Underground Opposition Movement Claims It Burned Car Of Official In Russia's Mordovia

The Ukrainian capital was targeted by fresh Russian air strikes on June 16 as a high-level African delegation arrived in Kyiv on a peace mission after a deadly overnight wave of drone and cruise missile attacks on several regions of the country.

Air raid sirens blared as the delegation, which was due to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, visited Bucha, northwest of Kyiv, the site of a massacre of civilians that Ukraine says was perpetrated by fleeing Russian soldiers in March last year.

Officials from South Africa, Senegal, Zambia, the Comoros, and Egypt said they would continue the visit despite the attacks.

Moscow has stepped up its air attacks on Ukraine as Kyiv launched its long-anticipated counteroffensive to reclaim territory occupied by Russian forces.

Ukraine's air defense said it shot down 12 missiles -- six hypersonic Kinzhal (Dagger) missiles and six Kalibr cruise missiles -- above the capital.

"Massive combined air attack on Kyiv. The enemy used ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and UAVs at the same time... No information about casualties or destruction has been received at the moment," Serhiy Popko, the head of Kyiv's military administration said on Telegram.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damages, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram, adding that the loud explosions heard over the capital's Podilsk district "were the work of air defense."

The African delegation, led by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, arrived in Kyiv on June 16 on a peace mission that will also take it to St. Petersburg for talks with President Vladimir Putin.

The African continent has been seriously affected by rising grain prices and the economic impact of Russia's war in Ukraine on global trade.

Ahead of the delegation's trip to Russia, the Kremlin said on June 16 that Russian President Vladimir Putin was "open" to discussions.



"President Putin was and is open to any contacts to discuss possible scenarios for solving the Ukrainian problem," Interfax quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.

But Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the air strikes on Kyiv on June 16 were a "message" to the delegation that Russia was not serious about any peace talks.

"Putin 'builds confidence' by launching the largest missile attack on Kyiv in weeks, exactly amid the visit of African leaders to our capital. Russian missiles are a message to Africa: Russia wants more war, not peace," Kuleba said on Twitter.

Overnight, Russia attacked several Ukrainian regions with missiles and drones, the Ukrainian military reported.

Two people were killed and two others were wounded in the past day in the Kherson region due to Russian shelling, the head of the regional military administration Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Telegram.

Across the Donetsk region, 10 civilians were wounded due to Russian shelling, regional Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported.

In the Zaporizhzhya region, a 55-year-old man was wounded in the town of Orikhiv, said regional Governor Yuriy Malashka.

Russian shelling also caused damage to civilian infrastructure in the Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions, local officials reported.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 20 drones, two of them in the southern Mykolayiv region, the military said. Russia launched five cruise missiles and numerous salvoes from rocket launchers on military and civilian targets, it added.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian military said in its daily report that Russian forces continue to attack Ukrainian positions in Donetsk, concentrating their efforts in the areas of Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka, where more than 30 combat clashes took place over the past day.

The General Staff's report made no concrete mention of the progress of Ukraine's counteroffensive in various part of eastern and southeastern Ukraine, saying only that in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhya regions, Russian forces were on the defensive.

But a military spokesman said separately on June 16 that the Ukrainian offensive was under way in the directions of Bakhmut, Mariupol, and Russian-occupied Berdyansk, in the Zaporizhzhya region, where heavy fighting is ongoing.

Ukrainian forces also had some success in the Vuhledar area of Donetsk, spokesman Andriy Kovalev said.

"Just today, literally, we received information about the successful offensive and the repulse of the enemy in the Vuhledar area. Ukrainian units are conducting successful offensive operations in the area east of the settlement of Stupochki in the Donetsk region, where they pushed the Russian occupiers out of their positions," Kovalev said.

Kovalev's statements could not be independently confirmed.

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar told Ukrainian state television late on June 15 that both "offensive and defensive operations are currently under way in various directions," without giving details.

Malyar said that Russia was pulling up reserves from other directions in order to beef up its positions in the east.



Russia "is trying with all its might to stop the advance of our troops," she said.

With reporting by Reuters and AP