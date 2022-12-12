Moscow City Legislator Sentenced To Four Years In Prison

Iran has placed sanctions on more than two dozen people and entities, including RFE/RL's Persian-language service, Radio Farda, ahead of an expected European Union decision to slap a new round of sanctions on Tehran.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani told a weekly news conference that Europe was responsible for the current political and economic uncertainty rocking the country by "intervening in the domestic affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

After a summer of unrest over poor living conditions and economic woes sparked by U.S. sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program, protests broke out after the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody for a dress-code violation over her head scarf.

The government's brutal crackdown on the demonstrations has been met with worldwide condemnation.

In all, Kanaani said, 32 people and entities were put on the new sanctions list.

They include Ken McCallum, the head of the British domestic agency MI5; Britain's chief of the Defense Staff, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin; former French Foreign Minister Bernard Kouchner; and several German political figures. The sanctions against them take effect immediately, Kanaani said.

Radio Farda and the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo were placed on the list as well.

"Today's designation is an absurd manipulation of the truth, straight out of every authoritarian playbook," said RFE/RL President and Chief Executive Officer Jamie Fly.

"The reality is that each day, the Iranian regime kills men, women, and children protesting for a better future, blaming the victims, and abusing their families. Through it all, Radio Farda is trusted by sources and audiences alike to report on what is really happening," he added.

The sanctions ban those on the list from entering Iran and their property and assets in Iran will be subject to seizure.

Meeting in Brussels on December 12, European Union foreign ministers condemned Iran for its crackdown on anti-government protests and its drone deliveries to Russia.

The EU "will take any action we can to support young women and peaceful demonstrators," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

The EU is also moving ahead with a new package of sanctions meant to raise pressure on Tehran, which on December 12 executed a second man who was detained after participating in the protests.

"With this sanctions package, we are targeting in particular those who are responsible for the executions, the violence against innocent people...these are especially the Revolutionary Guards," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said.

Tehran has tried to blame Western governments for the nationwide protests that erupted after the death of the 22-year-old Amini, who was being detained by Iran's notorious morality police for allegedly wearing a head scarf, or hijab, improperly.

No evidence has been shown to back up the claim, but officials have used the excuse in part to launch a deadly crackdown on dissent, the media, and civil society that rights groups say has resulted in more than 400 deaths and thousands of arrests.

Iran's Ministry of Intelligence had also previously named employees of foreign Persian media as "enemies of the state," saying that those who "serve foreigners" and "betray the country" will be punished.

Western criticism of Iran has increased in recent days after the country admitted to executing two protesters after trials human rights organizations and Washington called "shams."

Radio Farda provides 24/7 radio programs for Iran on multiple platforms, including satellite and shortwave transmissions that fully cover Iran.

Farda's website is one of the most popular Persian-language news and information outlets in the country.

Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda