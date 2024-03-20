News
Moldovan-Born Man Loses Russian Citizenship Over Covering Ukraine War
The Politzek-Info rights group on March 19 published a document issued by the Russian Interior Ministry dated February 12, 2024, about the cancellation of the Russian citizenship of Aleksandr Somryakov, a Moldovan-born man who was sentenced to six years in prison in April 2023 for publishing online reports about Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Somryakov was found guilty of spreading "false" information about Russian military. In April 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed into law a bill that allows the citizenship of naturalized Russians convicted of spreading false information about Russian military or discrediting Russian armed forces to be canceled. To read the original story by RFE/RL's North.Realities, click here.
European Commission Says First $4.9 Billion Released From Ukraine Aid Fund
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the first $4.9 billion payment in financial aid has been made to Ukraine from a support fund set up to help Kyiv as it battles invading Russian forces. The fund, created at the start of the month, aims to help the country's public finances, including paying pensions and salaries and providing basic public services during the war. "This payment, in the form of a bridge financing, is crucial to help you maintain the functioning of the state in this very difficult moment," von der Leyen said.
Kazakh Officials Confirm Conviction Of Nazarbaev's Nephew
ASTANA -- Kazakh officials have confirmed the conviction of a nephew of former President Nursultan Nazarbaev, who lost his influence on the country's political scene after deadly, unprecedented anti-government protests in January 2022.
The Astana City Court told RFE/RL on March 20 that Samat Abish was convicted of abuse of power and handed a suspended sentence of eight years in late February. It added that the former president's nephew was also barred from serving in public offices for 10 years.
The court's press service refused to give any further details, saying the trial materials were classified.
Kazakhstan's DAT newspaper was the first to report the conviction, quoting sources as saying Abish was found guilty and sentenced, while also being stripped of his rank of general and various state awards.
Interior Minister Erzhan Sadenov told journalists in Astana on March 20 that the 45-year-old Abish was currently under parole-like probation.
"He is barred from leaving the country and must stay at his registered residence only," Sadenov said, refusing to provide any other details.
Abish was dismissed as first deputy chief of the National Security Committee (KNB) following the January 2022 protests, which initially began in the southwestern town of Zhanaozen over a sudden fuel price hike. The protests quickly spread across the country as Kazakhs vented their anger over corruption, political stagnation, and widespread injustice.
Much of the protesters' focus was directed at Nazarbaev, who ruled Kazakhstan from 1989 until March 2019, when he handed over power to his then-ally, Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev. However, Nazarbaev was widely believed to remain in control behind the scenes.
The protests were violently dispersed by police and military personnel, including troops from the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization that Toqaev invited into the country, claiming that "20,000 extremists who were trained in terrorist camps abroad" attacked Almaty, the Central Asian country's largest city.
The authorities have provided no evidence to back Toqaev's claim about foreign terrorists.
Following the unrest that claimed at least 238 lives, including those of 19 law enforcement officers, Abish's direct boss, then the KNB chief and one of Nazarbaev's closest allies, Karim Masimov, and his three other deputies were arrested over their roles in the deadly events.
Masimov was later sentenced to 18 years in prison, while his deputies, Anuar Sadyqulov and Daulet Erghozhin, were sentenced to 16 years and 15 years. A court in Astana found all three men guilty of high treason, attempting to seize power by force, and abuse of office and power.
Another former deputy of Masimov, Marat Osipov, was sentenced to three years in prison on a charge of abuse of office at the same trial.
Abish is Nazarbaev's second nephew to be convicted following the deadly unrest.
Abish's older brother, Qairat Satybaldy, was arrested in March 2022 and later sentenced to six years in prison on corruption charges.
Tunnel Found Under Kyrgyz-Uzbek Border Purportedly Used For Smuggling
Kyrgyzstan's State Committee for National Security (UKMK) said on March 20 it has discovered a tunnel along the Kyrgyz-Uzbek border that is purportedly being used for illegal border crossings and smuggling. The tunnel linking the two Central Asian countries was discovered in a private house in Kyrgyzstan's southern Jalal-Abad region. In recent years, the UKMK has found at least four similar tunnels in southern Kyrgyz districts. Last year, several people were handed prison terms in Uzbekistan for using the underground tunnels for crossing the border illegally and smuggling goods to and from Kyrgyzstan. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Jailed Nobel Laureate Mohammadi Urges Extension Of UN Rights Probe In Iran
Iranian political prisoner and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi has called for the extension of a United Nations investigation into human rights violations in Iran, including gender apartheid and crimes against humanity perpetrated by the government.
In a statement delivered by Mahmoud Amiri-Moghaddam, the director of the Iran Human Rights organization, at a UN Human Rights Council meeting, Mohammadi stressed the urgent need for continued international scrutiny.
Mohammadi has been convicted fives times since March 2021 -- three times for activism carried out while she was imprisoned -- and has been sentenced to over 12 years in prison during that period.
She was already serving a sentence of 10 years and nine months on charges of acting against national security and propaganda against the state before the more recent convictions.
Amid unrest within the country, Mohammadi stressed that the Iranian regime's violent suppression tactics were not only intensifying but also broadening in scope, affecting not just political dissidents but women, religious minorities, and ethnic groups indiscriminately.
The call for action coincided with a meeting of the UN Human Rights Council, where Javaid Rehman, the special rapporteur on human rights in Iran, criticized the Islamic republic for its discrimination against minorities and the enactment of repressive laws targeting women and girls.
Rehman advocated for the creation of an international mechanism to hold the Iranian government accountable, highlighting the long-standing impunity enjoyed by the regime.
Mohammadi, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2023, has been campaigning for human rights in Iran for decades and has been in and out of prison for the last 20 years.
Concerns were also raised about the well-being of Mohammadi herself, who is currently imprisoned and facing serious health issues, including heart and lung conditions that pose a significant risk to her life.
In November 2022, the Geneva-based UNHRC formed a fact-finding committee to investigate human rights violations amid a violent crackdown on anti-government protests that erupted over the death of Mahsa Amini.
The resolution provides for an independent investigative mission to document human rights violations in Iran in the context of the crackdown on the protests, which erupted in mid-September after Amini died after being arrested for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
In a report presented earlier this month by Sara Hossain, head of the UN's Independent Fact-Finding Committee, the Iranian government was directly implicated in the physical violence leading to Amini's death, with the committee describing such government actions against women as "crimes against humanity."
However, Kazem Gharibabadi, the secretary of the Human Rights Council of Iran, accused the UN's Fact-Finding Committee of bias and a lack of independence.
Despite these accusations, 43 human rights organizations specializing in Iranian and international affairs have issued a joint statement urging the UN Human Rights Council to renew the mandates of both Javaid Rehman and the Fact-Finding Committee, emphasizing the critical nature of their missions in safeguarding human rights within Iran.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Ukraine Hails EU Move To Extend Suspension Of Import Duties
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has welcomed a provisional decision by the EU to extend by one year the suspension on import duties on Ukrainian agricultural products announced early on March 20.
"Good news from Brussels. The European Council and Parliament have provisionally agreed to renew the suspension of import duties and quotas on Ukrainian exports to the EU until June 2025. Grateful to
[European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis] Dombrovskis, the EU Council, the Belgian Presidency of the EU, and the European Parliament for their unwavering support to Ukraine," Shmyhal wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
The European Parliament and Council said in a statement on March 20 that their negotiators reached a provisional deal to extend the trade-liberalization measures for Ukraine, whose economy has been gravely affected by Russia's unprovoked invasion.
The decision came after a proposal advanced in January by the European Commission, the EU's executive body, to grant Ukraine the one-year extension.
"The temporary suspension of import duties and quotas on Ukrainian agricultural exports to the EU will be renewed for another year, until June 5, 2025, to support Ukraine amidst Russia's continuing war of aggression," the European Parliament and the Council said in the joint statement.
The deal also includes an "emergency brake" in case of excessive imports for poultry, eggs, sugar, oats, maize, groats, and honey.
"The reference period for triggering the emergency brake will be 2022 and 2023, meaning that if imports of these products surpass the average volumes of these two years, tariffs would be reimposed," the statement said, adding that the commission had "firmly committed" to act if there is a surge of Ukrainian imports of wheat.
Following extended protests from farmers from EU countries over cheap Ukrainian imports, the commission pledged to also take "swift action and impose any measures it deems necessary should there be significant disruption to the EU market or the markets of one or more EU countries due to Ukrainian imports."
Later on March 20, Polish farmers blocked roads with tractors and flares on in escalating protests against EU environmental regulations and cheap food imports from Ukraine.
Placards depicted a farmer swinging from a gallows next to wind farms and an EU-emblazoned executioner with the words: "Green Deal equals death of Polish agriculture."
Farmers in Poland and elsewhere in the bloc have been protesting in recent months to demand the reimposition of customs duties on agricultural imports from Ukraine that were waived after Russia's invasion in 2022
The deal announced on March 20 has to be approved by the European Parliament and the governments of the 27-member bloc.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Iranian Women's Rights Activist Vasmaghi Refuses To Appear In 'Illegitimate' Court
Iranian scholar and activist Sedigheh Vasmaghi, charged with appearing in public without the mandatory head scarf, has said she will not appear in court, calling it "illegitimate."
Vasmaghi, who was arrested at her home by plainclothes officers on March 16, was charged with "propaganda against the system in cyberspace" and "appearing in public places without the Shari'a-compliant hijab."
Though she wore a hijab for years, Vasmaghi has openly opposed the Islamic republic's hijab law, posting pictures and messages on social media condemning the government's crackdown on offenses related to the hijab and its repression of women, as well as appearing in public without a head scarf.
She has also been highly critical of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, calling him a "dictator" and slamming the country's "oppressive" leadership.
Vasmaghi said she will not appear for a hearing at the Islamic Revolutionary Court over the charges because of its "unjust judges" and a system she does not recognize as lawful.
Some sources say Vasmaghi's health has deteriorated significantly while she was detained, as she suffers from heart and blood-pressure issues.
She has reportedly refused to wear the mandatory hijab during her transfer to the prison infirmary, prompting prison officials to deny her medical attention with only a nurse with limited medical supplies attending to her in jail.
Mohammad Ebrahimzadeh, Vasmaghi's husband, has detailed the circumstances of her arrest, noting that agents threatened to "break down the door" before confiscating her personal items, including mobile phone, computer, and medication.
The case has highlighted the ongoing struggle for human rights and freedom of expression in Iran, particularly concerning women's rights and the mandatory hijab law.
The death of Mahsa Amini in police custody in September 2022 after her arrest for allegedly improperly wearing the hijab led to months of nationwide protests that thrust women's rights and public disapproval of the hijab law to the forefront.
Iranian authorities responded by carrying out a violent crackdown that resulted in the deaths of over 500 protesters. They also implemented a stricter hijab law with harsher penalties and longer prison sentences for those who disobey it.
The fact-finding committee of the UN Human Rights Council labeled these government actions against women as a "crime against humanity."
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Pakistan, IMF Reach Provisional Agreement On Release Of $1.1 Billion Tranche
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Pakistani authorities reached initial agreement on March 20 for the release of some $1.1 billion from a $3 billion bailout package after negotiations in Islamabad, the IMF said in a statement. "The agreement recognizes the strong program implementation by the State Bank of Pakistan and the caretaker government in recent months, as well as the new government’s intentions for ongoing policy and reform efforts to move Pakistan from stabilization to a strong and sustainable recovery," the statement said. Pakistan signed the agreement with the IMF last year amid one of its worst economic crises.
Explosion In Pakistani Coal Mine Kills 12
Twelve miners were killed and eight rescued after an explosion in a coal mine in southwestern Pakistan, officials said on March 20. "The rescue operation has been just completed," said Balochistan Province's chief inspector of mines, Abdul Ghani Baloch. He said that 20 miners were inside the mine when a methane-gas explosion took place overnight. He added that rescue teams recovered 12 bodies while the survivors had been taken to hospital. Coal deposits are found in the western areas of Pakistan that sit near the Afghan border and mine accidents are common, mainly due to gas build-ups.
Drones Attack Russian Strategic Bomber Base
Ukrainian drones attacked a Russian air base that houses strategic bombers located near the city of Engels in the Saratov region, Ukrainian intelligence sources told RFE/RL, adding that the attack was planned and executed by the Main Directorate of Ukraine's Military Intelligence (HUR).
The air base, known as Engels 2, has been used by Russian strategic bombers in attacks against Ukraine.
The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that early on March 20 "targets had been hit" by Ukrainian-made drones and the results of the attack were being assessed, without disclosing what targets and how many of them had allegedly been hit.
Earlier on March 20, Roman Busargin, the governor of the Russian region of Saratov, said a drone attack on Engels was "repelled." Busargin said on Telegram that there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
Engels residents reported on social media up to four explosions in the city. Russia's Defense Ministry said four Ukrainian drones were shot down over the Saratov region and one over the Belgorod region.
Engels, which is some 700 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, was targeted in previous attacks in 2022.
The claims could not be independently verified.
Meanwhile, intensive Russian shelling of civilian targets in Ukraine on March 20 killed at least two people and wounded several others, the Ukrainian military and regional officials said.
Two men were killed in the Kherson region when Russian shells struck the car they were traveling in on the road between the settlements of Sadov and Antonivka, the head of the region's military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Telegram.
Russian shelling of Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region meanwhile wounded at least six people and damaged several residential buildings.
The region's governor, Serhiy Lysak, said on Telegram that among the wounded were two teenagers -- a boy and his sister -- while a woman was hospitalized in serious condition as a result of shelling that targeted the region's Synelnyk district.
Separately, the Ukrainian military said on March 20 that some 150 settlements in nine regions -- Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolayiv -- came under Russian shelling over the past 24 hours.
Shelling Intensifies Along Border In Both Ukraine, Russia
Russian troops on March 19 shelled border territories and settlements in the northeastern Sumy region, targeting more than a half dozen communities in at least 30 incidents on a single day.
At least one person was killed in the community of Velyka Pysarivka, the regional military prosecutor's office said. More than 250 people were evacuated last week from Velyka Pysarivka.
Another community was hit by a high-explosive aerial bomb and shelling from mortars.
Russia used MLRS (multiple-launch rocket systems), mortars, artillery, and defense-system strikes in the shelling. While its troops have been shelling communities in the Sumy region nearly every day with various types of weapons, the attacks have recently intensified.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address that there had been "constant terrorist attacks and strikes" in the Sumy region.
"Since the beginning of the month, Russian aviation has already dropped almost 200 guided bombs on the communities of the Sumy region," he said. "Villages, cities, civilian infrastructure."
Zelenskiy said earlier on Telegram that since the beginning of March, Russian troops had fired 130 missiles of various types over Ukraine and called on international partners to strengthen the country's air defenses.
Patriots and other systems should do what they were created for, namely protect life, and not gather dust in storage, Zelenskiy said.
Moscow, meanwhile, said antiaircraft units had downed missiles in two border areas.
The Defense Ministry said on Telegram that air defenses had intercepted 10 projectiles fired by Ukrainian multiple rocket launchers and one Tochka-U missile over the Belgorod region at about 10 p.m. local time.
The ministry said later that it had intercepted two more missiles, including a U.S.-made Patriot, over the neighboring Kursk region. No casualties were reported in either incident.
Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said heavy shelling in the border community of Kozinka had damaged several dwellings.
Russian pro-war Telegram channels and the Russian Volunteer Corps also published reports about fighting in Kozinka.
The Russian Defense Ministry said last week that the Ukrainian military tried to take the village, but the attack was repulsed.
Gladkov said earlier that 16 people had died and 98 were injured in Belgorod over the last week. He announced plans on March 19 to evacuate about 9,000 children from the region because of the shelling.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
- By Zoriana Stepanenko and
- Marek Hajduk
Recent 'Found' Aid For Ukraine Was Unique Case, Pentagon Spokesman Says
A $300 million U.S. aid package for Ukraine that the Pentagon announced last week is not something that officials expect to happen again, the Pentagon's spokesman said on March 19 in an interview with RFE/RL at a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) in Germany.
U.S. Air Force Brigadier General Patrick Ryder, speaking at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, said the main focus remained working with Congress to get a stalled $60 billion aid package approved.
Ryder said the $300 million in aid was something U.S. defense officials were "able to find" through cost savings from contracts already negotiated.
"Unfortunately, it's not one of those things that we can really count on to happen again," Ryder said. "It was kind of a onetime good deal."
The United States said it would use the money to pull weapons and equipment from Pentagon stocks. It will be the first tranche of weapons from the United States since December and will arrive as battlefield conditions have worsened for Ukrainian troops, who have reported shortages of ammunition.
Ryder stressed that the Defense Department was focused on receiving the much larger package of aid from Congress that has been held up over opposition from Republicans in the House of Representatives, who are demanding action on U.S. security matters, particularly along the U.S.-Mexico border.
"There is strong bipartisan support in the Congress for [the Ukrainian aid] package," Ryder said. "So we do remain optimistic that our Congress will come to a resolution and support that package."
Ryder also expressed frustration over the delay, saying this continues to put Ukraine at increased risk, and every day that passes the risks get higher.
"We are completely aware of the dire situation, the important and urgent need for ammunition and other capabilities. And so, again, this is why we're going to continue to work very closely with our Congress."
In the meantime, the Pentagon will continue to work closely with Ukraine's other allies and partners, many of whom are contributing significant amounts of aid to Ukraine "across the board," he said.
Forums such as the UDCG enable Ukraine's partners to continue to identify its most urgent needs in the near and long term.
Asked about French President Emmanuel Macron's comments last week that he was not ruling out sending Western ground troops to Ukraine to avert a Russian victory, Ryder said President Joe Biden had been "very clear" that U.S. forces will not be sent into Ukraine.
Furthermore, the Ukrainians have also been clear that they don't want anyone to fight for them, he said.
Ryder concluded by saying that his message to Russian President Vladimir Putin would be that the United States doesn't seek war with Russia.
At the same time, Russia illegally invaded Ukraine, an independent, sovereign, and democratic country. Ukraine has a right to defense itself, and it's important for the international community to stand up against such aggression, he said.
It's also important "that we work together to prevent these types of actions from happening in other parts of the world and deterring Russia from further aggressive behavior," he said.
IOC Bars Russians, Belarusians From Paris Olympics' Opening Ceremony
Russians and Belarusians will not be allowed to take part in the parade of athletes at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics on July 26, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on March 19. Athletes from the countries who qualify for the Olympics will compete as independents without their flags and anthems under an IOC decision that followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Thousands of athletes will take part in the parade by traveling on boats down the Seine toward the Eiffel Tower as opposed to the more traditional parade of teams inside a stadium.
Kyrgyz Prosecutor Seeks Conviction Of Opposition Leader But No Sentence, Citing Statute Of Limitations
A Kyrgyz prosecutor on March 19 asked a Bishkek court to convict United Kyrgyzstan opposition party leader Adakhan Madumarov on all charges but not to sentence him due to the statute of limitations. Madumarov, a major opponent of President Sadyr Japarov, was arrested in September and charged with "ignoring Kyrgyzstan's interests" for signing a Kyrgyz-Tajik border deal in 2009 when he led the country's Security Council. He was later additionally charged with financial fraud. Madumarov has said the move is politically motivated and is punishment for his criticism of the authorities. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Reporters Without Borders Welcomes Kyrgyz Decision To Stop Blocking Of Kloop Website
Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has welcomed a decision by a court in Bishkek to cancel a move by Kyrgyzstan's Culture Ministry to block the Russian-language website of the independent media outlet Kloop.
In its March 19 statement, RSF also urged Bishkek city prosecutor Emilbek Abdymanapov to drop liquidation proceedings against Kloop.
Kloop's website in Russian will resume its operations if the Bishkek Administrative Court's decision is not appealed or if a possible appeal is rejected by the Bishkek City Court.
The website was blocked in September 2023, and in November, Kloop's Kyrgyz-language website was also blocked amid a government campaign to pressure the Kloop Media Public Foundation.
The Culture Ministry said it blocked the sites after the State Committee for National Security (UKMK) claimed the media outlet distributed false information.
The claim referred to a report that appeared on Kloop's website in September about jailed opposition politician Ravshan Jeenbekov and a statement he made about being tortured while in custody.
The ministry demanded Kloop remove an article about the alleged torture of Jeenbekov from its site in Russian or face being blocked.
On September 12, Kloop published a statement saying it refused to remove the material as the story in question attributed all information about the situation faced by Jeenbekov while in custody to actual individuals and sources.
Kloop said at the time it was officially informed of the lawsuit against it and that the move was taken after an audit by the UKMK determined its "published materials are aimed at sharply criticizing the policies of the current government" and that "most of the publications are purely negative, aimed at discrediting representatives of state and municipal bodies."
Established in June 2007, Kloop is a Kyrgyz news website whose main contributors are students and graduates of the Kloop Media Public Foundation School of Journalism.
As an independent media entity, it is known for publishing reports on corruption within various governmental bodies and providing training to Central Asian journalists in fact-checking and investigative techniques.
IOC Calls Russia's Friendship Games 'Cynical Attempt To Politicize Sport'
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has called on the world's athletes to ignore Russia's plans to organize a so-called Friendship Games, saying the plan is a "cynical attempt to politicize sport."
In a statement issued on March 19, the IOC said that "contrary to the Fundamental Principles of the Olympic Charter and the resolutions by the UN General Assembly, the Russian government intends to organize purely politically motivated sports events in Russia."
Russia has been isolated in international sport since it launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. In response, Moscow established and funded the International Friendship Association (IFA) to host what it is calling the "Friendship Games."
The IFA's first "Summer Friendship Games" are scheduled to be held in Moscow and Yekaterinburg in September this year, while so-called "Winter Friendship Games" are planned to be held in Sochi in 2026.
"It is a cynical attempt by the Russian Federation to politicize sport. The IOC Athletes' Commission, representing all the Olympic athletes of the world, clearly opposes using athletes for political propaganda," it said.
The commission warned of the risk of athletes being forced by their governments into participating in such an event, "thereby being exploited as part of a political propaganda campaign" even as the Russian government shows "total disrespect for the global anti-doping standards and the integrity of competitions."
"This is the very same government which was implicated in the systemic doping program at the Olympic Winter Games Sochi 2014 and, later, the manipulation of anti-doping data," the statement stressed.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova described the IOC statement as "rudeness and an indicator of the hopelessness to which the IOC doomed itself by succumbing to Russophobia."
With reporting by RIA Novosti
Former Belarusian Hockey Player Kaltsou Dies In Apparent Suicide
Belarusian ice hockey player Kanstantsin Kaltsou has died in Florida in an apparent suicide, police in Miami said. Police and rescue squads responded to a call on March 18 about a man jumping off a balcony at a Miami resort, a police statement said on March 19. His death was confirmed by Russian club Salavat Yulayev, where he was an assistant coach. Kaltsou, 42, played for the Belarusian national team in two Olympics and played professionally in the NHL. His girlfriend, tennis star Aryna Sabalenka, the world No. 2, is in Florida for the Miami Open. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Belarus Service, click here.
Former Russian Deputy Minister Gets Five Years For Embezzlement
A Moscow court on March 19 sentenced former Russian Deputy Education Minister and former Deputy President of Sberbank Marina Rakova to five years in prison on fraud and embezzlement charges. Other defendants in the high-profile case -- Sergei Zuyev, the former rector of Moscow's School of Social and Economic Sciences; his former subordinate, Kristina Kryuchkova; the former prorector of the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration, Ivan Fedotov; and the former top managers of Sberbank and the Fund for New Forms of Education Development, Yevgeny Znak and Maksim Inkin -- were handed suspended sentences of between three and four years. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russia Investigates Tatar Political Analyst In Exile
The Mash Iptash Telegram channel linked to Russia's law enforcement structures said on March 19 that a probe was launched against self-exiled Tatar political analyst Ruslan Aisin on charges of the rehabilitation of Nazism and violation of "foreign agent" status. Aisin told RFE/RL that the probe against him was "recognition of our contribution to the fight against this despotic regime," adding that "laws in a totalitarian country are criminal to start with." Aisin is known as an expert on ethnic and religious issues in Russia. His analytical articles and interviews are very popular across Russia and abroad. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tatar-Bashkir Service, click here.
Swedish Aid Group Suspends Afghanistan Operations After Taliban Pulls Licenses
The Swedish Committee for Afghanistan (SCA), one of the country's oldest and largest international aid groups, has suspended activities in Afghanistan after the Taliban revoked its licenses.
"We are extremely saddened by the current situation and the effects our suspension will have on the millions of people who have benefitted from our services over the past four decades," the organization said in a statement on March 19.
The SCA said the suspension was in response to a decree from the Taliban, which called for the suspension of all of "Sweden's activities" following the burning of copies of the Koran in Stockholm in June.
"We strongly condemn and distance ourselves from these acts," the statement said.
"Desecration of the Holy Koran is an insult to all Muslims around the world who hold this sacred text dear to their hearts, and it constitutes a flagrant attack on the Islamic faith."
Every year, nearly 3 million Afghans residing in 16 provinces benefit from the SCA's projects in health care, education, and disability and livelihood support.
"We are also gravely concerned about the future of our nearly 7,000 Afghan employees across 16 provinces," the SCA said.
"Many of them are the sole breadwinners of their families and if they lose their jobs, thousands of families will suffer," the organization added.
The closure of the SCA has disappointed Afghans across the country because it was seen as a leading example of how best to work with Afghan communities.
"All these activities were effective in healing our nation's pain," an Afghan aid worker who requested anonymity told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi.
"While our people face starvation and don't have enough food and water, they are closing such humanitarian organizations," he added.
An SCA employee in the southeastern Ghazni Province told Radio Azadi that the closure of the group's operations was wreaking havoc on the daily lives of Aghanistan's most vulnerable.
"Our hospital was helping more than 200 disabled people daily," he said.
"Now hundreds wait outside the hospital's gates with no prospects of it reopening soon."
In the northern Balkh Province, another employee said that closing an education training institute was a further blow to the region.
"Our people are grappling with monumental problems," he told Radio Azadi. The SCA employees interviewed sought anonymity because they said they were not authorized to speak to the media.
The SCA was founded as a nongovernmental organization in 1980. It first supported millions of Afghan refugees in neighboring Pakistan who had fled the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.
In the 1990s, it moved into Afghanistan and provided lifesaving health care and education to millions of Afghans. Various Western donors have supported its projects.
Kurti Says Won't Change Suspension Of Serbian Dinar Use In Kosovo
PRISTINA -- Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti says he will not suspend a move by the central bank to ban the circulation of the Serbian dinar in parts of the country with Serbian majorities but will accept the forming of an Association of Serb-Majority Municipalities once Belgrade agrees to sign a basic agreement on bilateral relations.
The basic agreement for the normalization of relations with Serbia was reached in February 2023, and includes the formation of the association, which is expected to more adequately represent predominantly ethnic Serb areas in Kosovo.
Kosovo is not a member of the European Union or its common currency area, the eurozone, but it unilaterally adopted the euro in 2002 to help bring monetary stability and to simplify and reduce transaction costs inside and outside the country.
Serbia, which has never acknowledged its former province's 2008 declaration of independence, still pays many ethnic Serbs at institutions in Serb-dominated parts of Kosovo in dinars. Many also hold their pensions and get child allowances in dinars.
"Regarding the Serbian-dinar-versus-euro issue, it is Kosovo's central bank that decides and they have already decided on December 27 last year," Kurti told RFE/RL's Balkan Service in an interview on March 19, arguing that the ban, which came into force on February 1, was meant to fight financial crime and terrorism.
"We have, thanks to them, a new regulation which is going to enhance the integrity of financial system to fight illicit activities financing of the terrorism," Kurti said in Pristina on the same day top Serbian and Kosovar negotiators were holding bilateral meeting in Brussels with EU special envoy Miroslav Lajcak.
The Serbian dinar ban was reported to be high on the agenda, although no joint trilateral meeting has been confirmed so far.
The ban ratcheted up already high tensions between Serbia and Kosovo and threatened to scupper efforts by Washington and Brussels to get the dialogue between Pristina and Belgrade back on track.
"The dinar is not banned in Kosovo, but the euro is the only means of payment," Kurti told RFE/RL, echoing the central bank's line that the ban doesn’t stop anyone from accepting money from any country, it just means the money is converted into euros.
Still, the conversion adds a layer of cost and complication to the daily lives of ethnic Serbs still tied to the dinar.
"We cannot allow bagful of dinars in cash to enter our country. (It can happen) only through financial official channels with full transparency, who sends money to whom and for what purpose," Kurti said, adding that any disparities on the ground would have time to be smoothed out over the three-month transition period.
"Serbia can send dinars, we will exchange them into euros and Serbs in Kosovo can benefit from that financial aid," Kurti added.
However, the U.S. envoy to the Western Balkans last week warned that the ban had caused problems for some citizens in the region and challenges for the U.S.-Kosovo relationship.
Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Gabriel Escobar told RFE/RL on March 14 that Kosovo's controversial decision on the dinar was "an issue that we need to address immediately."
Escobar said that the issue had presented challenges in the bilateral relationship, although Washington remains Kosovo's most reliable ally.
The U.S. envoy also said that his proposals for resolving the issue had been rejected by Kurti during their meeting.
"It's not me as prime minister to decide about this thing," Kurti told RFE/RL when asked about why he refused Escobar's solutions.
"We're a democracy where powers and duties are separated. Therefore, I can only help the central bank to affect a smooth transition," Kurti said, declining to elaborate on Escobar's proposals.
"Let those who made the proposals speak," he added, reiterating that he cannot cancel the decision of an independent institution.
"No suspension will come out of talking to me, because the bank is an independent institution," he said, adding that its governor reports only to parliament, not the government.
Asked whether he would at least advise the bank to extend the transition period, Kurti replied: "I cannot also advise the central bank of Kosovo. The governor has his own advisers."
Referring to the basic agreement, Kurti said it was Belgrade that was hampering its implementation.
"I want the normalization of relations and I think that the signing of the basic agreement and its implementation annex can certainly cancel previous violations on one hand and, on the other hand can bring legal certainty for the future.
"The problem is that eight out of 11 articles of the basic agreement have been violated by Belgrade," Kurti said, mentioning a letter sent by Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic to the European Union, in which, according to him, her government said they were withdrawing their pledge to the deal "because they will never recognize independence of Kosovo, never accept Kosovo's membership in the United Nations, and likewise they are not going to respect the territorial integrity of our country."
Referring to the forming of the Association of Serb-Majority Municipalities, which is mentioned in Article 7 of the basic agreement, Kurti reiterated his government's statement from October 27, which blamed Serbia for refusing to sign the document endorsed by the leaders of France, Italy, and Germany.
"What more can I do? We are leaders who are supposed to turn the text that we have agreed upon into signed agreements. Obviously, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic initially said yes to the agreement without the intent to sign it and then regretted for saying yes, as Mrs. Brnabic's letter was explaining," Kurti said.
"I believe that whoever mentions an association of Serbian-majority municipalities outside the basic agreement or before it serving Serbia's quest to turn Kosovo into Bosnia," he said, adding that such an association has to be established within the framework of the Kosovar Constitution.
"In Brussels I said one cannot serve coffee without a cup. If you ask for coffee without a cup, I will show you an empty cup. The cup is the Republic of Kosovo. What is the legal framework of the Association? Is it constitution of Republic of Kosova or that of Serbia? If I'm there, it's constitution of Republic of Kosovo. No coffee without a cup.
"This is crucial to be understood. Belgrade wants to put cart before the horses. It's not possible. There will be no movement as we have seen since February and March last year," he said, adding that he was ready to go to Brussels again together with Vucic.
Referring to the frustration voiced by the United States and the European Union because of the lack of progress toward the Serbian dinar and the municipalities association, Kurti said that while they are indispensable partners, sometimes differences may arise.
"I consider United States indispensable ally, friend, and partner. But this does not mean that we have identic stance towards official Belgrade. As the prime minister of Kosovo, I cannot regard Belgrade with the eyes of State Department...they do not see Belgrade as I see them. We do not have an identical stance. We have a different experience and history," Kurti said.
Armenian PM Says Demarcation Of Border With Azerbaijan Started
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian says the delimitation and demarcation of the border with Azerbaijan, an issue that has been a key hurdle to a peace deal between the two countries after Baku retook control over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh last year, has begun.
Talking to residents of the Tavush region that borders Azerbaijan on March 18, Pashinian said the main goal of the border delimitation and demarcation was "to avoid a war," adding that special commissions will work on the issue "to decide where the Republic of Armenia starts and that will be the country's state border."
Participants at the meeting with Pashinian told RFE/RL that the Armenian leader did not give clear answers to local residents' questions, saying only that all of their concerns will be taken into account.
Meanwhile, Azerbaijan insists that four villages located close to Armenia's Tavush region and Azerbaijan's Qazax region must be ceded to Azerbaijan.
Pashinian said the villages under question -- Baganis Ayrim, Asagi Askipara, Xeyrimli, and Gezilxajili -- are de jure located on the territory of Azerbaijan.
Local residents say though that if the four villages are placed under Baku's jurisdiction, their own villages will turn out to be surrounded by Azerbaijani territories and border guards, which will make their life complicated.
The head of the local administration, Nver Beglarian, said residents of several villages in the area had expressed a readiness to block roads and organize self-defense if some of the local villages are put under Azerbaijan’s control.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought two wars in the last three decades over the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, which had been a majority ethnic Armenian enclave since the Soviet collapse and is internationally recognized as Azerbaijani territory.
The region initially came under the control of ethnic Armenian forces, backed by the Armenian military, in separatist fighting that ended in 1994.
In 2020, Azerbaijan took back parts of Nagorno-Karabakh along with seven surrounding districts that Armenian forces had claimed during the earlier conflict.
After Baku took full control over the region as a result of a one-day military operation in September 2023, nearly 100,000 ethnic Armenians fled Nagorno-Karabakh for Armenia.
Blinken Blasts Russia For 'Sham' Presidential Election
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the Kremlin's marginalization of civil society and the "intense repression" of independent voices in Russia mean a weekend presidential election that saw Vladimir Putin claim a fifth presidential term in a landslide "can only be described as undemocratic."
Blinken said in a statement issued by the State Department on March 19 that ahead of the election, the Kremlin had "systematically marginalized" groups advocating for democratic processes and rule of law, including independent election monitors, while also denying potential candidates critical of Putin from running "on spurious technical pretenses."
"These steps illustrate the extent to which the Kremlin has denied its citizens a transparent, meaningful democratic process. Against this backdrop, this election can only be described as undemocratic," Blinken said in the statement.
The 71-year-old Putin -- who has ruled as either president or prime minister since 2000 -- is set to surpass Soviet dictator Josef Stalin's nearly 30-year reign by the end of his new term to become the longest-serving Russian leader in more than two centuries.
Putin won another six-year term with a post-Soviet record of 87.3 percent of the vote, with turnout at a record 77.4 percent, according to the Central Election Commission.
The March 15-17 vote is the first for Putin since he launched his invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 that has killed tens of thousands of Russians and led to a clear break in relations with the West. In holding what has widely been viewed as faux elections, Putin wants to show that he has the nation's full support, experts say.
The vote was also held in Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine, where hundreds of thousands of Russian soldiers are located. Moscow illegally annexed the regions since launching the invasion, though it remains unclear how much of the territory it controls.
In the tightly controlled race, Putin was opposed by three relatively unknown, Kremlin-friendly politicians whose campaigns were barely noticeable.
Prior to the election, the Kremlin banned anti-war politician Boris Nadezhdin from the ballot after tens of thousands of voters lined up in the cold to support his candidacy. Nadezhdin threatened to undermine the narrative of a united nation behind Putin and his war, experts say.
Russia's opposition movement suffered a serious blow last month when Aleksei Navalny, who was Putin's fiercest and most popular critic, died in unclear circumstances in a maximum-security prison in the Arctic where he was serving a 19-year sentence on charges of extremism widely seen as politically motivated.
"The Kremlin conducted sham presidential elections in temporarily occupied parts of Ukraine as a blatant propaganda exercise, in the hopes it would strengthen Russia's illegitimate claim to the parts of Ukraine it illegally invaded and now occupies," Blinken said.
"Weeks before the election, Aleksei Navalny died in prison after years of harassment and cruel treatment at the hands of Russian authorities for his continued efforts to foster genuine democracy in Russia."
Earlier on March 19, Navalny's widow, Yulia, urged the international community to refuse to recognize Putin as a "legitimate" leader of the country saying the elections have "no meaning."
Before his death, Navalny had hoped to use the vote to demonstrate the public's discontent with both the war in Ukraine and Putin's iron-fisted rule.
He, and subsequently his wife, called on voters to cast their ballot at exactly noon on March 17, naming the action "Noon Against Putin."
Long lines could be seen at many polling stations around the country at the appointed hour, which Navalnaya said showed the protesters were the real "winners" of the election.
Blinken said that regardless of the "predetermined outcome" of the election, the United States "will continue to stand with those who are pursuing a brighter future for Russia."
Azerbaijani Opposition Activist Detained For Drug Possession
Amid a crackdown on dissent and independent media in Azerbaijan, police in the western district of Daskasan on March 19 detained the chairman of the local branch of the opposition Azerbaijan Popular Front Party (AXCP), Sahib Mammadzada, for allegedly possessing illegal drugs.
The AXCP said in a statement that Mammadzada's detention was politically motivated.
Also on March 19, the Baku Court Of Appeals rejected the appeal of another AXCP activist, Elnur Hasanov, against his pretrial detention. Hasanov, who was arrested in November for alleged illegal drugs possession, had requested a transfer to house arrest.
Hasanov insists that the case against him is politically motivated.
Prosecutors on March 18 asked a court in Baku to sentence another AXCP member, Elxan Aliyev, to seven years in prison on charges of fraud and forgery, which Aliyev and his supporters have rejected as politically motivated.
At least five AXCP members are currently serving prison terms on various charges that the party calls politically motivated.
Another court in the Azerbaijani capital on March 19 extended pretrial detention for the editor of the Kanal 13 independent online TV station, Aziz Orucev, and reporter Samo Eminov to at least two more months.
Orucev was arrested in November on a charge of illegal property construction. He was later additionally charged with smuggling.
Eminov was detained in late December on smuggling charges.
Both Orucev and Eminov maintain their innocence, calling the cases against them retaliation for their investigative reports.
Critics of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's government say authorities in the oil-rich Caspian Sea state frequently seek to silence dissent by jailing opposition activists, journalists, and civil-society advocates on trumped-up charges.
Azerbaijani officials have insisted that there are no political prisoners in the tightly controlled South Caucasus state.
Aliyev has ruled Azerbaijan with an iron fist since 2003, taking over from his father, Heydar Aliyev, who served as president for a decade.
With reporting by Turan
EU's Borrell Wants To Use 90 Percent Of Frozen Russian Asset Revenues To Buy Arms For Ukraine
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell says that he will propose that the EU use 90 percent of the revenues from Russian assets frozen in Europe to buy arms for Ukraine via the European Peace Facility fund.
The EU's top diplomat told reporters in Brussels on March 19 that he would propose that the remaining 10 percent be transferred to the EU budget to be used to boost the capacity of the Ukrainian defense industry.
He said he would submit the proposal to EU member states on March 20, ahead of an EU summit starting the next day.
