Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Russia

Explosions Rock Moscow As Fireworks Warehouse Burns

Explosions Rock Moscow As Fireworks Warehouse Burns
Embed
Explosions Rock Moscow As Fireworks Warehouse Burns

No media source currently available

0:00 0:00:33 0:00

MOSCOW -- Two water-dropping helicopters have been battling a large fire at a fireworks warehouse in central Moscow.

Passersby reported hearing multiple explosions from the June 19 fire on the Luzhnetskaya Embankment.

"There are multiple explosions of firecrackers," an unidentified emergency services worker told the state TASS news agency.

Firefighters have been battling the blaze in the one-story building.

According to initial reports, a neighboring building was also burning.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

With reporting by TASS
  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL

    RFE/RL journalists report the news in 27 languages in 23 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG