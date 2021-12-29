Russian Protesters Condemn Closure Of Memorial Rights Center
Dozens of protesters chanted "Shame!" outside the Moscow City Court building on December 29 after a verdict ordered the closure of the Memorial Human Rights Center. According to prosecutors, the rights watchdog group violated Russia's draconian "foreign agent" law and its activities were destabilizing the country. The Memorial Human Rights Center is an offspring of Memorial, an organization whose work was also suspended on December 28 by Russia's Supreme Court.