Former Russian Minister Sentenced To 12 Years For Embezzlement
A district court in Moscow has sentenced former Russian government minister Mikhail Abyzov to 12 years in a maximum security prison following his conviction on charges of embezzlement and other crimes related to an alleged organized crime group.
Abyzov was minister for open government affairs from 2012 to 2018 in the cabinet of former Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.
The prosecutor in the case on December 4 asked the Preobrazhensky district court to sentence Abyzov to 19 1/2 years and his four co-defendants, former top managers of the Novosibirsk region's energy supplying companies, to prison terms between seven and 18 1/2 years.
Abyzov was arrested in March 2019 by officers with Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) at the business terminal of Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport as he tried to leave Russia. He was living in Italy at the time and had traveled to Russia for his birthday.
His co-defendants, Nikolai Stepanov, Maksim Rusakov, Galina Fainberg, and Aleksandr Pelipasov, were arrested at the same time.
As a minister in Medvedev's cabinet, Abyzov's duties included trying to make the Russian government more transparent and accountable.
But Russia's Investigative Committee accused him of being a member of a criminal organization that embezzled 4 billion rubles ($43 million) from the Siberian Energy Company and Regional Electric Grid in Novosibirsk.
Investigators alleged that Abyzov and his accomplices stole the money and transferred the funds abroad. They accused Abyzov of founding the criminal organization in April 2011 before he became a government minister. They also accused him of fraud, illegal entrepreneurship, and commercial tampering.
Abyzov denied all the charges and called the indictment “an arbitrary essay on the topic of the Criminal Code.”
Prior to joining Medvedev’s cabinet, Abyzov held several executive positions at major Russian energy firms, including a role on the board of directors at the electric power holding company RAO UES.
Before his arrest he was listed by Forbes magazine as one of Russia’s richest citizens with an estimated fortune of $600 million.
With reporting by dpa and Reuters
White House Concerned About Reports Paul Whelan Feels Physically Threatened In Russian Jail
The White House said on December 21 it is "very concerned" about reports that Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine convicted of espionage in Russia, feels physically threatened. "We're very concerned as we hear those accounts from Paul," John Kirby, a spokesman for the White House National Security Council, told reporters. "We will continue to work hard through our embassy in Moscow to make sure he gets consular access and that we can address these direct concerns with our Russian counterparts," Kirby said. Whelan, who denies spying, was arrested by the Federal Security Service (FSB) in 2018.
Gunman Kills 14 People At University In Central Prague
PRAGUE -- A gunman killed 14 people and wounded dozens of others at a university in downtown Prague, Czech Interior Minister Vit Rakusan and police chief Martin Vondrasek told reporters on December 21, describing the event as a “profound” tragedy that “will have many consequences.”
"The Czech Republic has never experienced such an act,” said Rakusan, adding that there is no indication that the shooting had any connection with international terrorism.
Police initially said more than 15 people were killed but Vondrasek later clarified that there were 14 victims, while 25 people were wounded, including 10 seriously. It was not clear whether the most recent death toll update included the shooter.
Vondrasek said the shooter most likely died by suicide but noted that police used firearms against him, so an investigation was under way to find out what exactly caused his death.
Preliminary investigations say the shooter was a 24-year-old student at the university.
Vondrasek said police believe the suspect killed his father in his hometown of Hostoun, west of Prague, earlier in the day, and that he had also been planning to kill himself. The chief described the suspect as an excellent student but didn't provide any other information.
"I was at the scene of a horrific crime a moment ago, I saw a huge arsenal of weapons and ammunition in the faculty building," the police chief said. "If it weren't for the quick intervention of the police, there would have been many times more victims."
He added that police are investigating whether the shooter, a legal gun owner, is the same assailant who killed a 32-year-old man and his 2-month-old daughter on December 15 in a park in Prague.
Czech media reported that before the shooting at the university the shooter posted messages on Telegram citing a school shooting in the Russian city of Bryansk on December 7 in which a 14-year-old Russian girl opened fire with a shotgun on her classmates, killing a 13-year-old girl and wounding several others before turning the gun on herself and committing suicide.
The reports say that police are now looking into his social media posts, including another one in which he said he hated the world and wanted to leave as much pain in it as possible.
"Everyone just hated me, hates me and will hate me. I don't care because it's mutual," he said in a post on Telegram, according to Czech media.
The shooting took place in the building of Charles University’s Faculty of Arts located on Jan Palach Square, causing panic throughout the center of Prague.
A photo that circulated on social media showed a group of eight students who climbed through windows to hide on a ledge of the building about five stories up.
A teacher at the university, Sergei Medvedev, confirmed to RFE/RL that teachers and students received e-mail messages instructing them to stay barricaded in their classrooms and turn off lights to protect themselves from the shooter, who was inside the building at the time.
Medvedev said he was lecturing when he and his students began hearing people shouting and sirens. When they looked out the window and saw streets cordoned off and the bridge empty, they barricaded themselves in the classroom until special forces arrived.
All the students who were with him got out safely, he said, but on their way out they saw a "horrible" scene that included blood in the stairway and stretchers that appeared to have bodies on them.
"We didn’t know what was happening...and how it was going to end," student Liza Chukharova told Current Time, describing how she and fellow students barricaded themselves in their classroom for 40 minutes until special forces came and told them to walk out with their hands raised.
"There was too much blood everywhere and stretchers around," she said, adding that emergency staff were on hand to provide psychological support to those who needed it along with tea and metallic covers to warm themselves.
"They are saying that everything is going to be all right," she said.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Russian Service, Current Time, Dnes, and Reflex
Taliban Official Says Afghan Girls Of All Ages Permitted To Study In Religious Schools, Says Report
Afghan girls of all ages are permitted to study in religious schools, which are traditionally boys-only, a Taliban official said in messages to the Associated Press. Mansor Ahmad, a spokesman for the Taliban's Education Ministry, told AP on December 21 that there are no age restrictions for girls at government-controlled madrasahs. The only requirement is that girls must be in a madrasah class appropriate to their age. UN special envoy Roza Otunbaeva told the Security Council on December 20 that the United Nations was receiving “more and more anecdotal evidence” that girls could study at the Islamic schools.
Russia Adds Two Of Navalny's Self-Exiled Associates To Its Wanted List
The Russian Interior Ministry on December 21 added two self-exiled associates of imprisoned opposition politician Aleksei Navalny -- Maria Pevchikh and Dmitry Nizovtsev -- to its wanted list on unspecified charges. Pevchikh chairs Navalny's International Anti-Corruption Foundation, which Nizovtsev anchors Navalny's Popular Politics YouTube channel. Both are currently residing abroad. Navalny's team said in August that a probe was launched against Pevchikh, Nizovtsev, and six other presenters of Popular Politics on a charge of distributing "fake" information about Russian armed forces involved in Moscow’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Payment Cards Of Jailed Azerbaijani Journalist's Relatives Blocked
Relatives of the jailed director of Azerbaijan’s Kanal 13 internet TV channel, Aziz Orucov, said on December 21 that their payment cards, including cards for monthly pension payments, have been blocked. Orucov was arrested last month on charges of building a property illegally and obtaining illicit financial support from abroad, accusations he calls politically motivated. Earlier this week, lawyers for five journalists of another Azerbaijani media outlet -- the Abzas Media news website, who were arrested for allegedly smuggling foreign currency, which they deny, said their clients' relatives had been unable to receive their monthly pensions because their payment cards were also blocked at the request of investigators. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Azerbaijani Service, click here.
Iranian Spies Wanted To Assassinate London-Based Journalists, ITV Investigation Finds
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) plotted to assassinate two U.K.-based Iranian journalists using a people smuggler to organize and carry out the killings in exchange for $200,000, British television channel ITV News has revealed.
The plot, dubbed by its organizers The Wedding, was to target Fardad Farahzad, a current presenter at Persian-language news channel Iran International, and former presenter Sima Sabet, codenamed the bride and the groom, according to the ITV News' investigation, which was broadcast on December 20.
The plot was foiled in the autumn of last year by the people smuggler, named by ITV as Ismail, who became a double agent working for an unnamed Western intelligence agency, the broadcaster reported.
IRGC operatives wanted to hit Iran International to force it off the air because its journalists were subjecting Tehran to “a lot of humiliation in the media,” Ismail said.
Initially, the assassination was to be carried out by a car bomb placed outside the TV station's studios in London, but because of the heavy security presence there, the IRGC subsequently decided it would be more likely to succeed if the two journalists were stabbed to death, ITV said.
When British police caught wind of the plot they alerted Iran International, which switched its broadcasting to Washington in November last year.
Mohammad Reza Ansari, a commander in the IRGC's Quds Force active in Syria, was identified as the alleged mastermind of the plot, ITV reported. Ansari has close ties to Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad's family, it said.
Ansari, sanctioned by the United States in June for his role in the IRGC, reportedly instructed Muhammad Abd al-Razek Kanafani, an associate of Assad, to execute the killings. ITV's investigation suggests that the plot was commissioned from Damascus by Assad's associates, and not from Tehran, which has not commented on the report.
International human rights organizations have consistently ranked Iran as one of the world's top oppressors of journalists and free speech.
In December last year, Iran's Foreign Ministry sanctioned several individuals and entities in the European Union, including RFE/RL's Persian-language Radio Farda. The sanctions include visa bans, prohibiting the listed individuals from entering Iran, and the seizure of their assets within territories under the jurisdiction of the Islamic republic.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Kyiv Considers Calling Up Men Living Abroad For Military Service
Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has told foreign media that Ukraine next year plans to mobilize Ukrainian men between 25 and 60 who reside abroad. Umerov said those who fail to heed the mobilization call when summoned will face unspecified sanctions. Meanwhile, Defense Ministry spokesman Illarion Pavlyuk told the Babel website that Umerov only intended to send a message to Ukrainians abroad about the importance of their joining Kyiv's struggle to repel Russia's invasion, adding that specific mechanisms to recruit Ukrainian expats are not under discussion yet. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said the Ukrainian military needs up to half a million people more. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Ukraine Legalizes Medical Marijuana
Ukrainian lawmakers on December 21 approved in a second and final reading a bill to legalize medical marijuana. The bill would create a national medical marijuana program to provide access to patients with conditions such as cancer or post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) resulting from war. The National Security and Defense Council and the Veterans Ministry have supported the move. The legislation will take effect in six months. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Iranian Lawmaker Claims Up To 2,000 People Facing Execution For Alleged Drug Crimes In Small District
Yahya Ebrahimi, an Iranian lawmaker who represents the Delfan district of Lorestan Province, has alleged that up to 2,000 suspects are risking execution for drug-trafficking offenses in the small western Iranian district.
In a video that went viral after he shared it on social media, Ebrahimi spoke about his visit to Delfan, which has a population of about 150,000, and the meetings he had there with the families of individuals convicted of drug trafficking that face execution, voicing his deep concern about the alarmingly high number of death-row inmates in Delfan.
"I am profoundly shocked by this situation, how officials over the past 44 years have created the conditions leading to such a high rate of crime and subsequent executions," Ebrahimi said, in apparent reference to the time interval that passed since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, which brought the current Iranian rulers to power.
"Unfortunately, we are now witnessing these individuals on the verge of execution," Ebrahimi said, adding that he has appealed to authorities to stop the executions.
"I have asked the head of [Iran's] judiciary to refrain from carrying out these sentences for the sake of God and the people, and because we, the officials, should also be held accountable, because authorities could have helped this city to get rid of poverty and misery," he said.
The precise time when the video was recorded is unclear, although Ebrahimi's statements were reported by the website of the Tehran-based Ettela'at newspaper on December 20.
The rate of executions in Iran has been rising sharply, particularly in the wake of widespread protests that swept across the country last year following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody for an alleged head-scarf violation.
The United Nations General Assembly recently passed a resolution condemning widespread human rights violations in Iran, specifically highlighting the numerous executions carried out by the Islamic republic. The resolution noted that these executions often occur following forced confessions and without fair trials.
Amnesty International has also voiced concern, reporting a significant increase in drug-related executions in Iran.
In the first five months of this year alone, the number of drug-offense executions amounted to two-thirds of the total executions in the country, Amnesty said, adding that those facing capital punishment for drug offenses often come from marginalized and economically disadvantaged backgrounds.
Group Of Uzbeks Who Illegally Entered U.S. Sent Back To Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan's Labor Migration Agency said on December 21 that 119 Uzbek nationals who had illegally entered the United States, mostly via Mexico, had been flown back to Tashkent. In a video the agency placed on Telegram, one of those expelled said he paid $5,000 to individuals who had arranged a Mexican-U.S. border crossing for him in September. In October, Fox News TV said more than 13,600 Uzbeks had illegally entered the United States since 2021. In August, Washington said a network attempting to smuggle people from Uzbekistan into the United States had been stopped. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, click here.
Kazakhstan To Extradite U.S.-Wanted Russian Cybersecurity Expert To Moscow
Russia's Prosecutor-General's Office said on December 21 that the Kazakh authorities would extradite Russian cybersecurity expert Nikita Kislitsin to Moscow, although he is also wanted in the United States for allegedly buying illegally obtained personal data.
In late June, Kazakh authorities said they arrested Kislitsin at the request of the United States. Moscow had also requested Kislitsin's extradition to Russia and reportedly urged the Kazakh authorities not to rush to send him to the United States.
According to the Prosecutor-General's Office, Kislitsin is suspected in Russia of extortion and illegal access to online information protected by Russian laws.
Kislitsin is a senior executive at FACCT, a Russian-based spinoff company of Group-IB, one of Russia's top cybersecurity firms, which left Russia in April following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and sold its assets to FACCT.
Kislitsin had been Group-IB's head of network security before migrating to FACCT.
Kislitsin is wanted in the United States for allegedly buying personal data obtained through the 2012 hack of LinkedIn, and servers of Dropbox and Formspring, a now-defunct social-media site that allowed users to receive answers to questions.
One of Kislitsin's acquaintances and the mastermind of the hacks of the U.S. companies, Yevgeny Nikulin, was extradited to the United States from the Czech Republic in 2018 and sentenced to more than seven years in prison. He was released from jail earlier this year and expelled to Russia.
In July, the Moscow City Court sentenced Group-IB's founder, Ilya Sachkov, to 14 years in prison on a high-treason charge.
The court pronounced the verdict and sentence on July 26 without providing details of the case. It is not clear exactly what Sachkov was accused of as the trial was held behind closed doors because the court said the case materials were classified.
Sachkov is one of a group of prominent people, including scientists and cybersecurity officials, to be arrested in Russia on treason charges in recent years. Moscow has faced numerous allegations of being behind cyberattacks on Western countries -- which it has consistently denied.
Investigators have said Sachkov was suspected of passing classified information to a foreign country.
With reporting by Kommersant
Armenia Suspends License Of Russian Broadcaster's Local Affiliate For Month
The Armenian authorities have suspended for one month the license of the Tospa radio station, which carries programs of Russian broadcaster Sputnik, for broadcasting "ironic and offensive" comments last month about Armenia by Tigran Keosayan, a Russian propagandist of Armenian origin. The commission added that it had ordered Tospa to pay 500,000 drams (about $1,200) for the comments, described as "far from reality" and "panic-inducing" in Armenia. Keosayan is the husband of another noted Kremlin propagandist, Margarita Simonyan. Both are under Western sanctions over their public support of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Armenian Service, click here.
Moldova Scraps Soviet-Era Abbreviation For Chisinau Airport
Moldova will alter the three-letter international abbreviation for Chisinau's airport, Infrastructure Minister Andrei Spinu announced -- the pro-Western government's latest move to curb the influence of Moscow and the Russian language in the former Soviet republic. The current KIV abbreviation -- shortened for Kishinev, the capital's name in Russian -- will be replaced with the RMO acronym that stands for Republica Moldova, the country's official name in Romanian. The change will come into force on January 18. "The main aim is to remove the Russian name...and rid ourselves of the legacy of what the name Kishinev meant," Spinu said.
Russia Promises To Respond In Kind If EU Uses Its Frozen Assets
Russia on December 21 promised to respond in kind should the European Union go ahead with a plan to ring-fence profits generated from Russia's frozen assets in the EU and hand them to Ukraine. The EU is proposing using the income generated from around $300 billion of frozen funds from Russian central-bank reserves -- and could ultimately collect around $16 billion. "We also have enough assets that are frozen here, in type-C accounts," Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said in an interview on the Rossia-24 TV channel.
Germany To Provide 88.5 Million Euros In Energy Assistance For Ukraine
Germany will provide an additional 88.5 million euros ($96.89 million) to help strengthen the resilience of the Ukrainian energy system as Russia targets its infrastructure, the Foreign and Economy ministries said in a joint statement on December 21. The Economy Ministry is contributing 54.3 million euros via the state-owned bank KfW and the Foreign Ministry 34.2 million euros to the Ukraine energy support fund, the statement said.
Rights Groups Slam Iran For Executing 'Child Bride'
Human rights groups and others have condemned the execution of a woman in Iran who was found guilty of killing the man she was forced to marry as a child.
Amnesty International said it "is horrified by reports" of the "chilling execution" in Iran of Samira Sabzian, a mother of two.
Sabzian was reportedly hanged at dawn on December 20 in Ghezel Hesar prison in the Tehran satellite city of Karaj, according to human rights groups, although Iranian state media have not reported it.
She had been in prison for the past decade. Iran carried out the execution despite an international campaign for clemency.
In a social-media post, Amnesty International called on the international community to "urgently call on Iran's authorities to immediately establish an official moratorium on executions," noting that at least 115 people had been executed in Iran in November alone.
Amnesty noted that Sabzian had been convicted under the principle of "qesas" -- retribution-in-kind -- for the killing of the man she was forced to marry as a child.
"At the sentencing stage, qesas entails a mandatory death penalty for homicide, removing the ability of courts to consider relevant evidence and potentially mitigating circumstances such as history of abuse and trauma when issuing a sentence," the global human rights watchdog explained.
The Norway-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) group said Sabzian was a child bride who had married her husband at the age of 15 and had been a victim of domestic violence, according to relatives.
"Samira was a victim of years of gender apartheid, child marriage, and domestic violence, and today she fell victim to the incompetent and corrupt regime's killing machine," Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, the director of IHR, said.
The office of the UN High Commissioner on Human Rights said it was "alarmed" by the execution.
"We again urge Iran to establish a moratorium on all executions with a view to abolishing death penalty," it added, AFP reported.
Her execution comes as concern grows over the number of people executed this year by Iran, where hundreds of people have been hanged mainly on drug and murder charges, including more than a dozen women.
With reporting by AFP
Orban Says He Accepted Zelenskiy's Invitation To Discuss Ukraine's EU Membership Hopes
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban says he has accepted an invitation from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to hold a bilateral meeting, which would be the first between the two leaders since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Orban said at a news conference in Budapest on December 21 that he agreed to Zelenskiy's proposal for a future meeting during a brief conversation on December 10 on the sidelines of the swearing-in ceremony for Argentina's new president.
He said he told Zelenskiy he would "be at his disposal" after Zelenskiy suggested they discuss his country's ambitions to join the European Union.
At an EU summit last week, Orban prevented the adoption of a 50 billion euro ($54.7 billion) EU aid package to Kyiv. Orban was the only leader who objected, thus blocking the aid because the EU requires unanimity among its members. But on the vote over accession talks, Orban left the room, allowing it to pass.
Orban said at the news conference that his government continues to oppose the scope and timeline of the proposed funding for Ukraine, suggesting he would maintain his position when EU leaders meet again in February.
Earlier on December 21, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Kyiv had received the last 1.5-billion-euro tranche from a previously approved 18 billion euro package from the European Union as other Western aid remains in doubt.
"Today we have received the last 1.5 billion euros of the 18 billion euro financial aid package. Hope for continued unwavering support from the EU," Shmyhal said on the X social media platform on December 21.
The announcement came after Germany said it would provide an additional 88.5 million euros ($96.89 million) to help strengthen the resilience of the Ukrainian energy system as Russia targets its infrastructure.
Finland also announced a new aid package on December 21. The country's Defense Ministry said it would provide Ukraine with aid worth 106 million euros. It will be the 21st shipment of defense equipment from Finland to Ukraine.
"Finland is determined to support Ukraine both in the short term and in the long term. The total value of the defense equipment packages that we have provided is now 1.6 billion euros," said Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen.
The fresh cash injections were announced as Zelenskiy said Ukraine has received signals that Russia's military planning and activity are slowing.
In his nightly video address, Zelenskiy said this was noted in a report issued by the HUR military intelligence directorate.
"The enemy's plans, the work of the Russian defense [industry]. There are signals indicating a slowdown. We will continue to support their slowdown."
Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said earlier on December 21 that at least three people died in Russian attacks on mining facilities in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine.
"Two bombs hit the territory of one of the mines in Toretsk. One person was killed and two others were injured," Klymenko said in a statement on social media.
Two more bombs hit an area near another mine, killing two people and injuring three, he added.
Ukraine's General Staff said earlier that Ukrainian air defenses shot down 34 of the 35 Iranian-made drones launched by Russia at 12 regions, including Kyiv, early on December 21, Ukraine's General Staff reports.
"Thirty-four attack UAVs were destroyed by our air defense forces," the military said in a statement.
"Antiaircraft defense was active in the Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsya, Cherkasy, Kherson, Zaporizhzhya, Mykolayiv, Khmelnytskiy, Sumy, Poltava, Chernihiv, and Kirovohrad regions," the military added.
Since 2022, when Russia launched a campaign of drone attacks over Ukraine, Kyiv’s military has managed to down 2,900 out of 3,700 Shahed drones, Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said on December 21, Reuters reported.
In other news, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov told foreign media on December 21 that the Ukrainian military, will soon start to mobilize Ukrainian men between 25 and 60 who reside abroad.
Umerov said that those who fail to heed the mobilization call when summoned would face unspecified sanctions.
Meanwhile, Defense Ministry spokesman Illarion Pavlyuk told the Babel website that Umerov only intended to send a message to Ukrainians abroad about the importance of their joining Kyiv's struggle to repel Russia's invasion, adding that specific mechanisms to recruit Ukrainian expats are not under discussion yet.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
U.S. Says Hungary's 'Sovereignty' Law Gives Government 'Draconian Tools' That Can Be Used Against Opposition
Hungary's law on "protecting national sovereignty" passed by the parliament last week has raised concern at the U.S. State Department, which says it gives the government "draconian tools that can be used to intimidate and punish those with views not shared by the ruling party." State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement on December 20 that the law was "inconsistent with our shared values of democracy, individual liberty, and the rule of law." The ruling Fidesz party says the law will defend against undue political interference by foreign persons or groups.
March To Protest Excessive Arrests Of Baluch Men Ends Violently In Islamabad
Police in Islamabad used force to disperse a protest by Baluchis in the early hours of December 21 after the protesters marched hundreds of kilometers to draw attention to excessive arrests of Baluch men and their mistreatment by police.
The woman who led the march, Mahrang Baloch, said on X, formerly Twitter, that she was taken into custody along with other protesters, while several protesters were reportedly injured by police as the protest was dispersed and people were rounded up and placed into transport vehicles.
The march "is under attack by the Islamabad police," Baloch said on X. "I have been arrested along with several women and men by Islamabad police, but remember fascist state, we will defeat you."
Participants in the march posted videos on X showing people, mainly women, marching and decrying alleged brutal police beatings of their sons.
Before her own arrest, Baloch said many youths had been arrested and many had been injured by tear gas and violence.
"Right now, we are being treated worse than animals. Will the world raise its voice for us against this barbarism?" she said on X.
The protesters reached Islamabad nearly a month after setting off from the Turbat district in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan Province to demand a judicial inquiry into the killing of Balach Maula Bakhsh, who relatives say died in police custody in November.
The killing is just one of the crimes that protesters want authorities to investigate. They also accuse Pakistani security agencies of a string of abductions and extrajudicial killings of Baluch men. The authorities reject the allegations.
The march passed through the provincial capital, Quetta, before heading toward Islamabad.
Moldova Receives Airspace Radar System Purchased From France
Moldova has received an airspace-monitoring system bought from a French company as part of a larger effort to modernize the country's armed forces amid the war in Ukraine. Defense Minister Anatolie Nosatii said on December 20 that the system was "vital" to Moldova's air defense, especially in light of recent "incidents of airspace violations." Those incidents highlighted the urgent need to consolidate Moldova's defense capabilities, Nosatii said in a Defense Ministry statement. Chisinau announced in September plans to acquire a Ground Master 200 (GM 200) radar produced by Thales that can monitor aircraft as far as 250 kilometers away. To read the original story on RFE/RL's Moldovan Service, click here.
Pro-Peace Russian Presidential Hopeful Submits Documents To Register As Candidate
A Russian politician calling for peace in Ukraine presented documents on December 20 to Russia's Central Election Commission to register as a candidate for the 2024 presidential election. Yekaterina Duntsova hopes to be accepted as an independent candidate in the March 17 election and promote her vision of a "humane" Russia "that's peaceful, friendly, and ready to cooperate" on the principle of respect. The former journalist would need to gather 300,000 signatures from at least 40 Russian regions. She said presenting her documents gave her a sense of accomplishment but acknowledged that collecting signatures would be a "huge job."
U.S. Issues New Sanctions On Russia-Related Oil Sales
The United States on December 20 issued new Russia-related sanctions against entities in Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates that the Treasury Department said have transported Russian crude oil sold above a price cap set last year by Group of Seven (G7) countries.
The department designated what it called "under the radar" traders of Russian oil and a company that is based in the United Arab Emirates but owned by a fleet operator owned by the Russian government.
The Treasury Department said in a news release that the businesses have emerged as "frequent participants in the seaborne transportation of Russian-origin oil" since the price cap was imposed.
The department said that these "little-known oil traders with opaque ownership structures" have emerged and are shipping up to half of Russia's oil exports.
Three companies designated by the United States for sanctions -- Hong Kong-based Bellatrix Energy, Hong Kong-based Covart Energy, and U.A.E.-based Voliton DMCC -- sharply increased their share of trade in Russian oil since the price-cap policy was implemented, the department said.
The department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said it also designated U.A.E.-based SUN Ship Management, which is owned by fleet operator Joint Stock Company Sovcomflot (SCF), a company owned by the Russian government.
The Treasury Department said SUN Ship manages the SCF Primorye, a vessel OFAC previously identified as having engaged in the transport of Russian crude oil priced above $60 per barrel after the price cap came into effect in December 2022.
The sanctions freeze all property and interests owned by the entities in U.S. jurisdiction and prohibit people in the United States from dealing with the companies.
The Treasury Department said in a separate statement that the price-cap coalition led by the United States had updated its compliance regime.
The price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil last year replaced an outright ban on buying Russian seaborne crude implemented to reduce Moscow's ability to finance its war in Ukraine.
The price cap works by prohibiting shippers, insurance, finance, and other services from handling cargoes of Russian crude unless it is sold at or below the $60 price cap. The world's key shipping and insurance firms are based in G7 countries, giving them leverage to set the price cap and make it difficult for Moscow to sell its oil for a higher price.
The Price Cap Coalition Advisory for the Maritime Oil Industry and Related Sectors recommended in October that industry stakeholders conduct increased diligence when dealing with intermediary companies, such as traders, that conceal their ownership or otherwise engage in unusually opaque practices.
The coalition emphasized as it issued the new compliance rules that "due diligence is especially important where market assessments indicate that Russian oil prices exceed the price cap, and Price Cap Coalition services are being used or sought."
The Price Cap Coalition includes the G7, the European Union, and Australia, which all agreed to prohibit the import of crude oil and petroleum products from Russia under terms of the price-cap agreement, which intends to maintain a stable global market while reducing the revenues Russia earns from oil.
- By AFP
Iranian 'Child Bride' Hanged For Murder Of Husband, Rights Groups Say
Iran on December 20 hanged a woman convicted of murdering her husband, whom she married while still a child, defying an international campaign for clemency, rights groups said. Samira Sabzian, who had been in prison for the past decade, was executed at dawn in Ghezel Hesar prison in the Tehran satellite city of Karaj, the Norway-based Iran Human Rights group said. Her execution comes as concern grows over the numbers of people this year executed by Iran, where hundreds of people have been hanged mainly on drug and murder charges, including more than a dozen women.
Prosecutor Seeks More Than Three Years In Prison For Russian Opposition Activist
A prosecutor asked a court in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod on December 20 to sentence opposition activist Ilya Myaskovsky to 3 1/2 years in prison on a charge of discrediting the Russian armed forces involved in Moscow's ongoing war in Ukraine. The case against Myaskovsky was launched in October 2022 after he posted several articles online condemning Russia's full-scale invasion. In his last testimony at the trial, Myaskovsky reiterated his anti-war stance and rejected the charge. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
