Russian Opposition Politician Nemtsov Remembered On Assassination Anniversary

Thousands of people laid flowers on February 27 at the site where Russian opposition politician Boris Nemtsov was assassinated on the Bolshoi Moskvoretsky Bridge near the Kremlin six years ago. An ardent critic of President Vladimir Putin, Nemtsov had been working on a report examining Russia's role in the conflict in Ukraine at the time of his killing on the night of February 27, 2015. Municipal authorities turned down a request to put up a plaque there in his honor and city workers have taken down makeshift memorials on several occasions over the years. Two people were sentenced in 2017 for their involvement in Nemtsov's murder, but the late politician's allies said at the time that the people who had ordered his killing remained at large.