Muscovites Commemorate Slain Lawyer And Journalist

Several hundred people marched in central Moscow on January 19 to honor human rights lawyer Stanislav Markelov and journalist Anastasia Baburova, who were gunned down in the Russian capital 10 years ago. Markelov and Baburova, who were known for crusading against ultranationalist violence, were shot dead in broad daylight near the Kremlin in 2009. In 2011, a Russian court handed down long prison sentences to two members of a neo-Nazi group for the killings.