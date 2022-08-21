News
At Least 15 Kazakhs Dead After Minibus Collides With Lorry in Russia
At least 15 people died and another three were hospitalized after a minibus and a lorry collided in Russia's Ulyanovsk region on August 21, local officials said.
"According to preliminary data, the driver of a heavy goods vehicle drove into oncoming traffic and collided with a minibus," the Ulyanovsk region's interior ministry said in a statement.
The accident left 15 dead, all Kazakh citizens, rescue services quoted by the Russian state agency RIA Novosti said.
Video footage broadcast by the police showed the crumpled husk of what appeared to be a minibus sandwiched between two lorries and emergency service workers later inspecting the flattened vehicle.
Russia's Investigative Committee has opened a criminal investigation, the TASS news agency reported.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP
All Of The Latest News
Serbian President Says Serbs May Leave Kosovo Institutions Unless Deal Is Clinched
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on August 21 that minority Serbs working in Kosovo institutions will leave their jobs unless a deal is reached to end their "persecution."
Tension between Kosovo and Serbia resurfaced late last month when Pristina declared that Serbian identity documents and vehicle license plates would no longer be valid on Kosovo territory.
Serbs, who live mostly in northern Kosovo, reacted with fury, putting up roadblocks and firing their guns into the air and in the direction of Kosovo police officers. No one was injured.
Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti postponed the implementation of the measure for a month, to September 1, after apparent pressure from the West.
Talks sponsored by the European Union (EU) in Brussels earlier this week failed to overcome differences.
"Unless the persecution of Serbs is stopped, the politicians will leave all Kosovo institutions over the next month, and then judges and police officers will follow suit by the end of September," Vucic told a news conference called after he met with Serbs from the north of Kosovo, which borders Serbia.
Kurti and Vucic, who held talks in Brussels, agreed to resume discussions before September 1 to avoid further unrest, but Vucic said he was not optimistic. He said Kurti had rejected all "compromise solutions" that he proposed.
"I am in a very difficult situation," Vucic told reporters. He said Serbia will "work hard" to reach a "compromise solution in the next 10 days."
Vucic also criticized NATO for increasing its presence in the north part of Kosovo.
"It's not your job to watch if someone is crossing barricades but to protect Serbs from intrusions of the Kosovo police in the north," he said.
About 50,000 ethnic Serbs live in the north of Kosovo, but they do not recognize the country’s 2008 declaration of independence from Serbia and they maintain close ties to Belgrade.
Western-backed Kosovo is recognized by more than 100 countries, although not by Serbia, Russia, China, and others.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Zelenskiy Warns Of 'Cruel' Russian Action Around Independence Day As Russia Pounds Southern Ukraine
Russian forces targeted multiple locations in southern Ukraine with artillery and rocket fire on August 21 as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned that Moscow could do something particularly "cruel" in the coming days as Kyiv marks 31 years of independence.
"Russia could try to do something particularly disgusting, particularly cruel," Zelenskiy said in his nightly address late August 21.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"One of the key objectives of the enemy is to humiliate us," and "to sow despondency, fear, and conflict" but "we have to be strong enough to resist all provocation" and "make the occupiers pay for their terror," he said.
Ukraine's Independence Day on August 24 will also mark six months since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of its neighbor.
There have been reports that Moscow will put Ukrainian fighters captured during the siege of Mariupol on trial to coincide with the independence anniversary.
In the northeastern city of Kharkiv the governor announced a curfew from the evening of August 23 to the morning of August 25.
"We will not allow any provocation by the enemy. Be as vigilant as possible during our independence holiday," Oleh Synyehubov wrote on Telegram.
Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, has been under continuous Russian bombardment for weeks and on August 21 emergency services said two more civilians were killed in overnight strikes.
Four civilians were reported killed by Russian fire in Donetsk, said the region's governor, Pavlo Kyrylenko.
Russian naval forces also fired five missiles from the Black Sea overnight, and two of them were shot down by air defenses over the Odesa region, the regional administration said. The other three landed in an agricultural facility causing no casualties.
Dnipropetrovsk Governor Valentyn Reznichenko wrote on Telegram that the city of Nikopol, which lies across the Dnieper River from the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant, was shelled on five different occasions overnight.
Reznichenko said 25 artillery shells hit the city, causing a large fire at an industrial premises and cutting electricity to 3,000 inhabitants.
The southern city of Mykolayiv was hit with multiple S-300 missiles early on August 21, Vitaliy Kim, the head of the regional administration, said on Telegram.
The Russian Defense Ministry said on August 21 that sea-based Kalibr missiles had destroyed an ammunitions depot containing missiles for U.S.-made HIMARS rocket systems and other Western-made anti-aircraft systems in Ukraine's Odesa region.
The claim could not be independently verified.
In Moscow, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on August 21 that Russia has deployed hypersonic Kinzhal (Dagger) missiles three times since the start of the invasion of Ukraine.
WATCH: Jokes And Anti-Tanks Mix As Ukrainian Troops Hit Russian Positions In The East
The Kinzhal missiles were presented in 2018 by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who said they could hit almost any point in the world and evade a U.S.-built missile shield.
Shoigu told state television the missiles had proved effective in hitting high-value targets on all three occasions.
"We have deployed it three times during the special military operation," Shoigu told Rossiya 1 channel, using Russia's preferred euphemism for the war. "And three times it showed brilliant characteristics."
Russia first announced it had used the Kinzhal one month into the war, saying it had struck a large weapons depot in Ukraine's western Ivano-Frankivsk region.
This week, the Defense Ministry said three MiG-31E warplanes armed with Kinzhal missiles had been relocated to its Kaliningrad exclave on the Baltic coast located between NATO and EU members Poland and Lithuania.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, AFP, and dpa
Four More Ships Carrying Food Leave Ukraine, Says Turkey
Four more ships carrying foodstuffs have left Ukrainian Black Sea ports, Turkey's Defense Ministry said on August 21, bringing the total number of vessels to leave Ukraine's Black Sea ports under a UN-brokered grain export deal to 31.
Before the agreement, brokered last month, Ukrainian grain exports were blocked for several months due to Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, raising fears of a global food crisis.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, speaking at a press conference in Istanbul on August 20, said that under the agreement to resume Ukraine's grain exports, more than 650,000 metric tons of grain and other food were already being exported.
He also said the United Nations is working with the United States and European Union to overcome obstacles to Russian food and fertilizers reaching world markets.
"The other part of this package deal is the unimpeded access to the global markets of Russian food and fertilizer, which are not subject to sanctions," Guterres said.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP
Daughter Of 'Putin's Brain' Ideologue Dugin Killed In Car Explosion
The daughter of prominent Kremlin-connected far-right ideologue Aleksandr Dugin, one of the main architects of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, was reportedly killed when the car she was traveling in exploded in the Moscow region on August 20, Russian investigators said.
An explosive device was likely planted in the car belonging to 30-year-old Darya Dugina, Russia's Investigative Committee said in a statement, describing Dugina as "a journalist and political analyst."
"According to investigators, on August 20 around 21:00 in the Odintsovo urban district near the village of Bolshiye Vyazemy, an explosive device, presumably installed in the Toyota Land Cruiser [vehicle], went off on a public road and then the car caught fire. The female driver died at the scene. We established the identity of the deceased as journalist and political analyst [Darya] Dugina," the department said in a message on its Telegram channel.
Video footage that accompanied the committee's statement showed investigators collecting debris from the site of the blast.
Investigators said they had opened a murder case and would be carrying out forensic examinations to try to determine exactly what had happened.
According to family members and quoted by the Russian media Dugin and his daughter had been attending a festival outside Moscow and he had decided to switch cars at the last minute.
Denis Pushilin, a Moscow-backed separatist leader in Ukraine's Donetsk region, also said that Dugin was the intended target of the blast, which he blamed on Kyiv.
"The Ukrainian regime terrorists tried to liquidate Aleksandr Dugin, but blew up his daughter," Pushilin wrote on Telegram.
Investigators said they were considering "all versions."
Dugin is a far-right Russian author and ideologue described as being the architect or "spiritual guide" of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and is believed to have a strong influence over Russian President Vladimir Putin, being frequently described as "Putin's Brain."
Dugin is one of the main ideologues of Russia's Neo-Eurasianist movement that has been described by political scientists as fascist. It promotes an extreme rightwing view of Russia’s place on the international stage that some have said resembles Nazism.
Dugin was put on a Western sanctions list after Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, a move he also backed.
Dugina was a political commentator for the International Eurasian Movement, which is led by her father.
In March, the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned Dugina for acting or purporting to act for or on behalf of the United World International (UWI) website, of which she was the chief editor. The treasury said Dugina also contributed to a UWI article suggesting Ukraine would "perish" if it is admitted to NATO.
With reporting by CNN and Current Time
Two Russians, One Ukrainian Arrested As Alleged Spies In Albania
Albanian authorities have arrested two Russians and one Ukrainian who were trying to enter a military plant in the central Albania, the country’s Defense Ministry said in a statement on August 20.
The ministry said two Albanian soldiers were injured while trying to prevent the three foreign nationals -- two men and a woman -- from taking photos of the Gramsh factory, some 80 kilometers south of the capital, Tirana.
"The officers who were guarding the plant reacted immediately, but during their efforts to stop the three foreign nationals, two of our soldiers were injured" by one of the attackers who used a paralyzing spray, the statement said.
The two soldiers were transported to a Tirana hospital and are receiving medical treatment, the statement said, adding that their lives were not in danger.
A Russian man identified in the statement as M.Z., 24, a Russian woman identified as S.T., 33, and a Ukrainian man identified as F.A,. 25, were arrested on the spot and their vehicle was seized, the ministry said.
Police said an investigation has been launched into the incident.
The Gramsh military plant opened in 1962 to produce AK-47, or Kalashnikov, rifles. After the fall of communism in 1990 it stopped production and instead began to dismantle old Kalashnikovs and other small weapons. It also repairs other army weapons.
Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said late on August 20 that the three individuals were "suspected of espionage."
Albania, a former communist country that has been a NATO member since 2009, has strongly denounced Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and has joined European Union and U.S. sanctions against Moscow.
With reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters
Iranian Group Calls For Release Of Reformist Politician Tajzadeh
Iran's leading reformist coalition has called for the release of prominent reformist politician Mostafa Tajzadeh, who was arrested last month over accusations of undermining national security.
In an open letter to the judiciary, Behzad Nabavi, head of the Reform of Iran coalition, called for Tajzadeh's case to be "examined in an open court session" by an "impartial" prosecutor. Nabavi urged the judiciary to release Tajzadeh "as soon as possible," according to the letter published in local media on August 20.
Tajzadeh, 65, "did nothing but express his opinions," the coalition said, adding that he has been held in "solitary confinement" since his arrest on July 8.
Tajzadeh -- who last year made an unsuccessful bid for the presidency as a reformist and "political prisoner for seven years" -- reportedly faces several charges, including conspiracy against national security and publishing lies to disturb public opinion.
A former deputy interior minister, Tajzadeh is a staunch critic of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
His trial began last week at a branch of Iran's Revolutionary Court. Tajzadeh declined to speak in court during the hearing after a request for him to talk one-on-one with his lawyer was rejected, the defense said.
Tajzadeh was arrested in 2009 during mass protests disputing the re-election of then President Mahmud Ahmadinejad that was contested by an opposition supporting reformist candidates Mehdi Karrubi and Mir Hossein Musavi.
In 2010, Tajzadeh was convicted of harming national security and propaganda against the state. He was released in 2016 after serving a seven-year sentence.
Since his release, Tajzadeh has often called on authorities to free Karrubi and Musavi who have been under house arrest for more than a decade.
Tajzadeh served as deputy interior minister under reformist former `president Mohammad Khatami, who held office from 1997 to 2005.
Based on reporting by AFP and jamaran.news
Russian Shelling Hits Residential Area In Ukrainian Town Near Nuclear Plant
Russian shelling hit a residential area in the southern region of Mykolayiv, wounding 12 civilians, including four children, on August 20, Ukrainian officials said.
A five-story apartment building and private homes in the town of Voznesensk were badly damaged by shelling that collapsed balconies and blew out windows, the Black Sea region's governor, Vitaliy Kim, said.
Voznesensk is about 30 kilometers from the Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear power plant, the second largest in Ukraine. There were no reports of any damage to the nuclear plant.
The state-run Energoatom, which manages all four Ukrainian nuclear energy generators, described the attack on Voznesensk as "another act of Russian nuclear terrorism."
"It is possible that this missile was aimed specifically at the Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear power plant, which the Russian military tried to seize back at the beginning of March," Energoatom said in a statement.
Russian officials did not immediately respond to the accusation.
Ukraine has called on the United Nations and other international organizations to force Russian forces to leave another nuclear power station, Zaporizhzhya which has been occupied since soon after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.
The international community have expressed deep concern over the risk of disaster at the Zaporizhzhya plant amid reports of fighting in its vicinity in recent days. Both Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of shelling the plant.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AP
U.S. To Purchase Ukrainian Grain For UN Food Program Amid Global Food Crisis
The United States plans to purchase 150,000 metric tons of Ukrainian grain for distribution to poor countries through the United Nations’ World Food Program (WFP).
WFP head David Beasley told the AP during a visit to Kenya on August 20 that the final destinations for the grain have yet to be determined.
Beasley said a ship carrying 23,000 metric tons of Ukrainian grain is expected to dock in Djibouti on August 26 or 27. The shipment is expected to provide rations for 1.5 million people in the Horn of Africa for one month. People in the region are facing drought and deadly conflict.
It is "a perfect storm on top of a perfect storm, a tsunami on top of a tsunami," Beasley said, noting the steep rise in food and energy prices driven partly by Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Ukraine was the source of half of the grain the WFP used to feed some 130 million people last year, but shipments were stopped when Ukrainian ports were closed following Russia's attack.
In July, Russia and Ukraine reached a UN-brokered agreement to finally restart grain exports. About 25 ships have since left Ukrainian ports carrying grain.
Beasley called on the Gulf states to follow the U.S. example and finance food aid, "particularly since these are their neighbors, these are their brothers."
"Even if this drought ends, we're talking about a global food crisis at least for another 12 months," he added. "But in terms of the poorest of the poor, it is going to take several years to come out of this."
Based on reporting by AP
European Commission Calls For Navalny's Release On Anniversary Of Near-Fatal Poisoning
The U.S. State Department and the European Commission have criticized Russia over its treatment of imprisoned opposition leader Aleksei Navalny on the second anniversary of Navalny’s near-fatal poisoning by a Soviet-era nerve agent and has called for his "immediate" release from custody.
In a statement on August 20, the State Department said the Kremlin “shamelessly imprisoned” Navalny on politically motivated charges, after a failed attempt by “officers of the Russian government” to assassinate him.
The State Department reiterated its condemnation of Russia’s use of a chemical weapon to poison a political opponent, and call on Moscow to fully declare and dismantle its chemical weapons program.
The statement also said since launching its invasion of Ukraine, the Kremlin has escalated its crackdown on dissent and independent media in Russia, including through broad censorship laws carrying harsh prison sentences.
It said the Kremlin seeks to prevent the people of Russia from knowing about the atrocities its forces are inflicting on Ukrainian civilians, and also from learning about the Russian military casualties.
The statement said the State Department reaffirms its solidarity with all political prisoners in Russia, as well as the thousands of other courageous Russian citizens who, despite personal risk, confront the Kremlin’s lies with the truth.
Earlier, European Commission High Representative Josep Borrell expressed regret that Moscow has banned Navalny’s organizations in Russia as “extremist” and over its “continuous persecution and imprisonment of Mr. Navalny and his team members.”
Borrell called for Navalny’s immediate release from prison and for Moscow to fulfill its commitments under the European Convention on Human Rights.
In August 2020, Navalny fell violently ill while on a flight from Siberia to Moscow. After receiving emergency medical care in Omsk, he was medically evacuated to Germany, where experts determined he had been poisoned by a nerve agent of the Novichok group, the same type of poison that was used in the attempted assassination of former Russian military intelligence officer Sergei Skripal in Salisbury, England, in 2018.
Navalny has said the poisoning was carried out by Federal Security Service (FSB) operatives acting at the behest of President Vladimir Putin.
Navalny was arrested immediately upon his return to Russia in January 2021. The next month, he was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for an alleged parole violation during his convalescence abroad.
In March, Navalny was sentenced in a separate case to nine years in prison on embezzlement and contempt of court charges that he and his supporters reject as politically motivated.
Drone Strikes Headquarters Of Russia's Black Sea Fleet In Ukraine's Occupied Crimea Region
The headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in Ukraine's occupied Crimea region was hit by a drone attack early on August 20, a Russia-installed administrator reported.
Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Moscow-installed administrator of the port city of Sevastopol, posted on Telegram that the drone crashed into the roof of the building and that there were no casualties.
A video showing a plume of smoke rising over the building was posted on social media.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
The same day, occupation official Oleg Kryuchkov posted on Telegram that "attacks by small drones continue" in various locations around Crimea and urged civilians to "remain calm."
“The goal is not military but psychological,” he wrote. “The explosives are minimal and not capable of inflicting significant harm.”
Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-imposed governor of Crimea, later reported shooting down Ukrainian drones.
"Air defense systems successfully hit all targets over the territory over Crimea on Saturday morning. There are no casualties or material damage,” he said on Telegram.
The claims cannot be independently verified.
Local media reported anti-aircraft activity near the western Crimean town of Yevpatoria, the southern town of Bakhchysaray, and the Crimean capital, Simferopol, on August 20.
The incidents came just one day after Moscow confirmed that Vice Admiral Viktor Sokolov had taken over as commander of the fleet in the wake of a spate of setbacks.
It was also the second time the fleet’s headquarters had been attacked by a drone. In late July, Sevastopol canceled its celebrations to mark Russia's Navy Day holiday after a bomb dropped by a drone injured six people.
In April, the flagship of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, the missile cruiser Moskva, sank near Crimea. Russia claimed a munitions explosion caused the damage that sank the ship, while Ukraine claimed it had sunk the vessel with a missile strike.
On August 9, a Russian military air base in Crimea was rocked by several explosions that destroyed at least nine military aircraft. Germany's dpa news agency on August 19 quoted Western military officials as saying the attack on the Saky air base had put more than half of the Black Sea Fleet's aircraft out of commission and forced the fleet into a defensive posture.
On August 19, Russian air defenses were activated in the eastern city of Kerch, which is the terminus of the Crimea Bridge (also called the Kerch Strait Bridge), a high-profile, $4 billion project to link the occupied Ukrainian region with the Russian mainland. No damage to the bridge or the city was reported in the incident.
Ukrainian officials have avoided publicly claiming responsibility for the explosions, but an unnamed senior Ukrainian official was quoted in The New York Times as saying an elite Ukrainian military unit operating behind enemy lines was carrying out at least some of the attacks.
Fighting Intensifies In Ukraine’s South And East
Fighting in southern Ukrainian areas just north of Crimea has stepped up in recent weeks as Ukrainian forces try to drive Russian forces out of cities they have occupied since early in the war.
Ukrainian officials said Russian shelling wounded 12 people, including three children, and damaged houses and an apartment block in the town of Voznesensk in the Mykolayiv region on August 20. Two of the children were said to be in serious condition.
Voznesensk is about 30 kilometers from the Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear power plant, the second largest in Ukraine. There were no reports of any damage to the nuclear plant.
The Ukrainian military said on April 20 it had destroyed a prized Russian radar system and other equipment stationed in occupied areas in the southern Zaporizhzhya region.
“Tonight, there were powerful explosions in Melitopol, which the whole city heard,” the Ukrainian mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Ferodov, said. “According to preliminary data, [it was] a precise hit on one of the Russian military bases, which the Russian fascists are trying to restore for the umpteenth time in the airfield area.”
The claims cannot be independently verified.
In the east, Ukraine’s military General Staff said that intensified combat took place around Bakhmut, a small city that has been a key target of Moscow’s eastern offensive for weeks.
A local Ukrainian official reported sustained fighting near four settlements on the border of Luhansk and Donetsk provinces, which together make up the contested Donbas region. The official didn’t name the settlements.
With reporting by AP, dpa, and RFE/RL's Russian Service
Russian Lawmaker Denounces Daughter As 'Traitor' For Opposing Ukraine War
A member of the Federation Council, the upper chamber of Russia’s legislature, has denounced his own daughter as a "traitor" after she gave an interview in which she denounced Russia’s unprovoked invasion of neighboring Ukraine.
"It is evident she received money from certain mass media -- in other words, she sold out her father, her family, her motherland," Federation Council member Eduard Isakov, who represents the northern Khanty-Mansi autonomous region, wrote on Telegram on August 19 about his eldest daughter, Diana Isakova. "It is difficult to choose your words when your daughter turns out to be a traitor."
Earlier the same day, the 25-year-old Isakova told Meduza and the BBC that she had left Russia and intended to form a "new opposition" abroad to oppose the war. Isakova's parents have long been divorced, and she said she does not have "close relations" with her father.
"When the war began, I had a feeling of guilt," Isakova told Meduza. "Now I take responsibility for my decisions and my actions, and I am doing what I can to help people, the opposition, and the nations of Russia, and so on…. Guilt doesn't do anyone any good. I accept the past and do everything I can to make things better."
In his post on Telegram, Isakov noted that he "has not raised Diana since she was 3." He claimed she has mental health issues and that "it is difficult to communicate with her."
When he found out in April that she had participated in an anti-war demonstration in Sochi, he attempted to "explain the necessity" of the "special military operation" in Ukraine, using the Kremlin’s preferred euphemism for the war.
"I suggested that she visit places of military glory of the Soviet people and learn the history of her country," Isakov wrote. "I suggested she travel as a volunteer to the Donbas to help people who have lived in war conditions for eight years and to learn firsthand the reasons for the special military operation."
"Donbas" refers to the parts of eastern Ukraine where Moscow has fomented a separatist uprising since 2014, the same year Russia illegally annexed Ukraine’s Crimea region.
Since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February, the war has divided many Russian families, with some members supporting the Kremlin and others opposing the war.
Montenegro's Government Falls Over Controversial Pact With Serbian Orthodox Church
PODGORICA -- Montenegro's parliament has passed a vote of no-confidence in the minority government of Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic in the wake of a controversial agreement between the government and the Serbian Orthodox Church.
Early on August 20, the 81-member legislature passed the resolution by a vote of 50 to one following a daylong debate. Deputies from Abazovic’s Civic Movement URA and the allied Democratic Front and Socialist People's Party abstained from the vote.
"I declare that the government of Montenegro has lost its trust," parliament Speaker Danijela Durovic said after the vote.
Abazovic's government will continue to function in a caretaker capacity until a new government is formed. It will be the third government formed by the parliament that was elected in August 2020.
The move to oust the government was spearheaded by the Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) of President Milo Djukanovic.
Djukanovic and his supporters were upset when Abazovic signed a controversial deal with the Serbian Orthodox Church, which does not fully recognize Montenegro’s independence from Serbia.
Critics said the agreement undermined Montenegro’s national interests, describing it as a tool for Serbia and Russia to increase their influence in the Balkan nation.
Abazovic has defended the agreement as a way to bring an end to long-standing property disputes with the church and move on to other matters.
The government also came under criticism for its perceived failure to move forward on European integration and a general perception of dysfunction.
Abazovic, 36 and an ethnic Albanian, became the first-ever Montenegrin prime minister from a minority ethnic group when he became premier in April with the support of the DPS.
Lawmakers will now try to put together a coalition of at least 41 deputies to submit a request to Dukanovic for a mandate to form a new government.
Montenegro broke away from Serbia in 2006, but about one-third of its population of 620,000 identify as ethnic Serbs. Political infighting in the country has slowed efforts to integrate with the European Union, although Montenegro became a NATO member in 2017.
With reporting by AP and dpa
Washington Announces $775 Million In New Military Aid For Ukraine
The United States says it will give Ukraine a new $775 million aid package to help its forces regain territory and mount a counteroffensive against Russian invaders.
A senior U.S. defense official told reporters on August 19 the package will include 15 Scan Eagle surveillance drones, 40 mine-resistant, ambush-protected vehicles (MRAPs) with mine-clearing rollers, and 2,000 anti-armor rounds that can help Ukraine's troops move forward in the south and east, where Russian forces have placed mines.
The aid package also includes 1,500 anti-tank missiles, 1,000 Javelin missiles, and an undisclosed number of high-speed, anti-radiation (HARM) missiles that target radar systems.
It would be the 19th time the Pentagon has provided equipment from Defense Department stocks to Ukraine since August 2021.
This would bring the total U.S. military aid sent to Ukraine to $10.6 billion since the beginning of President Joe Biden's administration.
The latest aid package comes as Russia's war on Ukraine is about to reach the six-month mark. Russian forces have made some incremental gains in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, where Moscow-backed separatists have controlled some territory for eight years.
But they have also been put on the defensive in other regions, as Ukraine has been fielding advanced rockets supplied by the West to strike behind Russian lines.
Nine Russian warplanes were reported destroyed by Ukrainian strikes last week at an airbase on Ukraine's Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, illegally annexed by Moscow in 2014.
Based on reporting by AP and Reuters
Senior Armenian, Azerbaijani Officials Meet In Brussels
Senior representatives of Armenia and Azerbaijan have held a discussion in Brussels, the first meeting between senior officials from the two countries since the latest escalation of violence in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.
EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar wrote on Twitter about "good and substantive discussions" with Armen Grigorian, the secretary of Armenia's Security Council, and Hikmet Haciyev, a foreign-policy adviser to the president of Azerbaijan, "on Armenian-Azerbaijani relations and EU engagement."
Klaar did not report any details of the discussions, but posted a photograph showing the Armenian and Azerbaijani officials during talks mediated by him and other EU representatives.
There was no immediate report or comment by officials in Baku and Yerevan about the meeting.
Grigorian and Haciyev had last met in Brussels in May to discuss bilateral relations between the two neighbors that have been locked in a conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh for years.
They were expected to hold another meeting in June, but that has been canceled by the Azerbaijani side, according to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian.
The EU special representative visited Baku and Yerevan in mid-July in an apparent attempt to organize a new meeting.
At least one Azerbaijani and two ethnic Armenian soldiers were killed during the most recent escalation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, which took place August 1-3.
The two sides blamed each other for the violence.
Nord Stream 1 Pipeline To Close Three Days For Maintenance, Gazprom Says
The Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which supplies natural gas from Russia to Europe under the Baltic Sea, will be closed from August 31 to September 2, as its only remaining gas compressor requires maintenance, Russian energy giant Gazprom has announced.
The closure will bring further disruption to Europe's gas supplies with the pipeline already running at only 20 percent of its capacity.
"It is necessary to carry out maintenance every 1,000 hours" of operation, Gazprom said in a statement on August 19.
After maintenance is complete, flows of 33 million cubic meters (mcm) a day -- in line with current volumes -- will resume, it said. Nord Stream 1's full capacity is 167 mcm per day.
European gas prices soared to a new record high at the close of trading on August 19, following Gazprom's announcement.
The Dutch TTF Gas Futures contract jumped to a closing high of $258.30 amid fears of winter energy shortages.
Gazprom has previously cited the need to repair other compressors, and some experts predict Russia could halt supplies completely heading into the winter heating season.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP
Putin, Macron Call For IAEA Inspection Of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant
French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed concern to Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin about safety risks at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant in Ukraine, Macron's office said, adding that Putin had agreed to send a mission of experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to the site.
A statement also said that the two presidents -- who discussed the situation in Ukraine in a phone call on August 19 -- agreed to continue their talks in the coming days.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
The Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant was captured by Russia in March, shortly after it invaded Ukraine on February 24.
The plant -- Europe's largest -- has repeatedly come under fire in recent weeks, sparking fears of a nuclear disaster. Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of shelling the plant.
The Kremlin quoted Putin as saying that the shelling of the Russian-controlled nuclear site, which he blamed on Kyiv, created the risk of "large-scale catastrophe."
According to the Kremlin, both leaders called for IAEA experts to inspect the plant "as soon as possible" and "assess the real situation on the ground."
"The Russian side confirmed its readiness to provide the agency inspectors with the necessary assistance," the statement said.
The Kremlin's statement also said Putin told Macron that Moscow had called on the United Nations and the International Red Cross to send representatives to the Ukrainian town of Olenivka, where it claims a missile strike on a detention center in late July killed dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war. Olenivka is controlled by Moscow-backed separatists.
Russia claims that Ukraine's military used U.S.-supplied precision rocket launchers to target the prison in Olenivka.
The Ukrainian military, however, denied making any rocket or artillery strikes in Olenivka. It accused the Russians of shelling the prison to cover up the alleged torture and execution of Ukrainians there.
The Kremlin statement also said that Putin briefed Macron on implementation of a UN-brokered July 22 agreement that cleared the way for Ukraine to export more than 20 million tons of corn and other grain stuck in its Black Sea ports since the Russian invasion.
The halt in grain shipments contributed to a spike in global food prices and raised concerns about looming hunger in some African and Middle Eastern countries.
Kyrgyz President Fires Health Minister Arrested On Corruption Charges
BISHKEK -- Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has dismissed Health Minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliev, who was arrested for alleged graft and other wrongdoing related to vaccines and purported remedies for COVID-19.
The Kyrgyz presidential press service said Japarov signed the decree to fire Beishenaliev on August 19.
Beishenaliev was detained in early June along with two subordinates on charges of corruption, extortion, and abuse of office as part of a series of corruption cases at the ministry. About two weeks later he was transferred to house arrest.
Beishenaliev's lawyer, Kaisyn Abakirov, said earlier this week that the Interior Ministry dropped the charge of corruption linked to allegedly misusing state funds when buying COVID-19 vaccines in 2021. Investigations into the other charges continue.
Beishenaliev was named health minister after a new government was established following mass anti-government protests in October 2020. The unrest was sparked by parliamentary elections that many in the Central Asian country said were rigged.
He was also at the center of a scandal last year after he promoted a toxic substance -- a solution with extracts of aconite root -- as a treatment for COVID-19. Several people were hospitalized after using the solution.
Aconite roots contain aconitine, a cardiotoxin and neurotoxin. Consuming aconite root can lead to sickness or even death.
Iranian Activists Say Khadirzadeh Health Worsening Since Attempt On Life
Human rights activists say the health of Suada Khadirzadeh, a political prisoner being held at the Urmia prison in northwestern Iran, has deteriorated since she was returned to the facility hours after having a Caesarean section to deliver her baby in June.
The Hengaw Human Rights Organization said the Kurdish political prisoner tried to end her life by hanging herself and giving pills to her infant in protest of her detention.
She was saved by other prisoners and, along with her baby, was transferred to the prison hospital.
Khadirzadeh was arrested by security forces in October 2021, but officials have still not made public the reason for her detention, nor what charges she faces.
Hengaw reported that the vision in one of Khadirzadeh's eyes was badly damaged in the incident.
Kurdpa news agency also confirmed Khadirzadeh's eye injury and referred to her as being in a "psychologically unsuitable" situation.
Last month, Khadirzadeh was denied postnatal and postsurgical care for several days even though she was suffering from postoperative bleeding and her infants health was poor.
During her pregnancy, Khadirzadeh said she was held hostage on false accusations.
Urmia prison officials have also opposed her request for a temporary medical release despite a doctor's certificate outlining her physical condition.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
More Charges Filed Against Jailed Iranian Journalist Samimi
The lawyer for jailed journalist Keyvan Samimi says his client faces new charges on top of those filed against him for attending a protest rally in May 2019.
Samimi, a member of the Religious Nationalists Council, was on temporary medical release when he was summoned to the Evin court on May 18 and subsequently sent to the Semnan prison.
Lawyer Mustafa Nili wrote on Twitter on August 18 that authorities have added charges of conspiracy and collusion against the Islamic system.
The 73-year-old Samimi was previously charged with "assembly and collusion against the state" for his presence at a protest rally that was held in front of parliament in May 2019 to mark International Labor Day.
Earlier this year, Samimi was sent to Semnan prison after he called the death of imprisoned writer Baktash Abtin a "premeditated murder."
On February 3, he was temporarily released from prison due to his health condition and a "forensic report."
However, he was rearrested on May 18 and sent to Semnan.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russia Imposes 'Coercive' Measures Against TikTok, Telegram, Zoom, Discord, Pinterest
Russia's media regulator, Roskomnadzor, says it has decided to "apply coercive measures" against several foreign IT companies, including TikTok, Telegram, Zoom, Discord, and Pinterest, for violating Russian law.
"The above IT companies do not comply with the procedure for deleting prohibited information and the main obligations established by federal law," Roskomnadzor said in a statement on its website on August 19.
The statement said the measures would remain in place until the companies comply with the rules and the law.
In recent months, Russian courts have fined Google, Facebook, Twitter, Twitch, WhatsApp, Telegram and TikTok over the personal-data issue, as well as for refusing to delete content deemed to be banned by Russian law.
President Vladimir Putin has accused social-media platforms and other foreign-based tech companies of flouting the country's Internet laws. He has been pushing ways to force foreign firms to open offices in Russia and to store data locally.
Many critics have accused the Russian authorities of trying to quell dissent by imposing stricter regulations on Internet companies.
With reporting by TASS and Interfax
Replacement Of Russian Black Sea Fleet Commander Confirmed
MOSCOW -- Vice Admiral Viktor Sokolov has confirmed media reports that he has taken over as commander of Russia's Black Sea Fleet after a series of setbacks.
Sokolov said on August 19 that he had been appointed to take over the Black Sea Fleet for Igor Osipov, who was removed from the post earlier this week in one of the most prominent dismissals of a military official so far in Russia's war against Ukraine.
The change came after a series of explosions rocked Russian-occupied Crimea, which had previously been seen as a secure rear base for Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, launched in late February.
Osipov had been on the hot seat since April, when Russia's flagship vessel in the Black Sea Fleet, the Moskva, sank near Crimea.
Ukraine claimed it hit the ship with a missile strike, while Russia said a fire caused a munitions explosion onboard and that the ship sank in stormy seas while being towed to port.
Either way, the sinking of the vessel was widely seen as an embarrassment for the Kremlin.
In late July, the fleet's headquarters in the Crimean city of Sevastopol were hit by what is believed a bomb launched from a drone. Although the attack's damage was not serious, Russian authorities cancelled events marking Navy Day on July 31 and introduced highest level of terrorist threat in the city instead.
On August 9, a Russian Air Force base in Crimea was hit by several explosions. Russia's Defense Ministry has denied any serious damage, but images taken by Western satellites showed significant aircraft losses.
The dpa news agency on August 19 quoted Western officials as saying recent explosions in Crimea had put more than half of the Russian Navy's Black Sea Fleet aircraft out of action and forced the fleet into a defensive posture.
TASS quoted Sokolov as telling a group of naval officers that the fleet was "successfully completing" all of the tasks set for it.
With reporting by TASS and Interfax
UN Chief Says More Must Be Done To Get Ukraine's Grain To World Markets
During a visit to the Ukrainian Black Sea port city of Odesa, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said there is still much to do to make sure that Ukrainian grain, as well as Russian-produced food and fertilizers, can reach global markets.
"It is time for massive and generous support so developing countries can purchase the food from this and other ports," he said on August 19.
He praised a UN-brokered agreement between Ukraine and Russia that has opened up Ukraine's Black Sea ports and enabled the first shipments of Ukrainian grain to leave the country since Russia's unprovoked invasion in February.
"This is an agreement between two parties locked in bitter conflict," he said. "It is unprecedented in scope and scale. But there is still a long way to go on many fronts."
Some 25 ships loaded with 630,000 tons of agricultural products have already been dispatched from Ukrainian ports since the deal was reached on July 22.
A further 10 cargo ships are being loaded with grain in Black Sea ports for shipment, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on August 19.
'We also have more than 40 applications for shipping to Ukrainian ports," Kubrakov said in a post on Facebook.
On August 18, Guterres met in Lviv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss ways of scaling up the exports.
Before the agreement, exports from Ukraine -- a leading global grain producer -- had been halted by a Russian naval blockade and the Ukrainian mining of the ports.
The halt in grain shipments contributed to a spike in global food prices and raised concerns about looming hunger in some African and Middle Eastern countries.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa
Erdogan To Discuss Russian-Occupied Ukrainian Nuclear Plant With Putin
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, speaking after holding talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, says he plans to discuss the issue of Ukraine's Russian-held Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.
Talking to journalists on his return to Turkey from Ukraine on August 19, Erdogan called the situation around the Zaporizhzhya station -- Europe's largest nuclear plant -- "a threat for the world."
Erdogan added that Zelenskiy said during their talks in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv the day before with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that he wanted Russia to demine the area around the nuclear power station.
"We will discuss this issue with Mr. Putin, and we will ask him specifically for this so that Russia does its part in this regard as an important step for world peace. [Russians] need to take this step. Ukraine has both its own technical staff and its own military forces in Zaporizhzhya. And they are capable of securing safety with their technical staff and solders there," Erdogan said.
On August 18, Erdogan warned that "we don't want another Chernobyl."
Ukraine's state nuclear company Enerhoatom on August 19 accused Russian forces of planning to switch off the functioning power blocks at the plant and to disconnect them from the Ukrainian power grid.
It said the move was part of a "large-scale provocation" being planned by Moscow, which itself accused Kyiv of preparing a "provocation" at the site.
Speaking in the Black Sea port of Odesa on August 19, Guterres stressed that electricity generated by the plant belonged to Ukraine and called on Russia not to cut the plant off from the country's electrical grid.
"It is necessary especially during the winter for the Ukrainian people," Guterres said. "That principle must be fully respected."
On August 18, after talks with Erdogan and Guterres, Zelenskiy said he agreed to the parameters of a mission from the International Atomic Energy Agency to the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant.
A Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman called the plan to demilitarize the zone around the plant "unacceptable," saying it would make the plant even more vulnerable to attack.
Russia doesn't deny it has troops located at the plant but has disputed claims it has shelled the area. Instead, Moscow blames Ukrainian forces for firing artillery shells in the area, which officials in Kyiv deny.
With reporting by Ahaber, CNN Turk, and Milliyet
RFE/RL Journalists In Ukraine In Group Honored With 2022 Free Media Award
RFE/RL journalists Andriy Dubchak and Vladyslav Yesypenko, who is jailed in Russia-annexed Crimea, have been named as part of a group of Ukrainian media members to win the prestigious Free Media Award 2022 for their coverage of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The Norway-based Fritt Ord Foundation said on August 19 that, in all, six Ukrainian photographers, journalists, and media outlets will be awarded the prize jointly "in recognition of their efforts to document the suffering and the challenges that Ukrainian people are facing due to the hostile destruction and war crimes committed by Russian troops."
The foundation called Yesypenko's incarceration "a striking example of the persecution of journalists who try to report from" Crimea, which was forcibly annexed by Russia in 2014. Weeks later, the Kremlin threw its support behind pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine's east.
Yesypenko, a dual Russian-Ukrainian citizen who is a freelance contributor to RFE/RL's Crimea.Realities project, was sentenced in Crimea to six years in prison in February after a closed-door trial for allegedly collecting information for Ukrainian intelligence. Before the arrest, he had worked in Crimea for five years reporting on social and environmental issues on the peninsula.
WATCH: RFE/RL freelance correspondent Vladyslav Yesypenko made detailed allegations in court in September 2021 about being tortured while in custody.
Yesypenko testified during a court hearing that Russian authorities "want to discredit the work of freelance journalists who really want to show the things that really happen in Crimea."
In May, he was awarded the PEN/Barbey Freedom to Write Award in the United States, which is given to honor writers who are political prisoners.
On August 18, a Russia-controlled court in Crimea shortened Yesypenko's prison term by one year.
Jamie Fly, president and CEO of RFE/RL, thanked the Fritt Ord Foundation and ZEIT-Stiftung for recognizing what he described as "the extraordinary courage Vlad has shown in his reporting from Russian-occupied Crimea."
"Until his detention, Vlad helped open the world’s eyes to the daily cruelty of life under occupation. He should be returned home to his family immediately," Fly said in a statement on August 19.
The Fritt Ord Foundation called Dubchak, a longtime correspondent of RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, "one of the most important sources of information about life on the front lines in" Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.
Others in the group of winners include AP photographer Mstyslav Chernov and Yevheniy Maloletka, who a freelance photojournalist for several outlets. Author Natalia Gumenyuk and the online newspaper Zaborona are also in the group.
On February 24, Moscow launched an unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. In recent weeks, it has intensified its bombardment of areas in the east to tighten and expand its grip on areas where the separatists have a stronghold.
The Free Media Awards Press Prizes are earmarked for journalists from Eastern Europe and awarded through a collaborative program between the Fritt Ord Foundation of Norway and the ZEIT-Stiftung Ebelin und Gerd Bucerius of Germany.
The awards ceremony will be held at the Norwegian Nobel Institute on October 17.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Drone Strikes Headquarters Of Russia's Black Sea Fleet In Ukraine's Occupied Crimea Region2
Azerbaijani Official Fired, Charged Over Leaked Sex Video3
Interview: What Ukraine's New Strategy Means For The Next Phase Of The War4
Jokes And Anti-Tank Guns Mix As Ukrainian Troops Hit Russian Positions In The East5
Explosions Reported In Ukraine's Russian-Occupied Crimea Region6
American Investor Known For Russian Nightclub, Pro-Ukrainian Stances Found Dead In Washington7
Romania's Lost 'Silver Coast'8
Russian Lawmaker Denounces Daughter As 'Traitor' For Opposing Ukraine War9
Déjà Food: Russia's Replica Restaurant Brands10
Daughter Of 'Putin's Brain' Ideologue Dugin Killed In Car Explosion
Subscribe