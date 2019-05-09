Massive Moscow March Marks 1945 Victory
Hundreds of thousands marched through Moscow on May 9 with portraits of relatives who fought in World War II, as Russia commemorated the defeat of Nazi Germany. Russian President Vladimir Putin also took part in the massive Immortal Regiment march, holding a portrait of his father, who was wounded in the war. Critics accuse the Kremlin of hijacking the marches, which emerged several years ago as a grassroots movement, and turning them into a nationalist event.