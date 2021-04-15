Russian Military Activity Ramps Up In Crimea Along Major Highway From Russia

Video recently shot in Crimea shows a marked increase in the movement of Russian military vehicles along the Tavrida highway in the east of the peninsula. The highway links the Crimean Peninsula to mainland Russia via the Kerch bridge, which was built following Moscow's illegal annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. According to RFE/RL eyewitnesses, the convoy included combat vehicles with multiple rocket-launch systems, along with trucks carrying personnel and military equipment.