'Nastya Rybka' To Remain In Custody, Apologizes To Deripaska

A Moscow court on January 19 extended for three days the custody of Anastasia Vashukevich, also known as Nastya Rybka, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport on Thursday (January 17) on suspicion of "enticement into prostitution." Vashukevich, whose reported relationship with Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska put her at the center of a geopolitical scandal, spoke to reporters in the courtroom and apologized to Deripaska, pledging not to publish any audio recordings of him that she had previously said she possessed.