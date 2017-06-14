Protesters Detained As Dozens Decry Demolition Of Soviet-Era Housing In Moscow

Police have detained several people as dozens protested outside the Russian parliament, where lawmakers prepared to vote on a controversial plan to raze thousands of Soviet-era apartment blocs in Moscow.

Deputies in the State Duma, Russia's lower parliament house, were expected to hold their third and final vote on what Moscow authorities call a renovation plan on June 14.

Protesters chanted "Shame" as police detained some of the demonstrators, including the chief of the opposition Yabloko party's Moscow branch, Sergei Mitrokhin.

The plan calls for the demolition of 4,500 buildings erected in the 1950s and 1960s -- many of them five-story blocks known as 'Khrushchyovki' after Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev -- to be demolished and replaced with high-rises.

Moscow authorities say the buildings are dilapidated and outdated, but many residents and activists see the plans as an excuse for the construction of high rises in some of Moscow's leafiest neighborhoods.

A similar protest was held outside the Duma on June 6 and 9, and thousands of people protested against the plan on May 14.

