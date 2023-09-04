News
Russia Confirms It Won't Hold Zapad Military Exercises This Year
Russia will not conduct the major military exercises known as Zapad (West) this year, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has said. The Zapad exercise was supposed to take place this month. "No, this year we have ‘training'" in Ukraine," Shoigu said on September 4 after talks between the Russian and Turkish presidents in the Russian Black Sea resort city of Sochi. Russia last staged the Zapad drills with its ally Belarus in September 2021, five months before its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Russian military chief Valery Gerasimov announced the Zapad exercises for this year in December. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
More News
Kosovo's President Accuses Serbia Of Following 'Putin's Plan' By Destabilizing Balkans
Kosovar President Vjosa Osmani has accused Serbia of trying to destabilize the Western Balkans in a similar fashion to how she said Russia acted against Ukraine in 2014.
Speaking during a visit to the Albanian capital, Tirana, on September 4, Osmani cited the conflict in eastern Ukraine's Donbas region, where Russian-backed separatists fought Ukrainian government forces, and the subsequent annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula as reference points for actions now being taken by Serbia in flashpoints across the region.
"By precisely implementing the plan that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin implemented in 2014 against Ukraine, [Serbian President Aleksandar] Vucic and Serbia are aiming to destabilize the entire Western Balkans, and through the destabilization of our region attack the values and the system of values on which the EU and NATO stand," Osmani said.
Osmani did not provide any evidence to support her claims and Serbian officials did not immediately respond to her statement.
Tensions between majority Albanians in Kosovo and local Serbs supported by Belgrade erupted into ethnic violence that injured dozens of NATO peacekeepers in northern Kosovo in late May, after municipal elections a month earlier that were boycotted by ethnic Serbs.
The United States and European Union each criticized Pristina's lack of coordination when it tried to forcibly install ethnic Albanian mayors in Serb-majority areas in late May.
Weeks later, Serbian authorities detained three Kosovar police officers near their mutual border under unclear circumstances and held them for days.
The role of Serbian agitators in the violence and tough rhetoric from Serbia's Vucic helped fuel criticism among international observers that the West was bending too much to accommodate Belgrade in the long-running spat.
Relations between Serbia and its former province have been on edge for more than two decades.
EU-mediated talks have failed to normalize relations between Serbia and Kosovo, which declared independence in 2008 and is recognized by more than 100 countries but not Serbia, Russia, nor a handful of EU member states.
In neighboring Bosnia-Herzegovina, the situation is similar with Milorad Dodik, the president of the Serb-dominated Republika Srpska, pursuing increasingly nationalist and secessionist policies while seeking closer ties with Serbia and Russia.
Kosovo's 1998-99 war of independence from Serbia left more than 10,000 people dead -- most of them ethnic Albanians. More than 1,600 people are still considered missing.
Jailed Iranian Teacher Faces New Charges As Health Worsens
Imprisoned teacher Jafar Ebrahimi faces new charges of creating a public disturbance and insulting prison authorities, and has been transferred to another prison despite warnings from his lawyer that he should remain in Evin prison because of his "critical" health condition.
Erfan Karamveisi, the lawyer of the jailed spokesman of the Iranian Teachers' Union's Coordination Council, posted on X (formerly Twitter) on September 3 that the new case was announced after Ebrahimi, contrary to "promises made by prison officials," had been transferred along with several other political prisoners to the Ghezel Hesarp prison in Karaj.
"This transfer was illegal," Karamveisi wrote.
Karamveisi had recently expressed concern about the deteriorating physical condition of Ebrahimi, saying he urgently required medical attention due to "intestinal inflammation" and "diabetes." He has also warned about the risk of Ebrahimi losing his eyesight.
Earlier in August, a Tehran appeals court upheld a five-year prison sentence handed to Ebrahimi after he was detained in April 2022 ahead of protests to be held the next day, Teachers' Day in Iran.
Ebrahimi, along with Rasul Bodaghi, Ali Akbar Baghani, and Mohammad Habibi, all union activists, were also accused of coordinating the protests with French teachers' union official Cecile Kohler and her partner, Jacques Paris.
Iran has attempted to link the French nationals to the protesting Iranian teachers. The arrests were largely seen as an attempt to discredit the rallies and increase pressure on the Iranian Teachers' Union to stop the protests.
Iranian officials have accused the French couple of "entering the country to sow chaos and destabilize society."
Ebrahimi said in a November 2022 letter that after he was transferred from Tehran's infamous Evin prison to a hospital due to illness, he was chained to the hospital bed for 12 days and denied access to his lawyer and family.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Professor Dismissed Amid Purge Ahead Of Amini's Death Anniversary
Behrouz Chamanara, a professor at Kurdistan University in western Iran, has been dismissed following a directive from the Ministry of Intelligence as officials continue to attack academics for their support of protests over the death of a young woman in police custody for allegedly wearing her head scarf improperly.
The Student Guild Councils of Iran said on its Telegram channel that Chamanara's removal came after the Kurdistan Intelligence Office rejected his qualifications to serve as a faculty member. Consequently, the university administrators terminated his employment based on the office's letter.
Chamanara confirmed the news by sharing an image of a letter addressed to Hamed Ghaderzadeh, the president of Kurdistan University.
In the letter, Chamanara explained that despite submitting two files regarding employment status conversion and contract extension to the university's recruitment committee at the end of the Iranian calendar year, his request for an extension was declined for reasons unrelated to academic or university matters.
Chamanara faced detention by security forces on November 26 following a statement read by Kurdistan University professors on the university premises. He was released eight days later after posting bail.
As the first anniversary of the start of the protests sparked by Masha Amini's death on September 16 approaches and a new academic year begins, the authorities have made clear that they will not tolerate a repeat of the type of student demonstrations that have shaken universities across Iran over the past 12 months.
In recent weeks, officials have warned that students and educators will be under increased scrutiny, and there has been a wave of professors being removed from their positions.
Most appear to have been fired for allegedly supporting student protests related to Amini's death and against the requirement that all women over the age of 9 wear the hijab, or hair-covering head scarf.
On August 29, at least 10 professors were fired, some of them by telephone, in what student unions have described as a "new innovation in suppressing and dismissing university professors."
Universities have historically been a battleground in the fight for social and political reforms in Iran.
During the Islamic Revolution of 1979, university students played a prominent role, including the occupation of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran. After the clerics came to power, the authorities instigated a mass purge of Iranian universities, firing hundreds of professors and altering curriculums to promote Islamic values.
Since the revolution, university students have voiced their opposition to the clerical establishment, including during a 1999 protest against the closure of a reformist newspaper, resulting in a raid on a dormitory at Tehran University that left one student dead.
The protests against Amini's death in September 2022 led to renewed pressure against students, specifically female students who failed to comply with the hijab law.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Afghan Women On Hunger Strike In Germany To Protest Taliban's 'Gender Apartheid'
A group of Afghan women's rights activists have launched a hunger strike in Germany to protest against the policies of the ruling Taliban that limit the rights and freedoms of Afghan women.
The hunger strikers, who have set up camp in the German city of Cologne, want the Taliban's policies against women to be internationally recognized as "gender apartheid."
After returning to power two years ago, the hard-line Islamist group has banned women from education and from working in most economic sectors. It has also imposed strict restrictions on their movement and how they can appear in public.
In the latest prohibitions, the Taliban has banned women from public parks and closed women-only parks.
"We want the ongoing gender apartheid in Afghanistan to be formally recognized as such," Tamana Zaryab Paryani, one of the protesting women, told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi.
Paryani, who noted her state of health was "not really good," said they decided to launch the strike three days ago after hundreds of protests inside Afghanistan and internationally failed to produce any results.
"We wanted the discrimination [against women] to end, but it didn't happen," she added.
In a July report, UN experts said that the situation of girls and women in Afghanistan was the worst in the world and added that systematic restrictions on women and girls could amount to "gender apartheid."
"Our protest also aims to secure the release of political prisoners in Afghanistan," said Fatima Zahra, another protester in Cologne.
She said that they want all financial support for the Taliban to end.
"The Taliban [leaders'] trips to other countries need to end because most of them are already on [terrorism] blacklists," she told Radio Azadi.
In a statement last month, Sima Bahous, the executive director of UN Women, declared the Taliban policies to be gender apartheid.
"They have created a system founded on the mass oppression of women that is rightly and widely considered gender apartheid," she said.
Bahous said that since returning to power, the Taliban "has imposed the most comprehensive, systematic, and unparalleled assault on the rights of women and girls" through "more than 50 edicts, orders, and restrictions."
The Taliban, however, has so far resisted all international and domestic pressure calling for a change in their policies toward women.
EU, Stockholm Say Swedish Citizen Held In Iran For More Than 500 Days
Sweden and the European Union on September 4 said a Swedish national is being detained in Iran, the latest known case of a foreigner being held there amid political tensions with the West. The Foreign Ministry in Stockholm said that the man was detained in April 2022. The New York Times reported that a Swedish citizen, who according to the paper has been working for the European Union's diplomatic corps, had been imprisoned in Iran for more than 500 days. Neither Sweden nor the EU identified the man, but The New York Times, citing anonymous sources, said he was Johan Floderus. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iran Reportedly Closes Water Park Over Hijab Violation
Iran has shut down a water park for allowing women entry without the mandatory head scarf, local media reported on September 4. The closure is part of stepped-up measures by the authorities over the past few months against women and businesses who fail to observe the Islamic republic's strict dress code. "The Mojhaye Khorushan water park has been closed" since September 3 evening, Fars news agency quoted the complex manager, Mohammad Babaei, as saying. Babaei said the authorities had declared the park's closure due to people's "ignoring chastity and hjiab" rules.
Russian Court In Novosibirsk Sentences Five Soldiers For Leaving Unit
A Russian court in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk sentenced five soldiers to prison time for leaving their military units after being mobilized. Each was given a sentence of between five and 5 1/2 years in a penal colony. A sixth soldier was given a five-year suspended sentence. Since the beginning of the mobilization in September 2022, Russian military courts have received more than 2,900 cases against soldiers under tightened laws against desertion. In approximately 75 percent of the cases, they were found guilty. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Pakistani Navy Helicopter Crash Kills Three Crew
A Pakistani Navy helicopter crashed in a southwestern city on September 4 after suffering a suspected mechanical fault, killing three crew members, the military said. The helicopter was on a training flight in the port city of Gwadar, in Balochistan Province, a navy spokesman said, a region where Islamabad has been battling a separatist insurgency for decades. The Sea King aircraft crashed during takeoff at around 10 a.m. local time after suffering an engine fire and losing its rear tail, according to a preliminary report shared with AFP by a military source.
- By AP
UN Nuclear Watchdog Report Says Iran Slows Enrichment Of Near-Weapons-Grade Uranium
Iran has slowed its enrichment of uranium at nearly weapons-grade levels, a report by the United Nations' nuclear watchdog seen by the Associated Press said on September 4. The confidential report comes as Iran and the United States are negotiating a prisoner swap and the release of billions of dollars in Iranian assets frozen in South Korea. Slowing its enrichment of uranium could serve as another sign that Tehran seeks to lower tensions between it and the United States after years of tensions since the collapse of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Former Navalny Associate Says Family Attacked In Argentina, Warned To 'Stay Away' From Russia
Russian opposition economist Maksim Mironov, a former associate of imprisoned opposition leader Aleksei Navalny, said his family was attacked in Buenos Aires on September 1 when an unidentified man hit his wife, Aleksandra Petrachkova, in the face while she was walking their 10-month-old son and told her to "stay away" from Russia. Mironov says the aim of the attack was to intimidate him and his family. Mironov was the co-author of the economic block of Navalny's program in the 2018 presidential election. Now he teaches economics and publicly talks about the methods Russian authorities use to circumvent Western sanctions. To read the original story by RFE/RL Russian Service, click here.
Bucharest Denies Ukrainian Claim That Russian Drone Detonated On Romanian Territory
Romania's Defense Ministry has "categorically" denied a Ukrainian Foreign Ministry claim that at least one Russian drone launched during an overnight attack on a Ukrainian port fell and detonated on Romanian territory.
Kyiv said on September 4 that Russia launched the air strike on Ukrainian port infrastructure, and one of the drones hit across the Danube River in the territory of NATO-member Romania.
The Romanian Foreign Ministry, however, said the information released by Ukraine was false.
"The Ministry of National Defense categorically denies information from the public space regarding a so-called situation that occurred during the night of September 3 to 4 in which Russian drones allegedly fell on the national territory of Romania," it said.
Romania said that it monitored in real time the situation both during the night from September 3 to 4 and the night before.
"At no time did the means of attack used by the Russian Federation generate direct military threats to the national territory or the territorial waters of Romania," the ministry said.
It added that measures to strengthen defenses on the eastern flank had been taken.
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko said earlier on Facebook that, according to the State Border Service, Iranian-made Shahed drones fell and detonated on the territory of Romania.
This is another confirmation that "Russian missile terror is a huge threat not only to the security of Ukraine, but also to the security of neighboring countries, including NATO member states," Nikolenko said.
Nikolenko published a photo showing flames of an explosion visible from across a river. It was not possible for RFE/RL to verify where and when the photograph was taken.
NATO has a collective defense commitment under which the military alliance considers an attack on one ally to be an attack on all allies. Alliance members have provided Ukraine with military equipment and support but have warned against any moves that could provoke a slide into direct conflict with Russia.
Nikolenko in his Facebook post also urged Ukraine's partners to speed up the supply of modern missile-defense and antiaircraft systems, as well as combat aviation, “which will strengthen the protection of the infrastructure of Ukraine and neighboring countries."
The Russian military said on September 3 that its drone strikes hit the Ukrainian Danube River port of Reni on the border with Romania. It said fuel-storage facilities used to supply the Ukrainian military were the target.
Since July, when Moscow abandoned a deal that lifted a de facto Russian blockade of Ukraine's Black Sea ports, it has repeatedly struck Ukrainian river ports that lie across the Danube from Romania.
A Russian drone attack in July on Reni hit a Romanian commercial vessel, slightly damaging it. Romania said at the time that the damage was minor and the crew was not injured.
With reporting by Reuters
Ukrainian Defense Minister Reznikov Submits Resignation Letter
Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has submitted his resignation, paving the way for Rustem Umerov, a Ukrainian politician of Crimean Tatar origin, to take his place. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said late on September 3 that he had made the decision to switch ministers to bring in "new approaches and other formats of interaction with both the military and society as a whole" after 550 days of war with Russia. The 41-year-old Umerov, a deputy of the Holos (Voice) party, was last year appointed to head the country's State Property Fund. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Explosion At Coal Mine In Iran's North Kills Six
An explosion at a coal mine in northern Iran has killed six workers, state media reported on September 4. The blast took place in a tunnel at a depth of 400 meters in the northern city of Damghan, said the official IRNA news agency. It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion. "Six miners were trapped underground on September 3 when the coal mine explosion took place in Damghan," IRNA said. Efforts to rescue the miners were unsuccessful but the bodies were recovered in the morning of September 4, it added.
- By RFE/RL
Erdogan Dismisses Alternatives To Grain Deal After Putin Meeting As Russian Drones Target Ukrainian Port
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said after a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that Ankara is against alternative proposals to the Black Sea Grain Initiative that it brokered last year with the United Nations to ensure Ukrainian grain exports to countries that need them to feed their populations.
Russia and Ukraine have proposed alternative plans, but Erdogan said the proposals "could not offer a sustainable, secure, and permanent model based on cooperation between the parties like the Black Sea Initiative."
Erdogan made the statement on September 4 at a joint news conference with Putin in Sochi, Russia, where the two leaders met for three hours to discuss revising the deal, which Moscow withdrew from in July.
Erdogan helped broker the original deal, which went into effect in August 2022 and helped ease concerns about global food security by allowing the safe export of Ukrainian grain through three of its Black Sea ports.
The Turkish president said at the news conference that Ukraine should "soften" its negotiating position "in order for it to be possible for joint steps to be taken with Russia," saying that more grain needs to be shipped to Africa rather than European countries.
Erdogan told journalists earlier that he believed a solution would be agreed to "soon" regarding the grain initiative.
He said the United Nations had prepared new proposals aimed at addressing Russia's problems with the deal, which include complaints that its own food and fertilizer exports face obstacles because of Western sanctions.
"I believe that it is possible to get results. I believe that a solution that will meet Turkey's expectations will be reached soon," Erdogan said.
Putin, who spoke at the news conference alongside Erdogan, repeated Russia's position that it would be ready to return to the grain deal once all agreements relevant to the accord were fulfilled.
"We will be ready to consider the possibility of reviving the grain deal," he said. "And we will do it as soon as all the agreements on lifting restrictions on Russian agricultural exports are fully implemented."
Putin also said Russia was nearing a deal that would secure free grain to six African countries. Russia will supply the food and carry out logistics free of charge, adding that deliveries "would begin in the next couple of weeks," he said.
After quitting the deal in July, Moscow began increased attacks on Ukraine's southern Odesa and Mykolayiv regions, Ukrainian ports, and grain infrastructure on the Black Sea and Danube River that are vital for the shipment of grain.
Russia launched another massive drone strike on a major Ukrainian grain-exporting port in the southern Odesa region early on September 4, damaging warehouses and production buildings along the Danube River.
Seventeen Russian drones were shot down by Ukraine's air defenses, according to Odesa regional Governor Oleh Kiper, who also said there were no civilian casualties.
"Unfortunately, there are also hits," Kiper wrote on Telegram. "In several settlements of the Izmail district, warehouses and production buildings, agricultural machinery, and equipment of industrial enterprises were damaged."
Russia targeted another major Danube port of Reni on September 3, injuring at least two people and damaging the port's infrastructure.
The Danube has become Ukraine's main route for exporting grain since the collapse of the grain deal.
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said Russian drones had also detonated on the territory of neighboring Romania, a NATO member.
But Romanian officials rejected the claim, saying the Russian attack did not "generate direct military threats to Romania's national territory or territorial waters."
WATCH: Medical volunteers continue to travel to villages in eastern Ukraine's Donbas region to bring care to civilians near the front line. Current Time's Boris Sachalko reports.
Ukraine claimed limited gains against Russian forces along the southern front -- the focus of its counteroffensive -- and took back territory near Bakhmut in the east.
"The defense forces of Ukraine are continuing offensive operations in the Melitopol sector. Our forces had success near Novodanylivka and Novoprokopivka," Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said on state television on September 4.
Ukrainian forces had also captured 3 square kilometers of territory near the war-battered city of Bakhmut, she added.
In the capital, Kyiv, officials said there had been a fresh bomb threat against all schools and colleges in the city after a similar warning last week.
"Kyiv police again received a report of a bomb threat in all schools and colleges in Kyiv," the city's military administration said on social media on September 4.
They told the public to keep calm, adding that police were taking necessary measures.
The first day back at school in Kyiv on September 1 was also marred by a bomb threat, but the military administration later said the information was not confirmed.
With reporting by Reuters, dpa, and AFP
Russian-Swede On Trial Suspected Of Spying For Russia
A Russian-Swede arrested last year in a dramatic dawn raid on his quiet suburban home goes on trial in Stockholm on September 4 accused of passing Western technology to Russia's military. Sergei Skvortsov, a 60-year-old dual national, has lived in Sweden since the 1990s where he has run import-export companies. He is to appear in a Stockholm district court charged with carrying out "unlawful intelligence activities" against the United States and Sweden for a decade until his arrest in November 2022.
France Evacuates Five Afghan Women 'Threatened By Taliban'
France flew five Afghan women who had been "threatened by the Taliban" from Pakistan to Paris, where they were due to arrive on September 4, French immigration authority chief Didier Leschi told AFP. By presidential order, "special attention is being paid to women who are primarily threatened by the Taliban because they have held important positions in Afghan society...or have close contacts with Westerners. This is the case for five women who will arrive today," Leschi said.
Kazakhstan Names Former Economy Minister Suleimenov As Central Bank Chief
Kazakhstan appointed former Economy Minister Timur Suleimenov as its central bank governor on September 4, as the upper house of parliament in the oil-rich Central Asian nation approved his nomination to replace Galymzhan Pirmatov. Suleimenov, 45, worked most recently as President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev's deputy chief of staff. He studied finance at the University of Maryland. Toqayev said last week he wanted banks to lend more to the economy instead of investing in short-term central bank bonds and taking advantage of high interest rates on the money market. To read the original story, click here.
South Africa Says Inquiry Found No Evidence Of Arms Shipment To Russia
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on September 3 said an inquiry into a U.S. allegation that a Russian ship had picked up weapons in South Africa late last year found no evidence the vessel had transported weapons to Russia. “None of the allegations made about the supply of weapons to Russia have been proven to be true," Ramaphosa said in an address to the nation. "No arms were exported," he said. The U.S. ambassador to South Africa had said in May that Russian cargo ship Lady R had uploaded weapons at a naval base near Cape Town in December. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
'New Approaches Needed': Zelenskiy To Replace Ukraine's Defense Minister In Government Shake-Up
KYIV -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said late on September 3 that he has decided to replace wartime Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov with Rustem Umerov, a Ukrainian politician of Crimean Tatar origin, in a cabinet shake-up as Kyiv's forces press on with their counteroffensive against the Russian invasion.
Zelenskiy said in a Telegram post and video address that Reznikov “went through these more than 550 days of full-scale war. I believe the ministry now needs new approaches and other formats of interaction with both the military and society as a whole.”
“The ministry shall be headed by Rustem Umerov,” Zelenskiy said, adding that he will propose the change to parliament in the coming days and that he expects lawmakers to approve the appointment.
“The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine knows this man well, and Mr. Umerov needs no further introduction," Zelenskiy said. "I expect the parliament to support this candidacy.”
The 41-year-old Umerov, a deputy of the Holos (Voice) party, was last year appointed to head the country's State Property Fund.
Reznikov was appointed to his post on November 4, 2021, a few months before Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.
The 57-year-old Reznikov played a key role in persuading Ukraine's Western allies to provide billions of dollars in military aid and sophisticated weapons to assist Kyiv's fight against Russian forces.
In February 2023, the leader of Zelenskiy's faction in parliament said that Reznikov was about to be replaced by General Kyrylo Budanov.
However, a senior Ukrainian official the next day said no personnel changes would be announced at the ministry at that time.
It was not immediately clear what had sparked those reports of Reznikov’s departure.
But rumors of a possible Reznikov resignation or ouster had mounted after a series of accusations of corruption within the ministry.
Reznikov said after those initial reports that he was not planning to resign but added that any decision about his future would be made by the president.
“He nominates an appointee, and the [parliament] appoints. Therefore, only by the decision of the president of Ukraine will I make certain decisions, and I will do what the president of Ukraine tells me," he said.
In January, Ukrainian media reported that the Defense Ministry had allegedly purchased products for the military at inflated prices through a "gasket" company. Other charges of corruption were also alleged in the media.
Moldovan President Says Audit Disproves $800 Million Gazprom Debt Claim
An audit carried out by an international firm has disproved Russian gas giant Gazprom's claim that the Moldovan government owes it $800 million, Moldovan President Maia Sandu was quoted as saying on September 3. The former Soviet republic, situated between Ukraine and EU member Romania, used to buy Russian natural gas. But in late 2021, Gazprom and its Moldovan subsidiary said it had accumulated hundreds of millions of dollars in debt that had to be repaid to ensure further stable supplies. Gazprom put the debt at $709 million a year ago, although the sum might have increased with the addition of interest. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Israeli-Iranian Movie Filmed Undercover To Avoid Suspicion
The first production co-directed by Iranian and Israeli filmmakers had to be shot in secret to prevent possible interference by Tehran, directors Zar Amir Ebrahimi and Guy Nattiv told Reuters on September 3. Tatami, a tense thriller centered on a world judo championship, got its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival over the weekend, receiving a standing ovation. The film takes place over the course of the single day of competition as an Iranian judoka champion, played by Farsi-speaking U.S. actress Arienne Mandi, is ordered to fake an injury to avoid a possible matchup with an Israeli competitor. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
French-Israeli Business Tycoon Steinmetz Detained In Cyprus On Romanian Warrant
French-Israeli business magnate Beny Steinmetz, who faces a five-year prison term in Romania, has been arrested in Cyprus on a European warrant issued by Bucharest, his spokesman said on September 3. Steinmetz was sentenced in absentia in December 2020 on charges of forming an organized criminal group in a series of land deals in Romania in 2006-08. Italy and Greece had previously declined to enforce the same warrant. An extradition hearing is pending. A statement by his spokesman said, "Steinmetz welcomes the opportunity to be vindicated in…Romania, a country infamous for its disrespect to human rights." To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Romanian Service, click here.
Ukraine Says It's Received $100 Billion In Military Aid From Western Backers
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said in an interview published on September 3 that since the Russian invasion, Kyiv has received about $100 billion in military aid from Western backers, including more than $50 billion from the United States. He added in comments to Ukrinform that the focus of reform efforts within the Defense Ministry should be carried out with Europe and NATO in mind. “Ukraine's [potential] membership in NATO would be a very serious step toward building the architecture of our new security, in fact, a guarantee of security against a future offensive and attack by Russia,” he said. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
Zelenskiy, Macron Discuss Grain, Odesa Security In Phone Call
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s office said he discussed the transport of Ukrainian grain exports and the security of the Odesa region in a phone call with French leader Emmanuel Macron on September 3. “They discussed in detail the situation on the battlefield…. [Zelenskiy] conveyed current defense needs and thanked France for its strong support and constant help in expanding our soldiers’ capabilities,” a post on his Telegram channel said. The two discussed the specifics of the Black Sea “grain corridor” and “agreed to strengthen cooperation in the protection of sea routes,” it added. Zelenskiy said he had struck a "very important agreement on training our pilots in France" but didn't elaborate. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
