man in his home, the Kherson military administration said.
The Russian Defense Ministry said early on August 22 that the military jammed two Ukrainian drones over the Black Sea. The drones crashed into the water on August 21 at around 11 p.m. local time about 40 kilometers to the northwest of Crimea, the military said in a statement.
It was not possible for RFE/RL to independently verify the claims.
Elsewhere, Ukrainian forces claimed to have recaptured territory near Bakhmut, a city in the eastern Donetsk region that was battered by months of heavy fighting before it fell to Russian forces in May.
"Another three square kilometers have been liberated (around Bakhmut). In total, 43 square kilometers around Bakhmut have been liberated" since the counteroffensive began in June, Malyar told state television.
In the south, Malyar said, "our defenders continue to advance in the Berdyansk and Melitopol sectors."
Pro-Russian Telegram channels, meanwhile, reported fighting in the center of the Robotyne and gains by Russian forces near Kupyansk, in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region. Ukrainian officials recently advised residents living near the front in the Kharkiv region to evacuate.
The Russian Defense Ministry said in an August 21 statement that its forces were fending off Kyiv's counteroffensive near the village of Urozhayne, a village on the edge of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region that Kyiv's forces captured last week.
Ukrainian forces have struggled to break through formidable Russian defensive lines as their two-month-long counteroffensive continues, particularly in the southern Zaporizhzhya region and in the eastern Donetsk region.
While Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed confidence while in Copenhagen on August 21 that his country would win the war with the West's provision of military aid, including the delivery of F-16 jet fighters, the lack of significant success has raised speculation that Kyiv could face mounting pressure to open negotiations with Moscow on ending the war launched by Russia in February 2022.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Amnesty International Urges Protection for Iranian Protest Victims' Families
Amnesty International has called on Iranian authorities to allow the commemoration of the first anniversary of those killed during "Women, Life, Freedom" protests in 2022 amid a campaign by security forces marked by "harassment and intimidation" against victims’ families "to enforce silence and impunity."
The rights group said in a statement released on August 21 that a new research report shows that Iranian authorities have been subjecting victims’ families to arbitrary arrest and detention, imposing "cruel restrictions" on peaceful gatherings at grave sites, and destroying victims’ gravestones.
Meanwhile, no officials have been held to account for the "unlawful" killing of hundreds of protesters by security forces since they launched a "brutal" crackdown following the unrest sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on September 16 last year while she was being held in custody by morality police for an alleged dress code violation.
“The international community must support victims’ families by pressing the Iranian authorities in private and in public to respect their right to freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly," said Diana Eltahawy, Amnesty International's deputy regional director for the Middle East and North Africa.
"The families must be protected from arbitrary detention, threats and other reprisals. States must also call on the Iranian authorities to release all those who were detained for advocating for truth and justice over the deaths, quash all unjust convictions and sentences against them, and drop all charges against those facing reprisals for speaking out,” Eltahawy added.
In the report, Amnesty detailed the situation of 36 families from 10 provinces in Iran who have suffered human rights abuses in recent months at the hands of Iranian law enforcement.
Thirty-three of the cases involved families who had loved ones killed by security forces during the protests, two that lost a relative who was executed arbitrarily, and one family of a torture survivor who took their own life after being released from detention.
The August 16 arrest of 12 women's rights activists who are accused of planning events ahead of the anniversary of Amini's death have intensified concerns that officials will stop at nothing to try and quell any unrest following a year of protests that have posed the biggest challenge to the country's leadership since the Islamic Revolution in 1979.
Iranian officials have attributed the protests to Western instigation and have pledged a more aggressive crackdown. Over 500 individuals have lost their lives since the start of the protests, which also led to the arrests of thousands, including demonstrators, journalists, lawyers, activists, and digital rights defenders.
Eltahawy said that, given the reprisals families have faced and the "systematic impunity" of officials in Iran, the international community must "exercise universal jurisdiction and issue arrest warrants for Iranian officials, including those with command responsibility, who are reasonably suspected of criminal responsibility for crimes under international law committed during and in the aftermath of the uprising.”
Five Ex-Officials At Siberian Penitentiary Handed Prison Terms In Torture Case
IRKUTSK, Russia -- Five former officials at a Siberian penitentiary have been handed prison terms in a high-profile case involving the torture and rape of an inmate from the Republic of Tyva.
Human rights activist Dmitry Dmitriyev told RFE/RL on August 21 that the Irkutsk regional court sentenced Maksim Volf, the former chief of the operative department of the city's detention center No. 1, to five years in prison, and his former subordinates Andrei Melentyev, Maksim Danchinov, Yevgeny Shadayev, and Andrei Moskvitin, to four years in prison each on charges of abuse of power.
Dmitriyev added that the sentences, handed down during a closed-door trial, will be appealed because they were seen as "too lenient."
The five men were arrested in March 2021 along with the former warden of the IK-6 penal colony in Irkutsk, Aleksei Agapov, and his former subordinates Aleksandr Mednikov and Anton Yerokhin.
Agapov, Mednikov, and Yerokhin were sentenced to five years in prison each in February on the same charge after a court in Irkutsk found them guilty of involvement in the separate beating, torture, and rape of an inmate with Central Asian roots in January 2021.
Three probes were launched in the region in late May into allegations of the torture and rape of three inmates -- Kezhik Ondar, Tahirjon Bakiev, and Yevgeny Yurchenko -- while they were held in detention centers in Irkutsk and the nearby city of Angarsk.
In April 2020, inmates at Correction Colony no. 15 in Angarsk staged a large riot protesting what they claimed were incidents of torture.
After the riot, many of the inmates were transferred to other prisons in the region.
Human rights groups have cited some of the inmates as saying that they faced beatings and torture after they were transferred to other prisons, where guards used other inmates who agreed "to cooperate" with the administration to force them to confess to organizing the riot.
In May, courts in Irkutsk sentenced several inmates who agreed "to cooperate" with the guards to prison terms of between five and eleven years on charges of rape, premeditated HIV infection, and inflicting serious bodily damage.
Russia's Luna-25 Lunar Probe Crashes Into Moon After Technical Failure
