Russian MMA Fighter Charged In Guam For Stabbing Doctor To Death During COVID Vaccine Dispute

A professional Russian mixed martial arts fighter has been arrested on the U.S. territory of Guam for allegedly stabbing and murdering a doctor during a dispute over COVID-19 vaccines.



Akmal Khozhiev, 27, who called himself the “Unvaccinated Assassin” in social media posts, has been charged with aggravated murder and aggravated assault after stabbing Dr. Miran Rabiti with a knife and a bone, according to multiple reports from local media.



Khozhiev and Ribati, a radiologist at Guam Memorial Hospital, knew each other from a gym where the fighter had worked as a trainer before being fired three months ago for what the owner described as erratic behavior, Pacific Daily News reported.



The murder, which occurred on November 7, reportedly unfolded after Khozhiev and Rabiti got into an argument about COVID-19 vaccines while eating dinner together.



During the argument, Khozhiev began to choke Rabiti before two women tried to intervene.



Khozhiev then took an animal bone from a meal they shared together and began stabbing Ribati in the neck multiple times, according to charging documents.



When Ribati tried to leave the apartment, Khozhiev allegedly stabbed him in the neck with a knife, court documents state.



Guam Police Department officers responded to incident to find Khozhiev covered in blood.



“I killed him,” Khozhiev reportedly told police.



Khozhiev is due to appear in court again on November 17.





Based on reporting by MMA Mania and Pacific Daily News