Accessibility links

site logo site logo
All RFE/RL sites
Subscribe
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Ukraine

Russian Military Activity Ramps Up In Crimea Along Major Highway From Russia

Russian Military Activity Ramps Up In Crimea Along Major Highway From Russia
Embed
Russian Military Activity Ramps Up In Crimea Along Major Highway From Russia

No media source currently available

0:00 0:01:03 0:00

Video recently shot in Crimea shows a marked increase in the movement of Russian military vehicles along the Tavrida highway in the east of the peninsula. The highway links the Crimean Peninsula to mainland Russia via the Kerch bridge, which was built following Moscow's illegal annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. According to RFE/RL eyewitnesses, the convoy included combat vehicles with multiple rocket-launch systems, along with trucks carrying personnel and military equipment.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG