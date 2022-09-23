News
Russia's Mir Payment System Stops Functioning In Uzbekistan Amid Fears Of Breaking Sanctions
Internationally issued payment cards by Russia's Mir reportedly have stopped functioning in Uzbekistan in the face of repeated warnings over failing to adhere to international sanctions against Moscow for its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The RBK news agency, citing the Central Asian nation's UZCARD processing center, said on September 23 that Mir payment cards issued in Russia were not working, while those issued locally in Uzbekistan were still functioning.
Earlier this week, several banks in Kazakhstan, Turkey, and Vietnam suspended the use of Mir payment cards amid warnings by the U.S. Treasury Department about possible sanctions to be imposed on institutions supporting Russia's payment system outside of Russia.
Russia has vowed to expand its Mir payments system in so-called friendly countries as Western sanctions attempt to shut it out of international finance over its war against Ukraine.
On September 20, Reuters quoted a senior U.S. administration official who spoke on condition of anonymity as saying that steps by Turkey's Isbank and Denizbank to suspend the use of Russian payment system Mir "make a lot of sense."
"Cutting off Mir is one of the best ways to protect a bank from the sanctions risk that comes from doing business with Russia. We expect more banks to cut off Mir because they don’t want to risk being on the wrong side of the coalition’s sanctions," the official said.
With reporting by RBK and Reuters
Bishkek Rejects Dushanbe's Allegation Of Persecution Of Ethnic Tajiks In Kyrgyzstan
BISHKEK -- Bishkek has rejected a statement by Tajikistan alleging that ethnic Tajiks are being persecuted in Kyrgyzstan on ethnically motivated grounds.
In a statement issued late on September 22, the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry called the Tajik statement "provocative," adding that Dushanbe "has fully discredited itself on the international scene by its groundless statements recently."
Earlier in the day, the Tajik Foreign Ministry had accused the Kyrgyz government of going after ethnic Tajiks, alleging, among other things, cases such as "an ethnically motivated attack in Kyrgyzstan's Osh region on September 18 against a Tajik woman, Nasibakhon Davronbekova, who is a correspondent of RFE/RL."
RFE/RL does not have any correspondent in Kyrgyzstan or elsewhere with that name.
The ministry removed the sentence in question from the statement shortly afterward.
A regional correspondent for the Voice of America who is based in Osh, Davronbek Nasibkhonov, is the only correspondent in the region working for an international broadcaster with a name similar to the one mentioned in the Tajik statement, accused Tajik authorities of misusing his name and surname for their political campaign.
He wrote on Facebook that he is neither Tajik nor a woman, and that he has nothing to do with RFE/RL.
Nasibkhonov said he is an ethnic Uzbek and a citizen of Kyrgyzstan, confirming that he was involved in a brawl on September 18 in the central park in Osh, but emphasizing that it had nothing to do with any ethnic issues.
The exchange of statements between the two Central Asian nations comes amid heightened tensions following deadly clashes along the border between September 14 and September 17.
Since a cease-fire was reached on September 19, Tajikistan has accused Kyrgyzstan of violating the agreement. The Kyrgyz side has rejected the accusation, saying it has stuck to all the conditions of the agreement.
Kyrgyz officials say 59 of its citizens died in the recent clashes, and 183 others were injured. Tajikistan has put its death toll at 41, but correspondents for RFE/RL's Tajik Service have reported after talking to relatives and friends of the people killed during the clashes that the number of dead appears to be nearly double that number.
They concluded that 70 people, including dozens of civilians, lost their lives and have compiled a list of those killed.
Many border areas in Central Asia have been disputed since the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991.
The situation is particularly complicated near the numerous exclaves in the volatile Ferghana Valley, where the borders of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan meet.
Almost half of the 970-kilometer Kyrgyz-Tajik border has yet to be demarcated, leading to repeated tensions since the two countries gained independence more than three decades ago.
Navalny Placed In Punitive Solitary Confinement For Fifth Time Since Mid-August
Imprisoned Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny has been placed in punitive solitary confinement for the fifth time since mid-August for what he says are politically motivated reasons.
Navalny's press secretary Kira Yarmysh wrote on Telegram on September 23 that the outspoken Kremlin critic was sent back to a punitive solitary confinement for 12 days, one day after he finished his previous 15-day term there.
Meanwhile, a video showing Navalny speaking at an unspecified court hearing via a video link appeared on his Twitter account. In the video, he says the decision to return him to the punitive cell was politically motivated because of his recent statements criticizing President Vladimir Putin's decision to launch a partial military mobilization for the war in Ukraine.
"To stand against the idea of sending hundreds of thousands of our people to kill other innocent people for nothing, I will go [to punitive confinement] for 12 days or more if it is necessary," Navalny said in the statement.
On September 21, hours after Putin announced the partial military mobilization amid recent Russian military losses in Ukraine, Navalny issued a statement condemning the move and accusing Putin of sending more Russians to their death for a failing war where some reports say tens of thousands of Russians have become casualties.
Navalny was arrested in January 2021 upon his return to Moscow from Germany, where he was treated for a poison attack in Siberia in 2020 with what European labs defined as a Soviet-style nerve agent.
Navalny has blamed Putin for the poison attack, which the Kremlin has denied.
He was then handed a 2 1/2-year prison sentence for violating the terms of an earlier parole during of his convalescence abroad. The original conviction is widely regarded as a trumped-up, politically motivated case.
In March, Navalny was sentenced in a separate case to nine years in prison on embezzlement and contempt charges that he and his supporters have repeatedly rejected as politically motivated.
UN Commission Says Evidence Shows War Crimes Have Been Committed In Ukraine
UN investigators have concluded that war crimes have been committed during Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, including the bombing of civilians areas, numerous executions, torture, and horrific sexual violence.
"Based on the evidence gathered by the commission, it has concluded that war crimes have been committed in Ukraine," Erik Mose, the head of a Commission of Inquiry On Ukraine, told the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on September 23.
The commission, set up in May to investigate crimes in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, presented extensive findings outlining offenses committed during the war, launched by Moscow on February 24.
Mose said his experts on the commission had received and documented “credible allegations regarding many more cases of executions.”
The panel's finding cited testimonies by former detainees held in Russian detention facilities outlining beatings, electric shocks and forced nudity. The panel also expressed grave concerns about executions in the regions of Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Sumy -- all of which were previously occupied by Russian forces.
Mose noted that a number of Russian soldiers were found to have committed gender-based and sexual crimes against people ranging in age from 4 years old to 82 years old.
“We were struck by the large number of executions in the areas that we visited. The commission is currently investigating such deaths in 16 towns and settlements,” Mose added.
Despite mounting evidence to the contrary, Russia has repeatedly denied targeting civilian infrastructure and residential areas, while accusing Ukraine of mistreating Russian prisoners of war.
Two Kazakh Activists Briefly Detained During Rally Protesting Russian Influx
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- Police in Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, briefly detained two activists who protested against a wave of Russian citizens entering the country after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilization to boost troop levels in the war in Ukraine.
Qarakoz Qasym and Aisultan Qudaibergen were detained on September 23 at the Almaty international airport while holding posters saying: "Did you realize that you are cannon fodder?" and "Either respect or go away," as passengers from a Moscow-Almaty flight passed by after disembarking.
Qasym told RFE/RL that she was expressing her support for the Ukrainian people, who are standing up to Russia's unprovoked invasion launched in late February.
"I am against the flow of Russian citizens to Kazakhstan. This opinion of mine is shared by many. Through my rally, I wanted to show what people in my country think about all of this. There is no guarantee that those who're arriving here in droves now will not stab us in the back later," Qasym said.
Qasym added that the police told her and Qudaibergen that they will be charged with "minor hooliganism," but after journalists interfered, the warnings disappeared.
Police spokesman Ernar Tasqyn told RFE/RL that the two activists were released shortly after law enforcement officers "held preventive talks" and warned them about possible repercussions for repeat infractions.
Since Putin announced a partial military mobilization on September 21, thousands of Russians have left for countries where Russians can enter without visas, such as Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Serbia, Kazakhstan, and Mongolia.
Videos showing long lines of vehicles leaving Russia and stuck along the Russian-Kazakh border have circulated on the Internet.
On September 22, Kazakh parliamentary speaker Maulen Ashimbaev told reporters in Astana that his country will not issue residence permits to "individuals who fail to provide documents proving that the countries of their citizenship have no objections to their move to Kazakhstan."
According to Kazakhstan’s official statistics, since the beginning of 2022, 1.6 million Russian citizens have come to Kazakhstan. It is not known how many of them have remained in the Central Asian nation.
Meta Denies Accusations That It's Working With Iranian Government To Disrupt WhatsApp
Meta Platforms has denied accusations by Iranian activists that its WhatsApp messaging platform has been working with the government to disrupt communications outside the country amid growing civil unrest over the death of a 22-year-old after she was arrested by morality police for failing to adhere to the country's strict rules on wearing a hijab.
Tehran has restricted the popular messaging service inside Iran as the protests over the death of Mahsa Amini last week spread countrywide. State TV says as many as 26 people may have died so far in the unrest.
Late on September 22, some users reported that their access to WhatsApp accounts abroad had also been disrupted, accusing tech giant Meta of collaborating with the Iranian government.
Iranian right activist Hossein Ronaghi was one of those who raised the question of whether Meta, the owner of WhatsApp, was intentionally causing such a disruption.
The company quickly denied any tie between the disruption and its actions.
"We exist to connect the world privately. We stand with the rights of people to access private messaging. We are not blocking Iranian numbers. We are working to keep our Iranian friends connected and will do anything within our technical capacity to keep our service up and running," WhatsApp said in a post on Twitter after the accusations surfaced.
The demonstrations were sparked by an emotional outpouring over the death of Amini, who authorities say died of a heart attack while in custody for allegedly violating the strictly enforced dress code regarding the hijab. Activists say she was beaten by security forces.
They also come on top of months of unrest over rising prices and poor living conditions that many Iranians blame on the country's leadership.
Despite the strong denial by Meta, some still questioned the company's role in the disruption and demanded a technical explanation about the reason for the disruption in WhatsApp -- and other Meta platforms such as Instagram -- of Iranians abroad.
Anonymous, the international activist hacker group, accused Meta of censoring the protests in Iran on its Twitter account, “just like they did to Myanmar, Syria, Palestine.”
Manoto TV, a London-based Persian-language television station, accused Meta of deleting a large number of videos from its Instagram page that were related to the protests in Iran and which were shared by the station with its 10 million followers.
Many Iranian journalists and social media activists have reported previous incidents where they say Meta had also removed many of their posts related to anti-government protests and accused Instagram's content-review subcontractor of blocking content related to the rise in anger against the authorities.
Bammad Esmaili, a German-based Iranian journalist, quoted several sources from the German branch of Telus International, a Canadian contractor that provides content moderation on Instagram, as saying that the Iranian government has offered financial rewards for the deletion of accounts opposing the Iranian government.
Esmaili did not provide any evidence. Meta has not commented on the accusations.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Cease-Fire Between Armenia, Azerbaijan Falters As Clashes Break Out Overnight
Armenia and Azerbaijan have traded fresh accusations over a violation of a fragile cease-fire agreement that ended the worst fighting between the two ex-Soviet Caucasus countries since a 2020 war over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
In statements issued by both countries' defense ministries, the two sides accused each other of firing first in renewed clashes along their shared border.
Following a flare-up that killed more than 200 soldiers during two days of fighting early last week, the two sides agreed to a cease-fire, brokered by Russia, to end hostilities, though the situation has remained tense.
"On September 23, at 0740 (0340 GMT), units of the Azerbaijani armed forces again violated the cease-fire regime by firing from different positions against Armenian combat positions located in the eastern area of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border," Armenia's Defense Ministry said in a post on Facebook on September 23.
“The enemy fire was silenced by retaliatory actions,” said Aram Torosian, the ministry spokesman.
The ministry said one Armenian soldier was wounded.
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry issued a statement on September 23 blaming Armenia for opening fire first.
Baku said Armenia's armed forces had opened fire on three different areas of the shared border, "intermittently shelling positions of the Azerbaijani armed forces with mixed-caliber small arms" for nine hours starting around midnight.
The ministry added it had taken "adequate retaliatory measures."
Baku and Yerevan have been locked in a conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh for years. Armenian-backed separatists seized the mainly Armenian-populated region from Azerbaijan during a war in the early 1990s that killed some 30,000 people.
The two sides fought another war in 2020 that lasted six weeks before a Russia-brokered cease-fire, resulting in Armenia losing control over parts of the region, which is part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent districts.
Under the cease-fire, Moscow deployed about 2,000 troops to the region to serve as peacekeepers. Russia moved quickly to negotiate an end to the latest hostilities, but a renewal of the cease-fire has failed to hold.
With reporting by Reuters
'Complex' Battlefield Situation In Eastern Ukraine As Fighting Continues
Britain's Defense Ministry says Ukrainian forces have secured bridgeheads on the eastern bank of the Oskil River in the eastern part of the Kharkiv region, where Russian forces had attempted to establish a consolidated defense line following their hasty withdrawals in the face of the Ukrainian offensive.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
The Oskil flows south to the Siverskiy Donets River, which bisects the Luhansk region that along with Donetsk composes what's known as the Donbas.
The ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin on September 23 that the battlefield situation remained complex in eastern Ukraine but that Ukrainian forces were now putting pressure on areas that Russia "considers essential to its war aims."
Meanwhile, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning briefing on September 23 that a Russian major general was wounded near Svatovoy in the Luhansk region.
"The enemy continues to suffer losses, in particular among its leadership," the General Staff said in a statement.
"According to currently available information, the commander of the 144th Motorized Rifle Division of the 20th Combined Arms Army, Major General Oleg Tsokov, was wounded as a result of fire in the area of the settlement of Svatove," the statement said.
The Ukrainian military said the Russian occupiers are forcibly mobilizing men from the territories under its control "to replenish losses in manpower."
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilization on September 21 amid apparent heavy personnel losses in the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine that Moscow started in February.
Ukraine's General Staff said that, as of September 22, Russian forces have lost about 55,510 soldiers in the war. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on September 21 said that Russia had lost 5,937 soldiers since the start of the war.
Neither figure could be independently confirmed.
Russia Forces 'Sham' Vote On Annexation Of Partially Controlled Ukrainian Territories
Russia-backed officials in four partially occupied Ukrainian regions are holding so-called referendums on joining the Russian Federation -- which some have called sham votes because they are illegal under international law -- that the Kremlin is planning to use to annex the territories amid increasing signs that its invasion of Ukraine is faltering.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
Moscow-controlled administrations in the Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhya regions are holding the snap votes starting September 23 that run counter to the UN charter in the midst of the largest conflict in Europe since the end of World War II.
Serhiy Haidai, Ukraine's regional governor in Luhansk, said in a post on Telegram that Russian authorities banned people from leaving for several days to ensure votes, while armed groups had been sent to search homes and coerce people to get out and take part in the referendum.
"We have reports from people that the so-called 'voting commissions' coming to residences to record votes are accompanied by people with weapons.... If the doors to the apartments are not opened, they threaten to break them down," he said, adding that anyone voting "no" was written down in a ledger by the commissioners.
The referendums have been condemned by Kyiv, Western leaders, and the United Nations as an illegitimate, choreographed precursor to illegal annexation. There are no independent observers, and much of the prewar population has fled.
In his nightly address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called the vote a "sham" and undemocratic.
The move comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilization on September 21 amid apparent heavy personnel losses in the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine that Moscow started in February.
The announcement triggered an exodus of able-bodied Russian men scrambling to leave the country to avoid being drafted, with traffic at frontier crossings with Finland and Georgia surging and prices for air tickets from Moscow skyrocketing.
Zelenskiy, switching from speaking in Ukrainian to Russian, spoke directly to Russian citizens in his address, telling them they are being “thrown to their deaths.”
“You are already accomplices in all these crimes, murders, and torture of Ukrainians,” Zelenskiy said, adding, “because you were silent; because you are silent."
He told Russians, that "now it’s time for you to choose."
"For men in Russia, this is a choice to die or live, to become a cripple or to preserve health. For women in Russia, the choice is to lose their husbands, sons, grandchildren forever, or still try to protect them from death, from war, from one person,” Zelenskiy said.
The hastily announced referendums were set up by the Kremlin-installed leaders of the four regions. They gave no prior warning that they planned to hold the vote on annexation between September 23- 27.
In Kherson, Serhiy Khlan, a Ukrainian deputy in the region's council, told RFE/RL on September 23 that the polling stations opened by Russian-controlled officials in the region have remained mostly empty, prompting them to start going house-to-house to collect votes "at gunpoint."
"The occupiers have opened the polling stations. But there is no one at the polling stations, as people from the Kherson region point out. They are empty. The occupiers understand that they are empty, but they envisage door-to-door canvassing in their fake referendum. That is, it is no longer a secret vote. It is a forced collection of the answer 'yes' at gunpoint," Khlan said.
The rushed decision to hold the vote comes as Ukraine’s military is on the offensive in those regions, liberating large swaths of territory and raising the specter of a potential Russian defeat.
Western officials and experts say Putin plans to use the sham referendums to claim Ukraine is invading territory that is part of Russia. This week, he threatened the use of all of Russia's might -- a thinly veiled reference to his nuclear weapons -- in an attempt to frighten Kyiv and its Western backers from further military action.
Russia's moves comes during the UN General Assembly, where U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on September 22 called on members of the body's Security Council to “send a clear message that these reckless nuclear threats must stop immediately.”
He called Russia's effort to annex more Ukrainian territory “another dangerous escalation, as well as a repudiation of diplomacy.”
The Kremlin has carried out a series of acts in the Ukrainian territories under its control that further highlight the lack of any legitimacy the votes could have.
Moscow has deported about 1.6 million Ukrainians from those regions to Russia, according to Western estimates, while also busing Russian citizens into Ukrainian territory.
WATCH: Long lines of vehicles have formed at a border crossing between Russia's North Ossetia region and Georgia after Moscow announced a partial military mobilization.
It has also captured personal and biometric data of hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian citizens at so-called "filtration camps," opening the door, experts say, to ballot manipulation.
Nikolai Bulaev, the deputy chairman of Russia’s Central Election Commission, said he expects “hundreds of thousands” of Ukrainians currently in Russia to take part in the referendum.
Russia has little history of holding free and fair elections, with ballot-stuffing, voter intimidation, outright fraud, and media manipulation common practices. It held a similar illegal vote in 2014 after annexing Ukraine's Crimea. Very few countries have accepted the results of the vote.
There is no single database containing information about the number of polling stations that will open in Russia for Ukrainian citizens, nor uniform rules for how the voting will be conducted in the country, the daily Kommersant reported.
Blinken called on every member of the United Nations to “reject the sham referenda and unequivocally declare that all Ukrainian territory is and will remain part of Ukraine.”
He said the United States will continue to support Ukraine regardless of the vote.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
Russian Lawmaker Calls For Canceling Military Service Exemptions For Scoliosis, Flat Feet
A member of Russia’s upper house of parliament has called for ending military service exemptions for people with scoliosis and flat feet as the nation pushes forward with an unpopular draft to stem losses in Ukraine.
Olga Kovitidi, who represents Crimea, the Ukrainian peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014, said on September 22, a day after the Kremlin announced a “partial” mobilization of reservists, that some afflictions don’t interfere with the ability to serve.
"Now, Russia needs not only a volunteer professional army, but also an increase in the reserve of young people fit for service,” Russian media quoted her as saying.
Russia will call up 300,000 reservists in phases to fight in Ukraine, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on September 21, a number that some experts said will be very difficult to achieve.
WATCH: Long lines of vehicles have formed at a border crossing between Russia's North Ossetia region and Georgia after Moscow announced a partial military mobilization.
The Kremlin’s decision to mobilize forces for a war that has killed or injured as many as 80,000 of its servicemen has sparked fear and anger among parts of the Russian population.
Thousands of people took to the streets on September 21 to protest mobilization, while others fled to Finland and other countries to avoid being drafted.
Russia’s parliament on September 21 passed amendments in three readings stiffening penalties for dodging service, surrendering, or refusing to fight.
WATCH: More than 1,300 people have been detained in Russia after rare anti-war protests were held around the country in the wake of President Vladimir Putin's announcement of a partial military mobilization.
Ukrainian forces have routed Russian troops in the Kharkiv region and parts of the Donbas over the past month, capitalizing on the latter’s insufficient manpower.
Russia had avoided calling for a mobilization for months, despite signs it was struggling for fear, it could trigger backlash at home. Rather, the Kremlin sought to incentivize short-term volunteers to serve with the offer of high salaries.
That recruitment campaign failed, indicating weak support among Russian men to serve in the war and forcing the Kremlin to take the politically risky step of declaring mobilization, analysts said.
Five U.K. Prisoners Released By Russia Arrive In Britain
Five British prisoners of war released by Russia as part of an exchange with Ukraine arrived back in the U.K. on September 22.
The five are Aiden Aslin, Shaun Pinner, John Harding, Dylan Healy, and Andrew Hill.
Presidium Network, a nonprofit organization that does relief work in Ukraine, including evacuations, confirmed their arrival.
Ukraine earlier in the day announced the release of 215 of its soldiers, including fighters who led the defense of Mariupol's Azovstal steelworks, in exchange for dozens of Russian prisoners and a pro-Moscow politician.
The swap is the biggest exchange between the two sides since the start of Russia's invasion in February.
Aslin and Pinner were captured by Russian-backed forces in Ukraine's coastal city of Mariupol in April and were sentenced to death by a court in one of the Russia's proxies in eastern Ukraine.
Aslin and Pinner, along with Moroccan Brahim Saadoun, were found guilty of "mercenary activities and committing actions aimed at seizing power" -- a sentence condemned by Ukraine and Britain.
Healy, a Briton providing humanitarian assistance in Ukraine, was detained in April alongside Paul Urey, who later died in detention.
Harding and Hill had been fighting alongside Ukrainian forces and all three had denied being mercenaries in the Russian proxy court.
Tajikistan Issues False Statement About Beating Of RFE/RL Correspondent In Kyrgyzstan
An official statement by Tajikistan's Foreign Ministry alleging that an RFE/RL correspondent was beaten in Kyrgyzstan has turned out to be false.
In its September 22 statement, the ministry accused the Kyrgyz government of persecuting its ethnic Tajik community, mentioning among alleged cases of such persecutions "an ethnically motivated attack in Kyrgyzstan's Osh region on September 18 against a Tajik woman, Nasibakhon Davronbekova, who is a correspondent for RFE/RL."
However, RFE/RL does not have any correspondent in Kyrgyzstan or elsewhere by that name.
The ministry removed the sentence in question from the statement shortly afterward.
The Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry condemned the Tajik statement, calling it "provocative."
"The statement of the Tajik side about the existence in Kyrgyzstan of some kind of 'policy of persecution of citizens of Tajikistan and ethnic Tajiks' is completely inappropriate and indicates that representatives of the Foreign Ministry of Tajikistan are out of touch with reality and have no idea about the state of affairs in the Kyrgyz Republic," it said.
Tajikistan's accusations about alleged persecutions of ethnic Tajiks in Kyrgyzstan comes amid high tension between the two neighboring nations following deadly clashes along the border last week.
Ukrainian Military Claims Advances In Eastern Luhansk Region
The Ukrainian military has said it is "smoothly but confidently" gaining ground against Russian forces in "one of the most important logistical arteries" of Ukraine's partially occupied Luhansk region.
The Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a Telegram post on September 22 that Russian occupying forces are "having a bad time" near Lysychansk, a city in the eastern Luhansk region.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
Luhansk, part of Ukraine's eastern Donbas region and one of four Russian-controlled territories that are set to hold disputed votes for annexation into the Russian Federation beginning on September 23, is nearly under the complete control of Russian forces. Ukraine and its allies have said that such votes would be illegal.
Kyiv's forces have in recent weeks regained territory in the east that was captured by Russia shortly after its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February.
Serhiy Hayday, the Ukrainian military governor of the Luhansk region, said on September 19 that Ukrainian forces had liberated some villages in the region. On September 21, Hayday said that a command office used by occupying forces had been destroyed by the Ukrainian military in Svatovo, which is about 160 kilometers northwest of the regional capital, Luhansk.
Elsewhere, Russian and Ukrainian forces exchanged missile and artillery barrages that killed at least six people on September 22.
Russian strikes in the southern city of Zaporizhzhya left one person dead and five wounded, according to Ukrainian officials.
Officials in Russia-controlled territory in the Donetsk region said that Ukrainian shelling targeting the regional capital, Donetsk, killed five people.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Hungary's Orban Blames EU's Russia Sanctions For Energy Crisis, Wants Them Scrapped
Hungary's right-wing populist Prime Minister Viktor Orban has told a meeting of his ruling Fidesz party that sanctions against Russia imposed by the European Union should be lifted, the pro-government daily Magyar Nemzet reports.
Orban made the remarks at a closed-door meeting of his party on September 21 just days after the European Commission called for the elimination of 7.5 billion euros ($7.5 billion) in EU funding earmarked for Hungary due to corruption, rights, and rule-of-law disputes.
Fidesz quickly followed up on Orban's statement, calling on September 22 for a nonbinding, popular vote inside Hungary on whether to end the EU sanctions.
Orban, the only EU leader who maintains warm relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, is a harsh critic of EU sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.
According to Magyar Nemzet, Orban said -- without giving a source -- that the EU sanctions had driven up gas prices and inflation.
EU natural prices began rising about a year before Brussels imposed sanctions on Russia.
Kremlin-controlled Gazprom began cutting natural-gas exports to the bloc last year, causing prices to jump, as it massed more than 100,000 combat-ready troops on Ukraine’s border in what European officials and energy experts said was an attempt by Moscow to pressure Brussels over its support for Kyiv.
Russia then further slashed natural0-gas exports this year to punish the EU for imposing sanctions on its economy following its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February. The EU sanctions do not directly target Russian gas exports.
Orban claimed that if sanctions were rescinded, gas prices would drop by 50 percent immediately while inflation would also fall.
The paper quoted Orban as saying that without sanctions, Europe would be able to avoid a looming recession, reiterating his earlier false stance that the sanctions were hurting Europe more than Russia.
Western sanctions have already pushed Russia’s economy into a deep recession that could last for years, experts say. Russia’s economy is expected to contract more than 4 percent in 2022. Experts expect a mild recession for the EU.
On his Facebook page, Orban posted from the party meeting, "The Brussels sanctions have pushed Europe into an energy crisis."
In July, Orban said the EU had "shot itself in the lungs" with ill-considered economic sanctions on Russia, which, unless rolled back, risked destroying the European economy.
Critics say Orban is putting short-term economic issues over long-term security, democracy, and human rights. Ending sanctions on Russia would enable Putin to better equip his soldiers and finance his war, they say.
The European Union is moving ahead with plans to diversify away from its dependence on Russian oil and gas. Experts now expect natural-gas prices to fall next year from record highs as those efforts make progress.
Hungary is one of the EU countries most dependent on Russian natural gas, but Orban has taken some steps during his 12 years in office to diversify the nation's energy supplies.
Orban, who was reelected to a fourth consecutive term in April, was forced to lift caps on some energy prices earlier this year. His government is now preparing for “national consultations” on the question of EU sanctions on Russian energy.
National consultations are nonbinding questionnaires sent to voters on issues that divide citizens. They usually including a series of multiple-choice questions and often include misleading statements or provide one-sided or extreme answer options.
Orban introduced the concept of national consultations earlier in his premiership as a way to fight EU polices he disagrees with. Previous consultations have been held about migration, terrorism, and the constitution.
Orban has clashed often with the EU over issues such as judicial independence, public procurement, LGBT rights, and media, academic, and religious freedoms.
With reporting by dpa and Reuters
Prosecutors Seek Six Years In Prison For Nazarbaev's Nephew
ASTANA -- Prosecutors at the high-profile trial of a nephew of Kazakhstan's former strongman president, Nursultan Nazarbaev, have asked a court in Astana to sentence the defendant to six years in prison on fraud and embezzlement charges.
Prosecutors also asked the Baiqonyr district court on September 22 to deprive Qairat Satybaldy of the rank of major general in the Committee of National Security and of his state awards and medals, as well as to bar the defendant from occupying state posts for 10 years.
Satybaldy, whose trial started earlier this week, pleaded guilty to all charges and said he regrets his misdeeds, adding that he agrees with the prosecutor's proposal.
Satybaldy was arrested in early March while trying to board a plane heading to Turkey. The probe launched against him is one of a series of investigations targeting relatives and allies of Nazarbaev.
Kazakhstan’s Anti-Corruption Agency said late last month that Satybaldy and four other unnamed individuals are suspected of embezzling an unspecified amount of money from Kazakhtelecom and Transport Service Center state companies.
The agency also said at the time that $500 million had been returned to the state treasury and that 29 percent of Kazakhtelecom's shares that had been controlled by Satybaldy were put back under state control.
Satybaldy's former wife, Gulmira, was also arrested in March on charges of embezzlement and the illegal takeover of a private business.
After unprecedented anti-government protests in early January, the Kazakh regime began to quietly target Nazarbaev, his family, and other allies -- many of whom held powerful or influential posts in government, security agencies, and profitable energy companies.
President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev, whom Nazarbaev hand-picked as successor after stepping down in 2019, started distancing himself from the former leader after the January unrest, which was fueled by Kazakhs’ exasperation with cronyism and corruption.
Toqaev stripped Nazarbaev of the sweeping powers he had retained as the head of the Security Council after resigning.
Just days after the protests, two of Nazarbaev’s sons-in-law were pushed out of top jobs at two major oil and gas companies.
Another son-in-law, Timur Kulibaev, resigned as chairman of the country’s main business lobby group, while in late February, Nazarbaev's eldest daughter, Darigha, was apparently forced to give up her parliamentary seat.
Authorities also launched probes against leaders of a company linked to Nazarbaev's youngest daughter, Aliya.
In June, Toqaev said he had created a commission to "return cash illegally taken out of Kazakhstan" by "a narrow circle of people who had illegally taken over" a large portion of the country’s wealth.
Blinken Tells UN Security Council Not To Allow Putin To Get Away With 'Shredding' International Order
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on UN Security Council members to stand up to Russian President Vladimir Putin, warning that the Kremlin leader’s invasion of Ukraine and attempts to annex more of its territory was threatening to destroy the international order.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
Putin is pushing four Kremlin-controlled territories of Ukraine to hold disputed votes for annexation into the Russian Federation beginning on September 23 amid the biggest conflict in Europe since World War II.
“The very international order that we have gathered here to uphold is being shredded before our eyes. We cannot -- we will not -- allow President Putin to get away with it,” Blinken said on September 22 in New York.
Blinken said international support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity is about protecting an international order, where no nation can redraw the borders of another by force.
“If we fail to defend this principle, when the Kremlin is so flagrantly violating it, we send a message to aggressors everywhere that they can ignore it, too. We put every country at risk,” he said.
He said Putin was “violently uprooting” thousands of Ukrainians and busing in Russian citizens to manipulate the results of this week's vote on annexation, calling it a “diabolical strategy.”
The top U.S. diplomat also told the Security Council there is “mounting” proof of Russian war crimes in Ukraine and said he supported international efforts to collect and examine the evidence.
He described the violence as a “pattern” of behavior by Russian soldiers and not isolated acts of rogue units.
The UN “must hold the perpetrators accountable for these crimes,” he said.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan were set to brief the 15-member Security Council on investigations into possible war crimes in Ukraine.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and representatives from several EU states and Belarus were expected to speak.
Ukraine's chief war crimes prosecutor is reportedly investigating nearly 26,000 suspected war crimes since Russia's invasion in February. Ukraine has charged 135 people with war crimes and officials have recently said they uncovered fresh mass graves containing bodies, some with their hands tied behind their backs, when Ukrainian forces retook the eastern Ukrainian city of Izyum during a major counteroffensive.
Russia has denied targeting civilians during what it calls its "special military operation," describing accusations of human rights abuses as a smear campaign.
The September 22 meeting marks the 20th time the Security Council has met to discuss the war in Ukraine this year. But despite Russia's unprovoked invasion and subsequent accusations that its forces have committed war crimes, the Security Council has been unable to take any meaningful action against Moscow because of Russia's veto powers as one of the five permanent members of the body.
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy has called for Russia to be stripped of its veto rights.
In a prerecorded message to the General Assembly on September 21, Zelenskiy demanded that a special United Nations tribunal impose "just punishment" on Russia for its invasion.
Earlier the same day, U.S. President Joe Biden said Moscow "shamelessly violated the core tenets" of the UN Charter with its "brutal, needless war."
China, which has friendly relations with Moscow and also holds veto powers as a permanent member of the Security Council, will also be represented at the September 22 meeting.
During a discussion on the sidelines of the General Assembly on September 21, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Lavrov that his country would maintain an "objective" and "fair" position regarding the war in Ukraine, which is one of China's biggest trading partners.
The same day, China called for a "cease-fire through dialogue" and for all countries' "territorial integrity" to be respected.
The comments from Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin came after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial military mobilization to bolster its forces in Ukraine.
Putin's decree followed the September 20 announcement that Russian-occupied regions in eastern and southern Ukraine plan to hold votes on being incorporated into Russia.
The move to hold the referendums, which contradict international law and the UN Charter and which Western countries have already refused to recognize, are to begin on September 23 in Ukraine's Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhya regions. All of the regions are partially controlled by Russian forces and are areas where Moscow has recently lost territorial gains.
Parts of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, which collectively make up Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, have been under Russian-imposed administration since Moscow-backed separatist forces began fighting against Kyiv in 2014.
Putin has said his aim is to "liberate" Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, claiming without providing any proof that most people in the region did not want to return to what he called the "yoke" of Ukraine.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Retired Tajik Officer, Accused Of Organizing Protests In Restive Region, Jailed For Life
DUSHANBE -- Tajikistan's Supreme Court has sentenced retired Major General Kholbash Kholbashov to life in prison for his alleged role in organizing deadly protests in the Gorno-Badakhshan region in May, a charge that human rights organizations have called "bogus."
Kholbashov's friends and relatives told RFE/RL on September 22 that the verdict and sentence had been pronounced the day before. The trial was held behind closed doors at the State Committee for National Security's detention center in Dushanbe.
Tajik officials said earlier that Kholbashov was charged with publicly calling for the violent change of the constitutional order, organizing a criminal group, murder, attempted murder, and terrorism.
Kholbashov was arrested on May 18 along with his ex-wife, journalist and human rights activist Ulfatkhonim Mamadshoeva, who faced the same charges. Mamadshoeva is being tried separately.
Shortly after their arrest, Kholbashov and Mamadshoeva were shown on the Tojikiston television channel saying that they, along with opposition politician Alim Sherzamonov and Mahmadboqir Mahmadboqirov, an informal leader in Gorno-Badakhshan, had planned and organized the protests.
The day before her arrest, the 65-year-old Mamadshoeva told RFE/RL that she had nothing to do with the anti-government protests in the region's capital, Khorugh, and in the district of Rushon.
Authorities say in the footage showing the purported confessions that an unnamed Western country was involved in organizing the unrest. A total of 78 residents from the Rushon district were arrested at the time.
Mahmadboqirov was killed on May 22 in Khorugh. His relatives say law enforcement officers killed him, while the authorities insist he was killed "during score-settling by criminal groups."
Sherzamonov told RFE/RL that he had nothing to do with the planning of the riots in Badakhshan and that he suspected Mamadshoeva and Kholbashov were forced to make their televised confessions.
Tajik authorities have said 10 people were killed and 27 injured during the clashes between protesters and police. Residents of the Rushon district, however, have told RFE/RL that 21 bodies were found at the sites where the clashes took place.
Deep tensions between the government and residents of the restive region have simmered ever since a five-year civil war broke out shortly after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. Still, protests are rare in the tightly controlled country of 9.5 million where President Emomali Rahmon has ruled for nearly three decades.
The latest protests were sparked in mid-May by anger over the authorities' failure to investigate the death last year of an activist while in police custody and the refusal by regional authorities to consider the resignation of regional Governor Alisher Mirzonabot and of Rizo Nazarzoda, the mayor of Khorugh.
The protests intensified after one of the participants, 29-year-old local resident Zamir Nazrishoev, was killed by police on May 16, prompting authorities to launch what they called a "counterterrorist operation."
The escalating violence in the region has sparked a call for restraint from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Western diplomatic missions in Tajikistan, and human rights groups.
Gorno-Badakhshan, a linguistically and ethnically distinct region, was home to rebels who fought government forces during the conflict in the 1990s.
While it occupies almost half of the entire country, its population is a mere 250,000. The region is difficult to travel around because of the mountainous terrain, while its economy is wracked by unemployment, difficult living conditions, and high food prices.
North Korea Denies Exporting Weapons To Russia
North Korea's Defense Ministry has denied that it has provided weapons and ammunition to Russia amid the war in Ukraine, calling the allegations "rumors" spread by "hostile forces" aimed at tarnishing Pyongyang's image.
"We have never exported weapons or ammunition to Russia before and we will not plan to export them," an unidentified senior defense official said in a September 21 statement carried by state media.
The statement came after Washington earlier this month confirmed a declassified U.S. intelligence assessment that claimed that Russia was in the process of purchasing weapons from North Korea to ease supply shortages amid its war in Ukraine.
Such exports, said to include artillery shells and rockets, would violate UN resolutions stemming from North Korea's nuclear program that bar it from importing or exporting weapons.
Moscow has called the U.S. intelligence findings "fake."
The unidentified North Korean official, in the state media report, told Washington to stop making "reckless remarks" and to "keep its mouth shut."
Russia has recently purchased military drones from Iran, another state under U.S. and international sanctions, to boost its military campaign against Ukraine, which has reportedly depleted Moscow's stocks of ammunition and military equipment.
Sanctions limiting Russia's purchase of microchips and other equipment is also seen as contributing to Moscow's difficulties in maintaining military supplies.
White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby earlier this month said that Moscow could potentially purchase millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea, although he said that Washington had no evidence any sales had taken place.
Last week, British intelligence analysts said that Russia was "almost certainly increasingly sourcing weaponry" from Iran and North Korea.
With reporting by dpa and AP
No Kazakh Residence Permits For Russians Evading Mobilization, Official Says
Kazakhstan says it won't issue permanent residence permits to Russian citizens without Moscow's permission, as large numbers of Russians seek to leave following the Kremlin's announcement of a partial military mobilization.
Parliament speaker Maulen Ashimbaev told reporters in Astana on September 22 that the Central Asian state's law enforcement and migration officials were working in accordance with the law, processing requests by foreign nationals, including Russians, to obtain permanent residence in the country.
"Our official institutions will not issue residence permits to individuals who fail to provide documents proving that the countries of their citizenship have no objections against their move to Kazakhstan," Ashimbaev said.
"In general, the state entities are aware of the situation [regarding the abrupt increase of the number of Russian nationals entering the country]. We are holding talks on the issue."
After Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilization on September 21, thousands of Russians left for countries where Russians can enter without visas, such as Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Serbia, Kazakhstan, and Mongolia.
Kazakh officials said earlier in April that the number of Russian nationals seeking permanent residence in Kazakhstan increased in the first four months of 2022 but did not link the trend with Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, launched in late February.
The RBK news agency reported last month that the number of Russian citizens who moved to Kazakhstan in April-May this year was 570,000, which is almost 30 percent higher that the number of Russians who settled in Kazakhstan in January-March.
With reporting by RBK
Several Iranian Government Websites Down; Anonymous Claims Responsibility
Several Iranian government and state-owned websites have been taken down by Anonymous, the international activist hacker group says, in a move of support for nationwide protests that followed the death of a 22-year-old woman following her arrest by the morality police.
The website of the Iranian presidency, the government-affiliated Fars news agency, and the forensic medical research center of Iran are among the hacked websites that are currently unavailable.
On September 20, a Twitter account purported to belong to the Anonymous group posted a video message that vowed support for the protesters and for women's rights. "We are here and we are with you! #OpIran Engaged. Expect Us!" the message read.
"This was the last straw," an altered voice on the video that claimed to be from Anonymous said of Mahsa Amini's death, "the Iranian people are not alone."
Demonstrations erupted across Iran recently over the death of Amini and the Iranian government imposed a near-total Internet shutdown on September 21 as nationwide protests continued.
NetBlocks, a London-based internet observatory group, says Iran is now subject to the most severe internet restrictions since violent November 2019 protests over the sudden rise in the price of gasoline.
The recent wave of protests have expanded to as many as 80 cities in Iran, with at least nine deaths confirmed by various sources.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Tajiks Accuse Kyrgyzstan Of Using Drones To Violate Airspace Despite Cease-Fire
Tajikistan has again accused Kyrgyzstan of continuing to violate its airspace by using drones following last week's deadly clashes, a charge denied by Bishkek, which says the situation along the border is calm.
In a September 22 statement, the Tajik Foreign Ministry urged "the Kyrgyz side to immediately stop violating the airspace of the Republic of Tajikistan."
"Otherwise, the Tajik side will regard the situation as preparation for the next aggression by Kyrgyzstan, the responsibility for which will lie with the Kyrgyz side," the statement said.
For its part, Kyrgyzstan's State Committee for National Security (UKMK) said in a statement on September 22 that the situation along the border was quiet, in accordance with the cease-fire agreements.
It's the second day in a row that Tajikistan has accused Kyrgyzstan of violating the cease-fire, which Kyrgyzstan denies.
Two days earlier, Bishkek and Dushanbe issued differing assessments of the situation, with Bishkek saying it had "normalized" while Dushanbe said it remained "complicated."
On September 19, an agreement was signed that reportedly paves the way for a complete cessation of hostilities and withdrawal of troops.
Kyrgyz officials say 59 citizens died in the recent clashes, and 183 were injured. Tajikistan has put its death toll at 41, but RFE/RL's Tajik Service reported a higher number after talking to relatives and friends of people killed during the clashes.
It concluded that 63 people, about half of them civilians, lost their lives and compiled a list of those killed.
The two sides have set up a joint working commission to monitor and implement the agreement.
Many border areas in Central Asia have been disputed since the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991.
The situation is particularly complicated near the numerous exclaves in the volatile Ferghana Valley, where the borders of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan meet.
Almost half of the 970-kilometer Kyrgyz-Tajik border has yet to be demarcated, leading to repeated tensions since the two countries gained independence more than three decades ago.
Six Jehovah's Witnesses Handed Prison Terms In Russia
Six Jehovah's Witnesses have been handed prison terms on extremism charges in Russia's southwestern Rostov region amid an ongoing crackdown on the religious group that has been banned in Russia since 2017.
The Jehovah's Witnesses' Russian website said on September 21 that a court in Gukovo sentenced Aleksei Gorely and Oleg Shidlovsky to 6 1/2 years in prison on September 20 and handed seven-year prison terms to Nikita Moiseyev, Aleksei Dyadkin, Yevgeny Razumov, and Vladimir Popov.
According to the website, Gorely has a 7-year-old son, and the wife of Shidlovsky had three strokes since her husband and the other men were arrested in August 2020 after their homes were searched.
All six were charged with extremism.
Since the faith was outlawed, dozens of Jehovah's Witnesses have had cases launched against them, with many sentenced to prison in Russia.
The United States has condemned Russia's ongoing crackdown on Jehovah's Witnesses and other peaceful religious minorities.
For decades, the Jehovah's Witnesses have been viewed with suspicion in Russia, where the dominant Russian Orthodox Church is championed by President Vladimir Putin.
The Christian group is known for door-to-door preaching, close Bible study, rejection of military service, and refusal to mark national and religious holidays or birthdays.
Kazakh Parliament Cancels Holiday In Honor Of Ex-President Nazarbaev
ASTANA -- The Kazakh parliament's upper chamber, the Senate, has approved a motion to annul a state holiday instituted in honor of the country's first president, Nursultan Nazarbaev.
The bill to scrap the Day of the First President, observed on December 1, is the latest move by President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev in his apparent efforts to distance himself from his predecessor.
The Day of the First President was first marked as a state holiday in 2012.
The bill, which was approved by the lower chamber, the Mazhilis, in early September, will take effect after Toqaev signs it into law.
The Senate's approval of the bill comes three days after Toqaev's decree to change the name of Kazakhstan's capital city back to Astana from Nur-Sultan came into force.
Toqaev first changed the name of the capital from Astana to Nur-Sultan to honor Nazarbaev in 2019, one day after Nazarbaev, who had run the tightly controlled former Soviet republic with an iron fist for almost three decades, announced he was resigning and that Toqaev was his handpicked successor.
Though he officially stepped down as president, Nazarbaev retained sweeping powers as the head of the country's powerful Security Council. He also enjoyed substantial powers by holding the title of "elbasy," or leader of the nation.
Even after Nazarbaev stepped down, many Kazakhs remained bitter about the oppression felt during his reign.
Those feelings came to a head in January when unprecedented, nationwide anti-government protests started over a fuel-price hike, and then exploded into deadly unrest over perceived corruption under the Nazarbaev regime and the cronyism that allowed his family and close friends to enrich themselves while ordinary citizens failed to enjoy any of the oil-rich Central Asian nation's wealth.
Toqaev subsequently stripped Nazarbaev of his Security Council role, taking it over himself. Since then, several of Nazarbaev's relatives and allies have been pushed out of their positions or resigned. Some have been arrested on corruption charges.
In June, a Toqaev-initiated referendum removed Nazarbaev's name from the constitution and annulled his status as elbasy.
Kazakh critics say Toqaev's initiatives are mainly cosmetic and have not changed the nature of the autocratic system in a country that has been plagued for years by rampant corruption and nepotism.
UN Report Lists War In Ukraine As Driving Factor In World Hunger
The United Nations has warned that acute food insecurity is likely to "rise precipitously" by the end of the year in 19 "hunger hot spots" around the world in part due to Russia's war against Ukraine.
The findings were made in a joint report issued on September 21 by the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization and the World Food Program, which listed the war in Ukraine and other conflicts, climate extremes, displacement of people, and economic instability as "key drivers" of global food insecurity.
The report called for "urgent humanitarian action to save lives and livelihoods and prevent famine in hot-spot countries where acute food insecurity is expected to worsen" over the next three months.
Drought in the Horn of Africa, where food shortages have been compounded by obstacles to the import of Ukrainian grain due to Russia's invasion in February, was singled out as factor in people being pushed to the "brink of starvation."
The report also noted the impact of disastrous monsoon floods in Pakistan, which relies heavily on Russian and Ukrainian grain imports, and expected below-average rainfall and resulting water shortages in Afghanistan as major contributors to food insecurity in those countries.
Syria, in the Middle East, and the Latin American countries of Guatemala, Honduras, and Haiti are also among the 19 "hunger hot spots."
Overall, an all-time high of some 970,000 people are expected to face "catastrophic hunger" around the world if no action is taken.
Afghanistan was listed among the five countries expected to face "catastrophic hunger," as opposed to only two countries placed in that category six years ago. The report also said that Afghanistan, along with Ethiopia, Nigeria, South Sudan, Somalia, and Yemen, remain at the "highest alert" as hunger hot spots.
Up to 26 million people in the Horn of Africa, which is experiencing the worst drought in 40 years, are expected to face "crisis" levels of food insecurity.
The report also citied high prices for food, fuel, and fertilizers as contributing factors that are leading many governments to enact austerity measures that can affect the purchasing power of the most vulnerable families.
The expected increase in this trend, the UN warned, raises the risk of "civil unrest driven by increasing socioeconomic grievances."
In July, the UN and Turkey brokered an agreement between Moscow and Kyiv to remove Russian blockades on grain exports from Ukraine, one of the world's top suppliers.
Prior to the agreement, Russian warships involved in Russia's invasion of Ukraine had been enforcing a blockade that had help drive up global food prices.
Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this month hinted at backtracking on the deal, claiming that the Ukrainian grain exports were failing to reach poorer countries as intended, despite ample evidence to the contrary.
Grain prices have tumbled since the deal was reached, easing economic pressures on poor countries.
Putin has also said that Western sanctions imposed on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine were hindering the supply of Russian food and fertilizers to Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East.
Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan Warn Citizens Of Repercussions For Joining Russian Forces In Ukraine
Kyrgyz and Uzbek authorities have warned citizens working as migrant laborers in Russia of serious repercussions for joining the Russian military in its ongoing war in Ukraine after Moscow announced a partial mobilization.
The Kyrgyz Embassy in Moscow issued a statement on September 21, hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin's decree on mobilization, saying that any form of participation in military activities on the territory of foreign countries is considered mercenary activity and will be punished by up to 10 years in prison and the confiscation of all property.
"The embassy urges Kyrgyz citizens to immediately notify the diplomatic representation of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Russian Federation if they receive documents calling them to join any military operations," the statement said.
According to Kyrgyzstan's official statistics, more than 1 million Kyrgyz citizens reside in Russia as labor migrants.
Kyrgyzstan recognizes dual citizenship with countries that do not border the Central Asian state, so many Kyrgyz labor migrants in Russia also hold Russian citizenship and therefore are eligible for military mobilization.
On September 20, Russian lawmakers approved a bill on amendments to the Criminal Code that envisage lengthy prison terms for Russian citizens who refuse to join the armed forces.
Also on September 21, the Prosecutor-General's Office of another Central Asian state, Uzbekistan, issued a statement warning Uzbek labor migrants that it is illegal for them to join foreign militaries and they risk up to 10 years in prison.
Earlier this month, media reports in Ukraine said Ukrainian armed forces captured two Central Asian men in Russian military uniform during a counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region who said they were Uzbek nationals who resided in Moscow before joining a private paramilitary group in Russia.
Last week, the Uzbek Embassy in Kyiv asked Ukrainian authorities to provide detailed information about the two captured Uzbeks.
Uzbekistan does not recognize dual citizenship, but many of about 1.2 million Uzbek migrants in Russia seek Russian citizenship, with some trying to obtain naturalization through serving in the armed forces.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service
