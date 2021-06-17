Accessibility links

Facing A COVID-19 Surge, Moscow Makes Vaccines Mandatory For Some Workers

Facing A COVID-19 Surge, Moscow Makes Vaccines Mandatory For Some Workers

Moscow authorities announced this week that COVID-19 vaccinations will be compulsory for public-facing workers, including teachers, taxi drivers, and salespeople. The mandate is a response to surging case numbers in Russia and in the capital, in particular. Other governments have imposed vaccine requirements for certain categories of workers, but the Moscow measures are seen as addressing an unusually low rate of vaccinations -- just 12 percent across Russia.

