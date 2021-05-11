Russian Teen Calls Case Against Her 'Punishment' For Having Thoughts

MOSCOW -- A Russian teenager, who along with two other activists is awaiting the verdict and possible sentences for their pro-democracy protest, has accused the authorities of "punishing thoughts."

A court in Moscow is expected on May 11 to hand down decisions in the case against Olga Misik, 19, Ivan Vorobyovsky, and Igor Basharimov, who were charged with "vandalism" over splashing paint on a booth at the entrance to the building of the Prosecutor-General's Office in August last year.

The trio launched the protest during the high-profile extremism case against members of the New Greatness youth group. Many in Russia consider the case to be trumped-up by the Federal Security Service (FSB).

Prosecutors have asked the court to sentence Misik and her two co-defendants to two years and nine months of parole-like freedom limitation.

Misik became well-known after she read the Russian Constitution to riot police during protest rallies in Moscow in 2019. She was 17 at the time.

Misik told Current Time on May 10 that the case was filed against her and the other two activists "because in our country, it is forbidden to protest against the authorities."

The case "is punishment for your thoughts," Olga Misik said.

Her mother told Current Time that she understood the possible repercussions her daughter could face when she started her pro-democracy activism at the age of 16, but could not stop her.

"She chose this path and it is necessary to support her," Guzel Misik said.