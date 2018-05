Britain's spy chief accused Russia of attempting to subvert Western democracies by sowing disinformation and spreading lies. The head of the MI5 security service, Andrew Parker, said on May 14 that a series of recent aggressive actions directed by the Kremlin -- including media manipulation and meddling in elections -- were unacceptable. His speech to an audience of security officials in Berlin marked the first time a sitting head of MI5 has spoken publicly abroad. (Reuters)