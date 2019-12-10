In Photographs: Yury Luzhkov, The Man Who Rebuilt Moscow

As mayor of Moscow for 18 years (1992-2010), Yury Luzhkov oversaw the Russian capital's transformation from a drab Soviet city into an often garish modern capital.



A former Soviet official with a passion for construction, Luzhkov steered the city's enormous bureaucracy for 18 years, earning a reputation as one of the country's most influential political players.



But he had a sudden fall from grace in 2010 when he was dismissed by the Kremlin, which said it had lost trust in him.



Luzhkov entered politics in the 1970s, serving as a deputy in a local district council in Moscow and, later, as a deputy in the Moscow city council and in senior positions in city government.



Russian officials and state media said Luzhkov died on December 10 at a Munich hospital, where he was reportedly undergoing heart surgery. He was 83.