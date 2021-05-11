Moscow Court Sentences Young Activists To 'Freedom Limitation'

A Moscow court has found three young pro-democracy activists guilty of vandalism for splashing paint on a booth at the entrance to the Prosecutor-General's Office last year to protest against a crackdown on other activists. The court handed down parole-like sentences to the trio on May 11. Both Igor Basharimov and Ivan Vorobyovsky were given 21 months of "freedom limitation," while Olga Misik was sentenced to two years. Misik became well-known after reading excerpts of the Russian Constitution to riot policemen in Moscow in 2019. She was 17 at the time.