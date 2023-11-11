Microsoft Chief Says Russia Is Spreading Middle East Disinformation

Air-raid warnings sounded in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, amid several strong explosions, as Ukraine marked the first anniversary of the liberation of Kherson on November 11.

Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.

The Ukrainian Air Force overnight issued a warning of drone attacks, reporting that defense forces had destroyed five unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Mykolayiv, Poltava, and Kyiv regions.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko posted on Telegram that air-defense forces had been activated and civilians should take shelter.

The alarms came as Ukraine marked the first anniversary of the liberation of the southern city of Kherson, the only regional administrative center captured by Russian forces during the massive invasion launched in February 2022. Amid a lightning counteroffensive by Ukraine in the late autumn of 2022, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered troops to withdraw from the city on November 9. Kyiv announced the liberation of the city two days later.

During the months of occupation, Russian forces caused considerable destruction to the city’s infrastructure and looted its two main museums.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Facebook thanked the people of the city for their “stability and faith in Ukraine” during the occupation and “each of the soldiers who made this possible.”

In a post on Telegram, General Kyrylo Budanov, head of military intelligence, called the liberation of the city “a significant turning point.”

During its daily briefing on November 11, the Ukrainian General Staff reported some 87 clashes over the previous 24 hours, saying that Russia has launched numerous missile strikes, artillery salvos, and air strikes targeting “the positions of our troops and populated areas.”

RFE/RL is unable to confirm reports from areas of heavy fighting.

The General Staff reported Ukrainian forces were “continuing assault operations” near the eastern city of Bakhmut and in other parts of the Donetsk region, including around Maryinka and Novomykhaylivka.

The Kremlin reported that President Vladimir Putin visited Russian military headquarters in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don on November 10 for an update on military operations against Ukraine. He was reportedly accompanied by Shoigu and General Valery Gerasimov, the chief of Russia’s General Staff.

It was the fifth time Putin, 71, has visited the southern military district in the 20 months since Moscow invaded its neighbor.