Putin Signs Law Raising Age Of People In Military Reserve By Five Years
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law raising the maximum age of people in the military reserves by five years. According to the law, signed on July 24, the maximum ages of privates, sergeants, and ensigns in the reserves will rise to 40 from 35, while the maximum age of officers of middle ranks in reserve will be increased to 50 from 45, and high-ranking officers in reserve will jump to 55 from 50. During any mobilization, the maximum ages of officers in the reserves will be increased by an additional five years. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
- By AP
Two Arrested In Serbia Suspected Of Smuggling Cubans To Spain
Serbian police said on July 24 they had arrested two people suspected of helping smuggle Cubans toward Spain as part of an international crime group. The two Serbian citizens were arrested in a monthslong investigation in cooperation with Spain, the Interpol, and Europol, police said in a statement. They said 18 more suspects were arrested in Spain. The suspects in Serbia are accused of organizing the illegal transfer of at least 53 people to neighboring countries -- North Macedonia or Bosnia-Herzegovina -- and on to Spain, the statement said. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Pro-Russian Lawmaker In Ukraine Accused Of High Treason
A Ukrainian lawmaker for the pro-Russian Opposition Platform -- For Life party has been officially notified that he is suspected of high treason, Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) said on July 24, without identifying the suspect. Skhemy (Schemes), an investigative project run by RFE/RL, and several media outlets in Ukraine identified the lawmaker as Oleksandr Ponomaryov. Investigators say he is suspected of collaborating with Moscow-imposed authorities in parts of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya region that are under Russian control. If convicted, Ponomaryov could face up to 15 years in prison. Skhemy will publish a detailed investigation on the topic later on July 24. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Former Military Commissioner Of Ukraine's Odesa Region Detained
Ukrainian investigators have detained Yevhen Borisov, the former military commissioner of the Odesa region, on charges of illegal enrichment, deriliction of duty, and evading military service. The State Bureau of Investigations and the Prosecutor-General's Office said on July 24 that Borisov was detained in Kyiv. Borisov was fired from the post last month after investigative reports said he and members of his family had bought property in Spain along with luxury automobiles worth $4 million at a time when Ukraine was battling invading Russian forces. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Belarusian Singer Who Refused Lukashenka Scholarship Faces Trial
Belarusian singer Patrytsia Svitsina, who in 2020 refused to accept a scholarship from authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka citing her "moral principles," will face trial on August 1 on a charge of "actively participating in actions that blatantly disrupt social order."
The Minsk-based Vyasna human rights center said on July 24 that Judge Viktoria Shabunya of Minsk's central district court was assigned to preside over Svitsina's trial.
In May, Svitsina was shown on pro-government Telegram channels "confessing" to taking part in mass protests against the official results of the August 2020 presidential poll that proclaimed Lukashenka as the winner, blocking public transport, and publishing on social networks "negative information" about Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The Crisis In Belarus
Read our coverage as Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka continues his brutal crackdown on NGOs, activists, and independent media following the August 2020 presidential election.
In 2020, Svitsina, who was then a student at the ethnology and folklore department at Belarusian State University in Minsk, publicly rejected Lukashenka's scholarship amid the unprecedented crackdown on dissent after nationwide protests over claims the election was rigged.
Vyasna also said on July 24 that the Hrodna regional court in the country's west started the trial of Mikhail Myakeka over his participation in mass rallies protesting the results of the presidential poll in August 2020.
Myakeka, who was arrested in November 2022 after he returned to Belarus from Poland, is charged with inciting social hatred, organizing and preparing actions that blatantly disrupt social order, violence or the threat of violence against a law enforcement officer, and libeling Lukashenka.
According to Vyasna, Judge Viktar Syanko will oversee the trial.
Thousands have been arrested and much of the opposition leadership has been jailed or forced into exile following the anti-Lukashenka rallies in 2020. Several protesters have been killed and there have also been credible reports of torture during a widening security crackdown.
Belarusian authorities have also shut down several NGOs and independent media outlets.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to acknowledge Lukashenka as the winner of the vote and imposed several rounds of sanctions on him and his regime, citing election fraud and the crackdown.
Azerbaijani Opposition Politician Detained On Counterfeiting Charge
Azerbaijani opposition politician Qubad Ibadoglu was detained on July 23 on a charge of counterfeiting after police claimed they found forged bills worth $40,000 in his abandoned apartment in Baku. Ibadoglu rejected the charge, saying he had nothing to do with the fake money, his lawyer Zibeyda Sadiqova told RFE/RL. The chairman of the Azerbaijan Democracy and Welfare Party, Ibadoglu, who for many years has lived abroad, announced last month along with several other Azerbaijani politicians and activists in exile the creation in London of the Education Foundation for Azerbaijani Youth. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Azerbaijani Service, click here
Kazakh Journalist Freed After 20 Days In Jail On Libel Charge
Well-known Kazakh journalist Amangeldy Batyrbekov was released from jail late on July 23 after serving a 20-day term he was handed after a court in the southern town of Saryaghash found him guilty of publishing false information about lawmaker Bolatbek Nazhmetdinuly. Batyrbekov told RFE/RL he will continue to appeal the court's decision. The Almaty-based media-rights group Adil Soz (A Just Word) called Batyrbekov's incarceration "arbitrary." The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists in a statement also called for the release of Batyrbekov, who has faced trial for politically motivated libel charges in the past. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Former Kyrgyz Official's Son Wanted On Corruption Charges Detained In Turkey
Kemelbek Kutmanov, the son of former Kyrgyz Natural Resources Minister Dinara Kutmanova, has been detained in Turkey and his extradition to Kyrgyzstan on corruption charges is pending, President Sadyr Japarov said on July 24. Japarov also rejected Kutmanova's recent statement that unknown persons abducted her son in Turkey and demanded a ransom. Japarov said the probe against Kutmanov was linked to the alleged embezzlement of funds at the Kumtor gold mine. Last week, the chief of the National Security Committee, Kamchybek Tashiev, publicly accused Kutmanova of being involved in the embezzlement, which she denied. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Kyrgyz President Defends Language Law Following Kremlin Criticism
Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has defended a new law obliging all officials to be able to speak Kyrgyz for official purposes after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov publicly called the legislation "undemocratic" and "discriminatory." Japarov said in a televised statement on July 24 that the law reiterated the status of Russian as an official language in the country, and only stipulates that Kyrgyz must be used by officials at all state entities and local self-government bodies. The law also obliges broadcasters to have at least 60 percent of their programming in Kyrgyz. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Former Russian Navalny Campaigner Sentenced To Nine Years In Prison
The former head of a local branch of opposition leader Aleksei Navalny's team has been sentenced to nine years in prison for participating in an "extremist community," Navalny's team said on July 24. Vadim Ostanin, who had run Navalny's local headquarters in the Siberian city of Barnaul, had carried out only "legal political work," Navalny's team wrote on Telegram. Ostanin, 46, was arrested in December 2021 and charged with organizing an extremist community and propagating the activities of a noncommercial organization that encroaches on citizens' privacy and rights. The charges were related to the activities of Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK). To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Moscow Hit By Drones As Russia Strikes Key Ukrainian Export Route On Danube Near Romania
Two drones were reported to have hit buildings in Moscow early on July 24, according to the mayor of the Russian capital, with media reports saying debris was found not far from Defense Ministry headquarters.
The Russian Defense Ministry said on Telegram that two drones "were suppressed and crashed," and blamed the Ukrainian military.
Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram that two nonresidential buildings were struck at around 4 a.m. He said there was no "serious damage or casualties."
The reported drone strike comes a day after at least one person was killed, 22 wounded, and a historic Orthodox cathedral seriously damaged in a Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian Black Sea port city of Odesa.
It also comes amid a report on July 24 of a Russian drone attack on a key Danube River grain export route for Ukraine very close to the border with NATO and EU member Romania.
Russia's military has launched military strikes on Odesa and other Ukrainian food-export facilities in recent days after the Kremlin withdrew from a UN-brokered sea-corridor agreement that allowed for the safe shipment of Ukrainian grain. Kyiv has accused Moscow of targeting grain supplies and infrastructure vital to the deal.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Twitter after the Russian strike on Odesa on July 23 that "missiles against peaceful cities, against residential buildings, a cathedral.... There can be no excuse for Russian evil. As always, this evil will lose. And there will definitely be a retaliation to Russian terrorists for Odesa. They will feel this retaliation."
UNESCO strongly condemned the attack on the cathedral and other heritage sites and said it will send a mission in coming days to assess the damage. Odesa's historic center was declared a UNESCO World Heritage site earlier this year, and the agency said the Russian attacks contradict Moscow's pledge to take precautions to spare World Heritage sites in Ukraine.
The Ukrainian military has not commented on the reported drone strikes in Moscow on July 24. Ukraine almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia or on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine.
The Rusian state-run TASS news agency, citing emergency services, said that drone fragments were found near a building on Komsomolsky Avenue in central Moscow. The site is about 2 kilometers from the Defense Ministry's buildings.
State-run media also reported that a high-rise office building was damaged on Likhachev Avenue in the south of the Russian capital.
Both streets were closed to traffic, Russian state-run media reported.
Russian Telegram channels posted videos and photos of what they said was the damaged buildings.
Elsewhere, Russian forces struck port infrastructure on the Danube River in southern Ukraine with exploding drones early on July 24, wounding seven workers and destroying a grain hangar and storage for other cargo, the Ukrainian military said. It said that Ukrainian forces downed three of the drones.
"The Russian terrorists have again attacked the Odesa region overnight. Port infrastructure on the Danube River is the target this time," regional Governor Oleh Kiper wrote on Telegram.
Citing a local official, news website Reni-Odesa said three grain warehouses had been destroyed in the Danube port city of Reni in an attack involving about 15 drones.
Reni lies just across the Danube from NATO and European Union member Romania.
That proximity was noted by Romanian President Klaus Iohannis in a post on Twitter condeming the Danube attack.
WATCH: Video of the attack on Reni via RFE/RL's Romanian Service:
Meanwhile, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said on July 24 that the Ukrainian military had retaken over 12 square kilometers of territory in southern Ukraine in the past week in the counteroffensive against Russian invading forces.
Malyar said Ukrainian forces had recaptured a total of more than 192 square kilometers in the southern sector since the counteroffensive began in early June.
Malyar said Ukrainian forces were continuing to advance in several areas toward Melitopol and Berdyansk in the southern region of Zaporizhzhya.
In Crimea, a Russian-installed official in Crimea said an ammunition depot was hit during what he said was a Ukraine drone attack on Dzhankoy.
Sergei Aksyonov, the Kremlin-installed leader of Crimea, which Moscow seized control of in 2014, said a residential building was also damaged in the area.
Aksyonov also said on Telegram that "for safety reasons" railway and road traffic in the area had been suspended.
Russia has a military air base near Dzhankoy. Ukrainian officials have long said the city and surrounding areas have been turned into Moscow's largest military base in Crimea.
The Russian Defense Ministry later claimed that Ukraine tried to attack Crimea overnight using 17 drones, but that the attack was foiled and that there were no casualties.
It said 11 of the drones crashed into the Black Sea after being repressed by anti-drone equipment, three fell on Crimean territory, and three were destroyed by air defenses.
With reporting from Reuters
- By RFE/RL
Blinken Says Moscow 'Failed A Long Time Ago' In War Goals, But Sees 'Very Hard Fight' Ahead
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russia “failed a long time ago” in what it sought to achieve in its war against Ukraine and that Kyiv’s current counteroffensive has retaken substantial territory initially seized by Moscow, but he also warned of a long, "very hard fight" in the coming months.
“The objective was to erase Ukraine from the map, to eliminate its independence, its sovereignty, to subsume it into Russia. That failed a long time ago,” Blinken told CNN in an interview broadcast on July 23.
“Unlike the Russians, Ukrainians are fighting for their land, for their future, for their country, for their freedom,” Blinken said.
But he cautioned that the war -- now more than 500 days old -- would continue for at least “several months.”
Blinken said Ukraine has seen success in its counteroffensive, but he cautioned that progress going forward would not be easy.
"[Ukraine has] already taken back about 50 percent of what was initially seized," Blinken claimed, without being specific. "These are still relatively early days of the counteroffensive. It is tough.
"It will not play out over the next week or two. We’re still looking, I think, at several months."
Many Western observers had initially expressed optimism that Kyiv’s long-awaited counteroffensive could quickly clear Russian forces from occupied regions in the east and south of the country, but many have suggested that the going has been tougher than hoped.
In late June, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said progress against Russian forces was "slower than desired" but that Kyiv would not be pressured into speeding up its actions.
The comments come as fighting continues to rage in eastern and southern Ukraine, including reports of heightened attacks on civilian sites by Russian forces.
Ukrainian officials on July 23 said one person was killed and 22 wounded, including four children, in a fresh Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian port city of Odesa.
Russia’s military has launched strikes on the port city and other Ukrainian food export facilities over the past week after the Kremlin withdrew from a UN-brokered sea corridor agreement that allowed for the safe shipment of Ukrainian grain.
Kyiv has accused Moscow of targeting grain supplies and infrastructure vital to the deal.
“Missiles against peaceful cities, against residential buildings, a cathedral.... There can be no excuse for Russian evil. As always, this evil will lose. And there will definitely be a retaliation to Russian terrorists for Odesa. They will feel this retaliation,” Zelenskiy said in a post on Twitter after the fresh strike on Odesa.
Zelenskiy wrote on his Telegram channel on July 23 that Ukraine needs a full-fledged air shield to defeat Russian missile strikes.
"We have already shown that we can shoot down even those Russian missiles that terrorists especially boasted about. Thanks to the help of partners and air-defense systems provided to Ukraine, our sky defenders have saved thousands of lives,” Zelenskiy wrote.
“But for our entire territory, for all our cities and communities, we need more air-defense systems. The world should not get used to Russian terror -- it is necessary to defeat terror. And it is possible," Zelenskiy wrote.
With reporting by Reuters
Iran Bans Film Festival Over Poster Of Actress Without Hijab
Iranian authorities have banned a film festival that put out a publicity poster featuring an actress who was not wearing a hijab, state media reported on July 23. The ban comes after the Iranian Short Film Association (ISFA) released a poster for its Short Film Festival featuring Iranian actress Susan Taslimi in the 1982 film The Death Of Yazdguerd. "The culture minister has personally issued an order to ban the 13th edition of the ISFA Film Festival, after using a photo of a woman without a hijab on its poster in violation of the law," state news agency IRNA reported. The festival had been scheduled for September. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
Four Police Officers Killed In Attack Blamed On 'Terrorists' In Southeastern Iran
Four police officers were killed in an attack in Iran’s restive Sistan-Baluchistan Province, officials and state media reported on July 23. The Tasmin news agency, which is affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, blamed “terrorists” for the attack. No group has yet claimed responsibility. Sunni Muslims make up a majority in Sistan-Baluchistan but are only about 10 percent of the population in Shi'a-dominated Iran overall. The province, which has been the site of anti-government protests in recent months, borders Pakistan and Afghanistan. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, click here.
Wagner Troops In Belarus 'Want To Go West' Into Poland, Lukashenka Quips During Meeting With Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks in St. Petersburg on July 23 with Belarusian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka, who was quoted as saying in an apparent joking tone that fighters of Russia's Wagner mercenary group who are now training Belarus's army were keen to push across the border into NATO member Poland.
"The Wagner guys have started to stress us. They want to go west. 'Let's go on a trip to Warsaw and Rzeszow'," he was quoted as saying.
To read the original story by AFP, click here. https://www.barrons.com/news/kyiv-warsaw-will-always-stand-united-ukraine-s-fm-9e2b5b49
Poland is moving extra troops toward the border with Belarus in response to the arrival of Wagner forces who relocated there after a short-lived mutiny in Russia last month.
The meeting comes two days after Moscow warned that any aggression against ally Belarus would be considered an attack on Russia. Putin said Moscow would use all means it has to react to any hostility toward Minsk.
While not sending his own troops to Ukraine, Lukashenka allowed Moscow to use Belarusian territory to launch its full-scale invasion on Ukraine in February 2022 and has since met with Putin frequently.
In comments to Lukashenka, Putin claimed that Ukraine's counteroffensive "had failed.”
"There is no counteroffensive," Russian news agencies quoted Lukashenka as saying.
Putin replied: "It exists, but it has failed."
Ukraine began its long-anticipated counteroffensive last month but has so far made only small gains against well-entrenched Russian forces.
U.S. General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said on July 18 that the Ukrainian drive was "far from a failure" but would be long, hard, and bloody.
Lukashenka and Putin also repeated Moscow's oft-stated remarks suggesting that Poland has eyes on capturing parts of western Ukraine for itself, reversing some post-World War II border changes.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba respoded by saying Ukraine and Poland would "always stand united" and that "Putin's attempts to drive a wedge between Kyiv and Warsaw are as futile as his failing invasion of Ukraine."
"Unlike Russia, Poland and Ukraine have learned from history and will always stand united against Russian imperialism and disrespect for international law," Kuleba wrote on Twitter.
The remarks came two days after Putin angered Warsaw by saying western Poland was a "gift" from Soviet dictator Josef Stalin at the end of World War II, when the Allies set out the borders of postwar Europe.
With reporting from Reuters and AFP
At Least 31 Killed Over Past Three Days As Rain, Floods Rage In Afghanistan
At least 31 people have been killed and 74 others injured in flooding throughout Afghanistan over the past three days of heavy rains, Taliban authorities said on July 23. Authorities added that casualty figures were likely to rise and that hundreds of acres of agricultural land and more than 600 houses have been destroyed. Government spokesman Shafiullah Rahimi said most of the casualties were in Maidan Wardak Province. Authorities warned of the danger of sudden flooding in the Kabul and Helmand regions. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi, click here.
Russian Missile Strikes On Odesa Kill At Least One, Wound 22, Damage Orthodox Cathedral
At least one person was killed and 22 wounded, including four children, in fresh Russian missile strikes on the Ukrainian port city of Odesa, Ukrainian officials said on July 23.
An Orthodox cathedral was also seriously damaged in the overnight Russian military attack, Oleh Kiper, governor of southern Ukraine's Odesa region, said on the Telegram messaging app.
“Odesa: another night attack of the monsters,” wrote Kiper.
Some reports said that a second person had died from the Odesa strike, but that could not immediately be confirmed.
Russia’s military has launched military strikes on Odesa and other Ukrainian food export facilities over the past week after the Kremlin withdrew from a UN-brokered sea corridor agreement that allowed for the safe shipment of Ukrainian grain. Kyiv has accused Moscow of targeting grain supplies and infrastructure vital to the deal.
WATCH: Locals rushed to the Transfiguration Cathedral in the Ukrainian port city of Odesa to clear it from rubble after an overnight Russian missile attack on July 23. Odesa's largest Orthodox church was consecrated in 1809, destroyed by the Soviet authorities in 1939, and rebuilt in 2003. The city center is on the UNESCO World Heritage List.
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Kyiv would submit the attack on the Orthodox cathedral as evidence to the United Nations of Russia’s “systematic” destruction of religious sites in Ukraine during its invasion.
"The latest case is today's strike on the Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa. We will raise this issue at the next meeting of the UN Security Council on Ukraine to make it clear: Russia is the only threat to Ukrainian Orthodoxy," Kuleba wrote on Twitter.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a Twitter post after the Russian strike on Odesa that “missiles against peaceful cities, against residential buildings, a cathedral.... There can be no excuse for Russian evil. As always, this evil will lose. And there will definitely be a retaliation to Russian terrorists for Odesa. They will feel this retaliation.”
Zelenskiy also urged Ukraine’s Western allies to speed up delivery of air-defense systems to help it defend itself against Russian missile “terror.”
“Thanks to the help of partners and air-defense systems provided to Ukraine, our sky defenders have saved thousands of lives. But for our entire territory, for all our cities and communities, we need more air-defense systems. The world should not get used to Russian terror -- it is necessary to defeat terror. And it is possible," Zelenskiy wrote.
Odesa's military administration said that the cathedral of the Moscow-linked Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) was severely damaged.
"The Kasperovska icon of the Mother of God, who is the patroness of Odesa, was retrieved from under the rubble," the administration said on its Telegram channel.
Andriy Palchuk, the cathedral's archdeacon, told Reuters that the missile strike had started a fire that only affected one corner of the cathedral containing nonhistoric religious artifacts for purchase by worshippers.
"When the right altar chapel -- one of the most sacred parts of the cathedral -- was hit, a missile piece flew through the whole cathedral and hit the area where we display icons, candles, and books for purchase," he said.
The Russian Defense Ministry reported strikes on targets in the area but denied it had struck the cathedral and claimed the building had probably been hit by a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile.
The Spaso-Preobrazhenskiy Cathedral, or the Transfiguration Cathedral, is Odesa's largest Orthodox church and was consecrated in 1809. It was destroyed by the Soviet authorities in 1939 but rebuilt in 2003.
In video posted to social media, Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov is seen walking amidst the rubble inside the church.
Another video clip showed a man walking inside the cathedral repeating, "The church is no longer.… Lord, have mercy.”
Other photos and videos showed parts of the building destroyed and rubble inside with several icons lined up on the ground.
Ukraine's Southern Operational Command said Odesa was targeted with at least five types of missiles, including high-precision Onyx missiles, sea-to-shore Kalibr cruise missiles, and Iskander ballistic missiles.
The city's military administration said that air-defense systems had destroyed a "significant part" of them.
Andriy Yermak, Zelenskiy's chief of staff, repeated calls for more missiles and defense systems.
"The enemy must be deprived of the ability to hit civilians and infrastructure. More missile defense systems, as well as ATACMS -- this will help Ukraine," Yermak wrote on Telegram, referring to the long-range tactical missiles that Kyiv wants Washington to supply.
Odesa has been bombed several times since the start of the invasion, and in January the United Nations cultural agency UNESCO designated the historic center of the city as a World Heritage in Danger site.
On July 23, UNESCO issued a statement “strongly” condemning Russia’s “repeated attacks” against cultural and heritage sites.
“UNESCO is deeply dismayed and condemns in the strongest terms the brazen attack carried out by the Russian forces, which hit several cultural sites in the city center of Odesa, home to the World Heritage property,” it said.
It said the latest attack, in addition to taking human life, “damaged a number of significant cultural sites, including the Transfiguration Cathedral, the first and foremost Orthodox church in Odesa founded in 1794."
With reporting by AFP, Reuters, and AP
U.S.-Sanctioned Russian Millionaire Found Dead In His Office
Millionaire Russian businessman Anton Cherepennikov, 40, founder of the ICS Holding technology conglomerate and who was subject to U.S. sanctions, was found dead in his Moscow office, Russian media reported on July 22, in the latest mysterious death of a prominent individual. The preliminary cause of death was listed as cardiac arrest. Cherepennikov in February was sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury for being “the ultimate beneficial owner and head of Citadel,” which U.S. authorities said developed software designed to steal financial and personal information from computer networks. Reports also linked ICS Holding To Russian security services. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
- By Reuters
Iran Summons Danish Envoy To Protest Koran Burning In Copenhagen
Iran's Foreign Ministry summoned the Danish ambassador to protest against "the desecration of the Koran in Copenhagen," the ministry tweeted on July 22. A day earlier, a man set fire to a book purported to be the Koran on a square across from the Iraqi Embassy in Copenhagen. Koran burnings are permitted in Sweden, Denmark, and Norway, which all have legal protections for freedom of speech. Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on July 22 that people who burned the Koran deserved the "most severe punishment." To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Bulgaria Approves Shipment Of Soviet-Era Armored Vehicles, Other Support For Ukraine
The Bulgarian parliament voted to send additional military and technical support to Ukraine, including some 100 Soviet-era armored vehicles from the NATO country’s reserves. The vote in parliament late on July 21 was 148-52 in favor of the government’s proposal to provide the aid to Kyiv, which is battling against Russia’s full-scale invasion that began in February 2022. In early July, the National Assembly instructed the government to speed up the process of renewal of stockpiles of weapons, ammunition, explosives, and other armaments, a move that could allow for the sending of reserve supplies to Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Bulgarian Service, click here.
Prigozhin Registers 'Real Estate' Firm In Belarusian Village, Site Of Reported Tent Camp
Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has registered a "real estate management" firm in Belarus following his aborted mutiny against Russia's military leadership last month. Concord Management and Consulting was registered in the village of Tsel, with Prigozhin as chief, Reform.by news reported. In June, the Kremlin said it struck a deal with Prigozhin to end his insurrection, saying the mercenary leader would move to Belarus and have charges against him dropped, while his force would move to Belarus. His location now is uncertain. Tsel, a former garrison for members of a Belarusian missile brigade, is the site where a tent camp began to appear in June. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Belarus Service, click here.
Russia Says Military Correspondent Killed In Shelling In Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya
A Russian military correspondent for the state-run RIA Novosti news agency was killed during shelling in the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya region, the Defense Ministry in Moscow said on July 22. The ministry identified the correspondent as Rostislav Zhuravlev. The ministry said RIA Novosti photojournalist Konstantin Mikhalchevsky was also injured. The Union of Journalists of Russia reported that an Izvestia correspondent and cameraman were also among the wounded. The reports could not independently be confirmed. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Poland Summons Russian Ambassador On Putin 'Provocative' Comments
Poland's Foreign Ministry on July 22 issued an "urgent" summons to the Russian ambassador to protest what Warsaw termed "provocative declarations" by President Vladimir Putin. Putin had on July 21 accused Warsaw of harboring territorial ambitions in western Ukraine, an oft-repeated Russian claim, as well as by Belarus, a close Moscow ally which Putin on July 21 promised to protect from a possible attack. Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski said the Russian ambassador was summoned following "provocative declarations” by Putin, as well as following “threats and other inimical actions by the Russian Federation with regard to Poland and our allies."
Relatives Of Tajik Man Detained In Germany Say They Lost Contact With Him For Weeks
The relatives of Babajon Karaboev, a Tajik man who was arrested in Germany on suspicion of being a member of the IS militant group, say they have lost contact with him for almost a month. Karaboev, 38, was arrested on June 27 in Bavaria. The Munich Prosecutor's Office said it is currently examining his case in relation to his alleged affiliation with IS. Firdavs, a relative of Karaboev, said his family has not been able to establish contact with him since June 26. Karaboev asked for asylum in Germany two years ago, after arriving there via Ukraine. His asylum request was rejected by German authorities last year. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
Orban Says Romanian Foreign Ministry Gave Him A List Of Topics To Avoid In Speech
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told a large audience in central Romania on July 22 that the Foreign Ministry in Bucharest has given him a list of sensitive topics he should avoid in his public addresses at an annual event held by leaders of Romania's Hungarian minority in Transylvania.
Orban last year triggered a wave of international criticism after a speech at the same event in Baile Tusnad in which he warned against mixing with "non-Europeans."
His words at the time were harshly criticized by the United States, the European Parliament, and Jewish community representatives.
"Every year, choosing what our topics for discussion should be causes headaches," Orban told an audience of several thousand mostly ethnic Hungarians on July 22.
"I understand that this year Romania's Foreign Ministry came to our help and told me what I have permission to talk about and what not, and what I should avoid," he said. "They told us all this in an official document, I am letting you know."
Orban, who has been in power since 2010, has been at odds with the European Union, of which Hungary is a member, over Brussels' concerns about a democratic backslide and corruption in his country, which the European Parliament last year classified as an "electoral autocracy."
Orban, who touts himself as a defender of Christian values, has also been at odds with the EU over Hungary's hard-line anti-immigration policies and LGBT rights.
He has also had disagreements with the bloc over his government's refusal to send arms to Ukraine. Orban has been against the EU's imposing sanctions on Russia and has kept warm relations with President Vladimir Putin.
Orban said that among the topics the Romanian Foreign Ministry letter listed as not permitted for discussion were minorities' rights, national symbols, and presenting Western values in a bad light.
"Western values are migration, LGBT [rights], and war. We do not have to put them in a bad light, since they themselves do that," Orban said, to the applause of the audience.
Romania's ethnic Hungarian minority numbers some 1.2 million, or 6 percent of the total population, and it is mostly concentrated in three districts in the central part of the country.
Orban claimed that Hungary's upcoming EU presidency in the second half of next year would be critical for Romania's being finally admitted in the Schengen free travel zone.
However, there has been discussion about Brussels delaying Hungary's rotative EU presidency due to its backsliding on democracy. Furthermore, approval of the accession of a country into the Schengen zone must be given unanimously by all the other 26 members of the group.
With reporting by g4media.ro
Subscribe