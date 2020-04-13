More Than 120 Evacuated From Moscow Blaze, Including Coronavirus Patient

Russia’s emergency services says more than 120 people were evacuated from a fire in a Moscow residential building during the early morning hours of April 13 -- including a person who had been quarantined with the coronavirus.

The fire broke out on the top level of the eight-floor apartment building located near the Leninsky Prospekt metro station in Moscow.

In addition to those evacuated, firefighters also reportedly rescued five people who were trapped inside the building.



Moscow firefighters announced that the blaze had been extinguished at 6:10 a.m. Moscow time.



They said there were not any casualties reported.

Based on reporting by TASS and Interfax