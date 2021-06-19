Explosions Rock Moscow As Fireworks Warehouse Burns

MOSCOW -- Two water-dropping helicopters have been battling a large fire at a fireworks warehouse in central Moscow.

Passersby reported hearing multiple explosions from the June 19 fire on the Luzhnetskaya Embankment.

"There are multiple explosions of firecrackers," an unidentified emergency services worker told the state TASS news agency.

Firefighters have been battling the blaze in the one-story building.

According to initial reports, a neighboring building was also burning.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

With reporting by TASS