Russian Opposition Figure Khodorkovsky Says Israel-Hamas War 'Is Helping Putin'

Russian opposition figure Mikhail Khodorkovsky has said Russian President Vladimir Putin is "creating chaos wherever he can" in order to distract people and resources from Russia's war on Ukraine. Speaking at RFE/RL's headquarters in Prague on October 13, Khodorkovsky said fighting between Israel and Hamas has helped Putin by taking attention away from Ukraine. Formerly Russia's richest man, Khodorkovsky added that Russians should feel responsible for what has transpired from the territory of their country.