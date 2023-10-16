Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Russia

Russian Opposition Figure Khodorkovsky Says Israel-Hamas War 'Is Helping Putin'

Russian Opposition Figure Khodorkovsky Says Israel-Hamas War 'Is Helping Putin'
Embed
Russian Opposition Figure Khodorkovsky Says Israel-Hamas War 'Is Helping Putin'

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:41 0:00

Russian opposition figure Mikhail Khodorkovsky has said Russian President Vladimir Putin is "creating chaos wherever he can" in order to distract people and resources from Russia's war on Ukraine. Speaking at RFE/RL's headquarters in Prague on October 13, Khodorkovsky said fighting between Israel and Hamas has helped Putin by taking attention away from Ukraine. Formerly Russia's richest man, Khodorkovsky added that Russians should feel responsible for what has transpired from the territory of their country.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG