News
Former Moscow Official Oleg Mitvol Gets 4 1/2 Years In Prison On Embezzlement Charges
A court in the Siberian city of Kransoyarsk on September 14 sentenced the former prefect of Moscow’s Northern Administrative Precinct, Oleg Mitvol, to 4 1/2 years in prison in a high-profile embezzlement case. Mitvol was arrested in June last year on suspicion of illegally appropriating significant sums of money allocated by the federal government for the construction of a subway in Krasnoyarsk. Mitvol, who once served as deputy director of Russia’s environmental watchdog, Rosprirodnadzor, has admitted his guilt and cooperated with investigators. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
More News
Leaders Of Serbia And Kosovo Meet In Brussels for 'Difficult' Talks Amid Worsening Relations
The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo are holding a fresh round of European Union-mediated meetings on September 14 aimed at improving their relations, further strained after clashes erupted in Serb-majority northern Kosovo in May over the validity of local elections.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti are in Brussels for talks under the so-called Belgrade-Pristina dialogue process, supervised by European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. The September 14 talks are the first face-to face conversations between Vucic and Kurti since clashes erupted in North Kosovo in late May.
The two leaders are holding separate bilateral meetings with Borrell and the EU's special envoy for the Kosovo-Serbia dialogue, Miroslav Lajcak, followed by a joint trilateral meeting. They will discuss the implementation of an EU-sponsored plan to normalize relations between the two countries after decades of tensions.
“Today, we will see if they are ready to take responsibility,” Borrell wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Vucic said in an Instagram post that he expected the talks would be “difficult.”
During the last round of the EU-mediated dialogue in June they refused to meet face-to-face, and Borrell, who held talks separately with both leaders, said they had “different interpretations of the causes and also the facts, consequences and solutions” to the issues faced.
Tensions between majority Albanians in Kosovo and local Serbs supported by Belgrade erupted into ethnic violence in May that injured dozens of NATO peacekeepers in northern Kosovo, after municipal elections a month earlier that were boycotted by ethnic Serbs.
The United States and European Union each criticized Pristina's lack of coordination when it tried to forcibly install ethnic Albanian mayors in Serb-majority areas in late May.
Weeks later, Serbian authorities detained three Kosovar police officers near their mutual border under unclear circumstances and held them for days.
The role of Serbian agitators in the violence and tough rhetoric from Serbia's Vucic helped fuel criticism among international observers that the West was bending too much to accommodate Belgrade in the long-running spat.
Relations between Serbia and its former province have been on edge for more than two decades.
EU-mediated talks have failed to normalize relations between Serbia and Kosovo, which declared independence in 2008 and is recognized by more than 100 countries but not Serbia, Russia, nor a handful of EU member states.
Kosovo's 1998-99 war of independence from Serbia left more than 10 000 people dead -- most of them ethnic Albanians. More than 1,600 people are still considered missing.
With reporting by AP
Cancer-Stricken Jehovah's Witness Gets Four Years In Prison In Russia's Far East
A court in the Russian Far Eastern town of Belogorsk on September 13 sentenced a 71-year-old Jehovah’s Witness who has cancer to four years in prison after finding him guilty of organizing activities of a banned organization. The probe against Vladimir Balabkin was launched in March 2021 amid an ongoing crackdown on the religious group. Russia banned the Jehovah’s Witnesses in 2017 and designated the religion an extremist organization. Rights watchdogs and Western governments have condemned Russia's crackdown on religious minorities. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
North Korea's Kim Invites Putin To Visit
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Pyongyang, stoking U.S. concerns that a revived Moscow-Pyongyang axis could bolster Russia's military in Ukraine and provide Kim with sensitive missile technology. Putin accepted the invitation, made during a summit of the two leaders, the North Korean state news agency KCNA reported. There was no immediate confirmation from the Kremlin. Since Russia's 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Putin has rarely traveled abroad. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russian Court Gives Man Fraction Of Compensation He Sought For 13 Years Of Wrongful Imprisonment
A court in Russia's Republic of Bashkortostan on September 13 ruled that an 86-year-old man who served 13 years in prison after being wrongfully convicted of murder and attempted murder in 1959, should receive compensation of about 32 million rubles ($333,400). He had sought 450 million rubles. The ruling comes after the Supreme Court in Russia ruled in May this year that Fatkhulla Iskhakov was wrongfully convicted of attacking three women with an axe. After his release, Iskhakov fought to prove his innocence. In 2012, another man, Nail Saitbattalov, confessed to the crime that took place more than 60 years ago. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tatar-Bashkir Service, click here.
Mircea Snegur, Who Led Moldova's Independence Drive And Became President, Dies At 83
Mircea Snegur, who oversaw Moldova's break from the Soviet Union and the newly independent country's first president, has died at the age of 83 after a prolonged illness.
Former Deputy Prime Minister Constantin Tampiza said on September 14 that Snegur, who led the country from 1990 to 1997, died overnight after a yearslong battle with an unspecified illness.
President Maia Sandu expressed condolences to Snegur's family, friends, and colleagues and asked the presidential office to organize the funeral with state honors for the former president. She also declared September 16 as a day of mourning.
"Mr. Snegur lived in historic times and had an essential role in promoting the independence, freedom and sovereignty of the Republic of Moldova. Mircea Snegur will remain in our memory as the man who stood at the cradle of the independence of the Republic of Moldova," Sandu's statement on Facebook said.
In August 1989, while he was chairman of the Presidium of the Soviet Moldova Supreme Council, Snegur initiated the move making Romanian the official state language.
Born on January 17, 1940 in the village of Trifanesti, Snegur became president of the Moldovan Soviet Socialist Republic on September 3, 1990, after the Moldovan Supreme Council approved his nomination to the post.
He then led the Republic of Moldova to its proclamation of independence on August 27, 1991, and in July 1992 Snegur and then Russian President Boris Yeltsin signed an agreement to stop a conflict over Moldova's breakaway Transdniester region -- populated mainly by ethnic Russians -- that broke out between Chisinau and Russia-backed separatists. Transdniester remains a de facto independent region.
In an interview with RFE/RL in March 2022, days after Russia launched its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, Snegur drew a parallel between developments around Transdniester 30 years ago and the Kremlin's move against Ukraine, adding Kyiv faced a situation of much larger proportions.
He also warned that Moldova was not secure because of the war against Ukraine, though he hoped that with international support the conflict wouldn't spill onto Moldovan territory.
Russia still keeps more than 1,000 troops in Transdniester as "peacekeepers."
Notorious Gangster From Russia's North Ossetia Handed Life Sentence
A Russian court has sentenced a notorious gangster from Russia's Republic of North Ossetia in the North Caucasus, Aslan Gagiyev (aka Dzhako), to life in prison for his role in several murders.
The South District Military Court in the southwestern city of Rostov-on-Don sentenced Gagiyev on September 14 after finding him guilty of leading a criminal group and organizing six murders.
Last month, a court in Moscow handed 12 members of Gagiyev's group sentences of between two years and life in prison on charges of being involved in a series of murders, attempted murders, abductions, and other crimes.
Gagiyev was extradited by Austria to Moscow in June 2018 after losing a yearslong legal battle.
He fled Russia in 2013 after being accused of organizing a criminal gang, banditry, murder, weapons trafficking, and embezzlement.
Russia has accused Gagiyev's gang of murdering 60 people in Moscow, the Moscow region, and North Ossetia in 2004-2014, including the mayor of the city of Vladikavkaz in North Ossetia, as well as the republic's former deputy prime minister.
Russia's Investigative Committee said at least 24 of the gang's members have been convicted of crimes, with some receiving life sentences.
International arrest warrants were issued for seven people suspected of being members of the gang, while seven other alleged members of the group were killed between 2010 and 2014 in what officials say were scores being settled between rival groups.
Twelve other alleged members of the gang are currently under investigation.
Gagiyev was arrested at a Vienna train station in January 2015 on an international arrest warrant.
He has denied any wrongdoing and called his extradition to Russia politically motivated.
At the trial, Gagiyev confessed to his involvement in the assassination of North Ossetia's Deputy Prime Minister Kazbek Pagiyev, stressing that Zurab Makiyev, a member of Russian parliament's lower chamber, the State Duma, had ordered the murder. He did not give any evidence to back up his claim.
Gagiyev also demanded investigators make public the names of all persons, including current North Ossetian officials, implicated in the investigation, requesting to release "those who were wrongfully imprisoned in the case."
With reporting by Interfax and TASS
Ukraine Again Targets Occupied Crimea, Reportedly Destroying Russian Air-Defense System
Ukraine’s military has again targeted Russian-occupied Crimea, reportedly destroying a Russian air-defense system, a day after it heavily damaged two Russian war vessels there.
A Ukrainian intelligence source told Reuters that a Russian air-defense system near Yevpatoriya had been destroyed in what he said was an overnight drone and missile attack conducted by Ukraine's security service and navy.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
According to the Ukrainian Pravda newspaper, also citing a Ukrainian intelligence source, a S-400 air-defense system was hit.
Commenting on the explosions in and around Yevpatoriya, Nataliya Humenyuk, a Ukrainian military spokeswoman, told RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service that all sites struck in Crimea were linked to "Russia's aggression."
Videos and photos posted on social media showed what was claimed to be explosions in and around Yevpatoriya in western Crimea.
The Russian Defense Ministry had said earlier that it had thwarted a Ukrainian drone attack on Crimea, destroying 11 drones. It also said it had halted an attack by five underwater drones on the fleet patrol ship Sergei Kotov in the Black Sea.
In Russia's Kursk region, alleged Ukrainian shelling killed one man and damaged power supply lines, regional Governor Roman Starovoit said in a post on Telegram.
Earlier, the Russian military and news agencies reported that Russian anti-aircraft units had downed alleged Ukrainian drones over Bryansk and Belgorod, two regions in southern Russia that border Ukraine. No casualties or damages were reported in those incidents.
Meanwhile, in Ukraine, a child was killed in Russian shelling in the south of the country.
The regional Prosecutor General's office said a 6-year-old boy was killed and four other people, including his 13-year-old brother, were wounded by Russian shelling in the village of Novodmytrivka in the Kherson region.
"Enemy shells hit a private house and its territory," it said in a statement on Telegram.
The Ukrainian Air Force Command said on September 14 that it downed 17 out of 22 Russian drones overnight in the Mykolayiv, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, and Sumy regions of the country's south and north.
Earlier, explosions were reported in Russian-occupied Crimea and traffic across the bridge connecting the Ukrainian peninsula to Russia was temporarily halted as Russia's Defense Ministry claimed it had thwarted a Ukrainian drone attack.
Russian air defenses destroyed 11 hostile drones over Crimea early on September 14, the RIA news agency cited the Russian Defense Ministry as saying.
Videos and photos posted on social media showed what was claimed to be explosions in and around Yevpatoriya in western Crimea.
WATCH: A large fire was reported at the Sevastopol shipyard in Russian-occupied Crimea early on September 13 after what the Russian Defense Ministry said was a Ukrainian attack.
A Ukrainian intelligence source told Reuters that a Russian air-defense system near Yevpatoriya had been destroyed in what he said was an overnight drone and missile attack conducted by the security service of Ukraine and its navy.
Commenting on the explosions in and around Yevpatoriya, Nataliya Humenyuk, a Ukrainian military spokeswoman, told RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service that all sites struck in Crimea were linked to "Russia's aggression."
The Russian Defense Ministry also claimed to have thwarted an attack on September 14 by five Ukrainian underwater drones on the fleet patrol ship Sergei Kotov in the Black Sea.
Earlier, the Russian military and news agencies reported that Russian anti-aircraft units had downed alleged Ukrainian drones over Bryansk and Belgorod, two regions in southern Russia that border Ukraine. No casualties or damages were reported.
The latest attacks come a day after two Russian military vessels were seriously damaged in a large-scale Ukrainian military strike on a ship repair base in Crimea's Sevastopol, the main base for Russia's Black Sea Fleet.
WATCH: Remotely piloting fast, light FPV (or First-Person View) drones, a Ukrainian aerial attack unit has become adept at chasing down Russian targets.
Reuters quoted a Ukrainian intelligence official as saying one large vessel and a submarine were struck in the attack and were likely damaged beyond repair.
"Those are significant damages. We can now say that with a high probability they are not subject to restoration," Andriy Yusov confirmed to Reuters without specifying the weapons used for the strike.
Britain's Sky News reported that Kyiv used U.K.-provided Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles in the attack, citing unnamed Western and Ukrainian sources.
Crimea.Realities, a regional news outlet of RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, reported that at least seven blasts were heard at the site, with shock waves breaking windows and bright flashes and smoke visible in the sky.
The strategic shipyard on the peninsula, which Russia illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014, builds and repairs ships and submarines of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. The fleet has launched numerous drone and missile attacks on Ukraine.
With reporting by Reuters
- By AP
Afghan Soldier Who Was Arrested At U.S.-Mexico Border After Fleeing Taliban Is Granted Asylum
An Afghan soldier who fled the Taliban and traveled through nearly a dozen countries before being arrested at the Texas-Mexico border and detained for months has been granted asylum, allowing him to remain in the United States, his brother said on September 13. Abdul Wasi Safi, 27, is one of tens of thousands of Afghan citizens who fled to the United States following the withdrawal of its forces from Afghanistan in August 2021. The soldier worried that if he wasn't granted asylum, he could be sent back to Afghanistan, where he would likely be killed by the Taliban because he had worked with the U.S. military. Two of his brothers live in Houston. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Bosnia's Prosecutor Seeks Ban On Dodik's Presidential Role
The Prosecutor's Office of Bosnia-Herzegovina has begun legal action seeking to prevent Milorad Dodik, the president of Republic of Srpska (RS), from performing his presidential duties and holding any public office. The move comes as part of a criminal indictment regarding Dodik's involvement in the controversial adoption of two laws by the RS National Assembly that challenge the authority of the international community's High Representative and the Constitutional Court of Bosnia-Herzegovina. Dodik claims actions taken against him are "politically motivated." The case would be heard in the country's highest criminal court, the Court of Bosnia-Herzegovina. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Balkan Service, click here.
White House Defends U.S.-Iran Prisoner Swap Deal
The White House on September 13 defended a U.S.-Iran prisoner swap deal that has drawn criticism from Republicans, saying Iran gets no U.S. sanctions relief from the deal. The United States on September 11 waived sanctions to allow the transfer of $6 billion in Iranian funds from South Korea to Qatar, a step needed to carry out a previously announced U.S.-Iran prisoner swap. "This is not a payment of any kind. It's not a ransom. These aren't U.S. taxpayer dollars. We haven't lifted a single one of our sanctions on Iran," said John Kirby, White House national-security spokesman. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Bulgaria Signals Possible Track To Lift Ban On Ukrainian Grain Import
SOFIA -- The Bulgarian government on September 13 said it favors lifting the ban on Ukrainian grain imports in return for additional compensation for its farmers, but Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia insist that the current ban be extended by the European Commission and threatened to unilaterally take action if their demands are not met.
Bulgaria and the four other regional countries have sought to protect their own agricultural sectors in the face of a flood of products from Ukraine over the past 18 months, blaming the imports for the slump in prices on local markets.
Russia’s war against Kyiv and the disruption of Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea have resulted in the European Union becoming a major transit route and export destination for Ukrainian grain.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
In May, the European Commission agreed to allow Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia to ban domestic sales of Ukrainian wheat, maize, rapeseed, and sunflower seeds, while permitting transit of such cargoes for export elsewhere.
The restrictions are due to expire on September 15, but Hungary and Poland asked the commission to extend them.
Bulgaria joined in seeking the ban on Ukrainian products, but a subsequent change in government has resulted in a shift in that position.
Even within Bulgaria, the viewpoint is not unanimous. Agriculture Minister Kiril Vatev on September 12 said his office would seek to extend the ban, warning of “heavy protests" should it be lifted.
A Bulgarian parliamentary committee on September 12 adopted a draft decision for Sofia to lift the ban after September 15. The final decision -- expected to be approval -- is to be taken in the plenary session of parliament, likely on September 14.
Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov on September 13 said his government supports waiving the ban as it would reduce the prices of basic foods.
“Imports will stimulate competition in the market. It will in turn lead to a reduction in the prices of basic food products and inflation, which is one of the main priorities of the cabinet,” Denkov said.
He added that his government will call for the resumption of imports in exchange for additional compensation for Bulgarian farmers to be provided by the European Commission.
Should Sofia lift its ban, it would run counter to policies of some of its regional counterparts.
“If there is no decision on the extension of the existing moratorium by Brussels, then we will take national measures individually,” Hungarian Minister of Agriculture Istvan Nagy said in a Facebook post on September 13.
Poland has repeatedly said it will unilaterally continue its ban should the European Commission not extend it.
“Regardless of the [European] Commission's further decision, we will not open the border to Ukrainian grain after that date,” a statement said on September 12, adding that “the interests of the Polish countryside are most important.”
Poland is a major supplier of military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine and hosts some 1 million Ukrainian refugees. But the grain issue is particularly sensitive to the government in Warsaw as the country is holding elections next month.
Poland's EU Agriculture Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski said on September 12 that he is making efforts to have the embargo extended, adding that it was “effective, efficient, and stabilizing the markets in the five member states.”
Wojciechowski is Poland's former agriculture minister.
Romania’s Agriculture Ministry said it would decide on its next move following the commission’s decision but added that if the ban is not extended, “we have solutions to enforce that will protect our farmers."
Ukraine warned it could seek international arbitration over restrictions on its grain exports after Poland said it would continue to block domestic imports of Ukrainian grain.
“We have no intention of harming Polish farmers. We greatly appreciate the support of the Polish people and Polish families,” Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on September 12 in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
“But in the case of a violation of trade law in the interests of political populism before elections, Ukraine will be forced to turn to WTO (World Trade Organization) arbitration,” he added.
Ukraine has become entirely dependent on alternative European Union routes for its grain exports after Russia in July abandoned a deal that had allowed Ukrainian grains to be shipped via its Black Sea ports.
Before the war, Eastern European countries were not among the main importers of Ukrainian grain, but the export of Ukrainian grains and oilseeds to Poland and Romania rose sharply last year, Ukrainian customs data showed.
With reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters
- By dpa
Iran Must Answer Questions About Its Nuclear Program, Dozens Of Nations Demand
Dozens of countries have demanded that Iran immediately answer questions about its nuclear program, including disclosing the current location of nuclear materials from former secret facilities. The demand came in a joint statement on September 13 from more than 60 countries that was read out by a Danish diplomat at the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) Board of Governors meeting in Vienna. The countries also asked for clarification on other ambiguities about Iran's uranium stockpile. The countries also criticized Tehran for not issuing entry visas to certain IAEA inspectors.
Iranian Activist Ends Hunger Strike To Mark Anniversary Of Amini's Arrest
Prominent Iranian political prisoner Bahareh Hedayat has announced the end of her hunger strike in protest against the escalating repression by the Islamic government at the request of the families of Mahsa Amini and Javad Rouhi to mark the first anniversary of Amini's arrest by morality police over an alleged head-scarf infraction. Three days later, Amini died in custody.
"Today, September 13, marks the anniversary of the day when Mahsa Amini was abducted by her murderers," Bahareh Hedayat stated in her letter released from Tehran’s Evin Prison.
"In honor of the wishes of Mahsa Amini's family and Javad Rouhi's family, both of whom requested I end my hunger strike, I will cease my strike but will remain steadfast in my commitment."
Amini was arrested in Tehran while visiting the Iranian capital with her family. Within hours of her detention, she was hospitalized in a coma and died on September 16.
The 22-year-old's death sparked protests in her hometown of Saghez and quickly spread around the country, posing one of the biggest threats to Iran's clerical establishment since the foundation of the Islamic republic in 1979.
Explaining her decision to go on a hunger strike, Hedayat stated: "On the eve of the anniversary of this proud movement, I embarked on a hunger strike to remind us of how awakened consciences can repel falsehoods and to remember that in this country, truths are still trampled upon by authoritarian rulers."
Hedayat is a student activist and women's rights campaigner in Iran who several times has been arrested and sentenced to long prison terms.
The U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency said at least 527 people had been killed during the unrest sparked by Amini's death, including 71 minors, as security forces try to muzzle dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Armenia Says Baku Has Sent New Peace Proposals Amid Lingering Disputes Over Karabakh Aid
Armenia's foreign minister on September 13 said his country has received "new proposals" on a potential peace deal from bitter rival Baku, hours after his Azerbaijani counterpart said Baku was prepared to allow the Red Cross to transport humanitarian aid into Nagorno-Karabakh on a regular basis.
"We sent our proposals to Azerbaijan," Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan told the Caucasus nation's parliament. "Literally, yesterday we received new proposals from the Azerbaijani side. There is a process. There is a discussion."
He cautioned, however, that "unfortunately, there are essential issues where the positions of the parties are still quite far from each other."
Mirzoyan did not provide details on the potential proposals by either side and Baku did not immediately comment on the report.
Separately, Russia's TASS news agency quoted Mirzoyan as saying the leaders of the two countries planned to meet in next month in Spain, although it wasn’t immediately clear if an actual meeting has been set up or if he was referring to a previous proposal by European Council President Charles Michel.
Hours earlier, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov said Baku was prepared to allow the Red Cross to transport humanitarian aid into Nagorno-Karabakh region on a regular basis, but he accused the Armenia-backed breakaway region's de facto leaders of blocking access.
Bayramov told reporters at UN headquarters in Geneva that he had held talks with the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in the Swiss city and reached agreements on cooperation in a bid to ease tensions between Baku and Yerevan.
Armenia has accused Azerbaijan of blocking the Lachin Corridor -- the sole road linking Armenia to mainly ethnic Armenian Nagorno-Karabakh -- since December 2022, while Azerbaijan has insisted that aid trucks should go through Azerbaijani territory to ensure no contraband was being shipped.
"The ICRC is ready. The government of Azerbaijan is ready," Bayramov said, adding that the only problem is what he called the "blocking" of the routes by Nagorno-Karabakh's leaders.
Bayramov's statement comes a day after a Russian truck carrying humanitarian aid arrived in the region via Azerbaijan's territory, the first vehicle to do so in more than three decades.
Four days ago, Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijan announced a deal that would allow aid deliveries to the breakaway region amid warnings from international aid groups of dire shortages of food and medicine in Nagorno-Karabakh.
Nagorno-Karabakh authorities agreed to allow Russian-provided aid to be delivered directly from Azerbaijani territory via the Agdam road, while in return Azerbaijani authorities agreed to allow aid deliveries to the breakaway region through the 6-kilometer-long mountain corridor that hooks up with Armenian territory.
Baku has pressed for its Agdam route to be used for aid deliveries instead of the blocked Lachin Corridor from Armenian territory. Nagorno-Karabakh officials, however, have claimed it is an effort by Baku to control aid shipments and reestablish authority over the region while taking it away from ethnic Armenian leaders.
Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan and is currently populated by around 120,000 ethnic Armenians. It broke from Baku's hold in a war as the Soviet Union collapsed and for decades survived with direct support from Armenia thanks to control of a land link, the Lachin Corridor.
A second war in 2020 saw Azerbaijan reconquer territory in and around the mountainous region and Armenia lost control of the corridor, leaving the road policed by Russian peacekeepers until it was blocked last December.
With reporting by APA and AFP
China Becomes First To Name New Afghan Ambassador Under Taliban
China has become the first country to formally name a new ambassador to Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover, after its envoy presented credentials at a ceremony in Kabul. The Taliban has not been officially recognized by any foreign government, and Beijing did not indicate whether the September 13 appointment signaled any wider steps toward formal recognition of the Taliban. "This is the normal rotation of China's ambassador to Afghanistan, and is intended to continue advancing dialogue and cooperation between China and Afghanistan," China's Foreign Ministry said in a statement. "China's policy towards Afghanistan is clear and consistent." To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Independent Kloop Website Blocked In Kyrgyzstan Amid Government Pressure
The independent Kloop website has been blocked in Kyrgyzstan amid ongoing pressure on the website's owner, the Kloop Media Public Foundation, further raising fears that officials are curbing rights to free speech and an independent media.
Kloop said on September 13 that several providers in the Central Asian nation had blocked its website just two weeks after the Bishkek city Prosecutor's Office initiated legal proceedings against the Kloop Media Public Foundation to suspend its work in Kyrgyzstan because of the critical coverage of the government by its media outlet.
The Culture Ministry also had demanded Kloop remove an article about the alleged torture of jailed opposition politician Ravshan Jeenbekov.
On September 12, Kloop published an article refusing to remove the material, saying that the story in question attributed all information about the situation faced by Jeenbekov while in custody to actual individuals and sources.
Kloop said at the time it was officially informed of the lawsuit against it that the move was taken after an audit by the State Committee for National Security (UKMK) determined its "published materials are aimed at sharply criticizing the policies of the current government" and that "most of the publications are purely negative, aimed at discrediting representatives of state and municipal bodies."
Established in June 2007, Kloop is a Kyrgyz news website most of whose contributors are students and graduates of the Kloop Media Public Foundation School of Journalism. As an independent media entity, it is known for publishing reports on corruption within various governmental bodies and providing training to Central Asian journalists in fact-checking and investigative techniques.
RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, Kloop, and the Center for Corruption and Organized Crime Research (OCCRP) have collaborated on a series of investigations concerning corruption in the former Soviet republic.
Kyrgyzstan's civil society and free press have traditionally been the most vibrant in Central Asia. But that has changed amid a deepening government crackdown.
More than 20 people, including NGO leaders and other activists, are currently facing trial on serious charges for their opposition to oppose a controversial border agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan last year.
The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has urged Kyrgyz authorities to stop the move to liquidate the anti-corruption investigative website, saying it is "an outrageous and deeply cynical attempt to stifle some of Kyrgyzstan’s most probing investigative journalism, including investigations of alleged corruption involving leading state official."
The annual media freedom rankings, published recently by the Reporters Without Borders watchdog, showed Kyrgyzstan falling 50 places to 122nd out of 180 countries.
Former Aide To Imprisoned Tajik Judge Released From Prison In Amnesty
Aziza Haidarova, a former aide to imprisoned Judge Rustam Saidahmadzoda, told RFE/RL on September 12 that she had been released from prison through an amnesty after she covered all "financial damages" caused by her activities after being found guilty of fraud, embezzlement, and forgery. Haidarova was imprisoned in December to 10 years in the case, which gained notoriety after her relatives said she was framed for refusing to testify against her former boss, who was sentenced to 6 1/2 years in prison in April on several charges, including abuse of office and fraud. His sentence was later cut by 18 months. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger Leave Russian Market
The U.S.-based company that owns clothing brands Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger has become the latest Western business to exit the Russian market amid Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. PVH, formerly known as Phillips-Van Heusen Corporation, in mid-August transferred its division in Russia to the local division's CEO, Kommersant reported on September 13. The company in Russia changed its name to Retail Excellence and will operate more than 150 of its local outlets, the Russian daily said. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Romania Finds Possible Drone Fragments After Russian Attack Hits Ukrainian Ports
Romania's Defense Ministry said elements of what could be a drone were identified on the NATO member's territory following a Russian drone attack early on September 13 on Izmayil in southern Ukraine, just across the border.
A crew from a Romanian Air Force helicopter identified “fragments that could have come from a drone, dispersed over an area of several dozen meters,” the ministry said, noting investigators were sent to the site to conduct a preliminary search and to collect samples for examination.
If confirmed, it would be the third time fragments from a drone have been found on the territory of Romania in recent days.
The debris was found near the towns of Nufarul and Victoria, in Tulcea County -- an area of the Danube that forms a natural border between Romania and Ukraine. Earlier, Romania's Defense Ministry said emergency services had received calls about “possible cases of drone impact” in the area.
Overnight, Bucharest announced a pre-alert state in areas in Tulcea and Galati Counties as a result of the detection of “groups of drones heading towards the Ukrainian ports,” the Defense Ministry said.
Residents of Tulcea received alert messages asking them to find shelter as there was “a possibility of some objects falling from the air space,” RFE/RL’s Romanian Service reported.
Early on September 13, the authorities in Ukraine's Odesa region said port infrastructure in Izmayil was damaged in a new Russian drone attack.
“Unfortunately, there were hits. Damage to port and other civilian infrastructure was reported,” Oleh Kiper, the governor of the Odesa region, wrote on Telegram, adding that six people had been injured, three of them seriously.
The Ukrainian Air Force later said it intercepted 32 of 44 Shahed-type drones over Ukraine overnight, with most of them launched toward the southern parts of the Odesa region.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
In a statement issued earlier on September 13, the Romanian Defense Ministry “firmly” condemned the Russian attacks against Ukrainian port infrastructure, saying that they were “unjustified and severely breaking international humanitarian rules.”
Russia has stepped up attacks on Ukraine's grain-export infrastructure amid talks about the resumption of the Black Sea grain deal, which would allow unhindered exports of grain from Ukrainian ports.
Russia quit the deal in July, a year after it was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey.
Earlier in September, Romania reported two occasions when fragments of a drone similar to those used by the Russian military were found on Romanian soil after Russian attacks on Romanian port infrastructure.
Romanian authorities condemned the cases as an “unacceptable breach of Romania's airspace,” while NATO said it had no information that they were caused by a deliberate Russian attack.
Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, there has been one other recorded incident of the war spilling into a NATO member state. That was when a missile struck a farm in Poland, killing two people. Polish officials later said it appeared to be unintentional and that it was likely launched by air defenses in neighboring Ukraine.
NATO has a collective-defense commitment under which the military alliance considers an attack on one ally to be an attack on all allies. Alliance members have provided Ukraine with military equipment and support but have warned against any moves that could provoke a slide into direct conflict with Russia.
With reporting by Reuters
- By RFE/RL
U.S. Ambassador To Russia Visits Whelan In Notorious Penal Colony, Demands His Release
The U.S. ambassador to Russia, Lynne Tracy, visited Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine jailed in Russia over what the United States calls bogus espionage charges, for the first time in four months, as Washington again demanded his immediate release.
The State Department on September 13 said Tracy met with Whelan at the penal colony in Mordovia -- a Russian region 350 kilometers southeast of Moscow, notorious since Soviet times for its penal colonies -- where he is serving a 16-year sentence.
"Ambassador Tracy did meet with Paul Whelan earlier today," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told a briefing. "It was a consular visit."
"We believe Paul continues to show tremendous courage in the face of his wrongful detention. Ambassador Tracy reiterated to him that President [Joe] Biden and Secretary [of State Antony] Blinken are committed to bring him home," Miller said.
Arrested in 2018 in Russia, Whelan was convicted of spying charges in 2020. Both he and the U.S. government have denied the 53-year-old is a spy.
“The plight of U.S. citizens detained in Russia remains a top priority for the U.S. government, and we reiterate our call for Paul's immediate release,” the U.S. Embassy in Moscow said in an earlier statement.
Tracy last visited Whelan in May, saying then that the U.S. government would continue to engage Russian authorities on his case "so Paul can come home as soon as possible."
Tracy has also made three visits in recent months to Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter who was arrested in Russia in March and also faces spying charges that he denies.
The Biden administration has designated both men as "wrongfully detained" -- a term that effectively says the cases against them are politically motivated " and has called for their immediate release.
CNN reported in August that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by phone with Whelan, assuring him that the United States was doing everything it can to bring him home as soon as possible.
The Biden administration had hoped to secure Whelan's release during the negotiations on the prisoner exchange that eventually freed American basketball player Brittney Griner from a Russian prison in December 2022 in exchange for arms dealer Viktor Bout.
Whelan's brother David has expressed "disappointment," saying that the former U.S. Marine was "left behind."
Whelan was last seen in a rare video broadcast in August by a Kremlin-backed news channel. The White House said it was "reassuring" to see him looking apparently "unbowed."
Whelan, a Michigan-based corporate security executive, was arrested in December 2018 on espionage charges while visiting Moscow for a friend's wedding. Russia claimed Whelan was caught with a computer flash drive containing classified information.
Whelan, who holds U.S., British, Canadian, and Irish citizenship, said he was set up in a sting operation and had thought the drive, given to him by a Russian acquaintance, contained vacation photos.
In June 2020, he was found guilty and sentenced to 16 years behind bars. He is currently in a high-security prison. The U.S. government said Russia produced no evidence to prove Whelan's guilt during a trial that it called "a mockery of justice."
Moscow holds other U.S. citizens, including Gershkovich, on charges of espionage, which he and his newspaper deny. Gershkovich was arrested in March and accused by the Federal Security Service (FSB) of collecting military secrets in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg.
Gershkovich’s family on September 13 said they had appealed to the UN for help in getting the reporter freed from Russia. Gershkovich's parents and sister, standing with U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield outside the Security Council, said they had submitted a petition to the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention to plead their cause.
Lawyers for The Wall Street Journal reporter asked the working group on September 12 to issue an opinion quickly that would designate Gershkovich as being arbitrarily detained.
"Russia is not imprisoning Gershkovich because it legitimately believes its absurd claim that he is an American spy," the newspaper said in its request.
"Instead, Russian President Vladimir Putin is using Gershkovich as a pawn, holding him hostage in order to gain leverage over -- and extract a ransom from -- the United States, just as he has done with other American citizens whom he has wrongfully detained."
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Moldova Expels Director Of Russia's Sputnik State News Agency
Moldovan authorities have expelled the director of Russia's Sputnik state news agency in Moldova, Vitaly Denisov, saying he poses a national security threat. Denisov told the RIA Novosti news agency on September 13 that he was also barred from entering Moldova for 10 years. Immediately after Russia launched its unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February last year, Chisinau blocked the Sputnik Moldova television channel, citing national security concerns. The European Union banned operations of Sputnik and its umbrella company RT in March over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Moldovan Service, click here.
Kyrgyz Government Critic's Appeal Against Pretrial Detention Rejected
A Bishkek court on September 13 rejected an appeal filed by noted government critic and journalist Oljobai Shakir (aka Egemberdiev), against his pretrial arrest on a charge of calling online for mass disorder. Shakir was detained on August 23 and one day later sent to pretrial detention until at least October 23. Days before his arrest, Shakir criticized the government's decision to hand four spa facilities near Lake Issyk-Kul to Uzbekistan and called on President Sadyr Japarov and the State Committee of National Security chief Kamchybek Tashiev to participate in public debates with him. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Ukraine Making 'Great Strides' But More Hard Work Before Accession, EU Says
Ukraine has made "great strides" to join the European Union since being granted candidate status in 2022, but full accession is a merit-based process and hard work lies ahead, the head of the bloc's executive said in her annual speech on September 13.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen addressed the European Parliament as the 27-member bloc starts debating whether to grant Kyiv in December the next milestone on its way toward Western integration -- a formal start of membership negotiations.
The start of such talks would be a geopolitical bargain as Ukraine fights against a Russian invasion.
Von der Leyen added that the European Commission will propose extending temporary protection to Ukrainian refugees.
Ukrainians fleeing the war are exempt from lengthy asylum procedures usually required by EU member countries.
Instead they are immediately entitled to social benefits, a work permit and access to education and housing.
With reporting by Reuters
- By Mike Eckel
'Merchant Of Death' Viktor Bout Wins Seat In Local Russian Legislature
Viktor Bout, the convicted gun runner who spent nearly a decade in a U.S. prison before being sent back to Russia in a prisoner swap, has won a seat in a regional legislature, officials said.
Bout's election makes him the second Russian who served time in a U.S. prison to be elected to a Russian legislative body, after Maria Butina, who was elected to the national parliament in 2021.
The Ulyanovsk regional election commission said in a statement that Bout won a seat on the regional assembly as a result of party-list voting. Bout is a member of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia.
A former Russian intelligence officer who gained notoriety by transporting weapons and other contraband around the world in the 1990s and 2000s -- earning him the monikers "merchant of death" or "lord of war" -- Bout was arrested in Thailand in 2008.
He was subsequently extradited to the United States, where he was convicted by a jury of conspiracy to kill U.S. citizens.
During his time serving a 25-year sentence in a U.S. prison, Bout was the focus of repeated efforts by Russian officials to swap him for Americans held in Russian prisons.
In December 2022, Bout was exchanged for WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner, who had pleaded guilty to illegal drug possession and was serving a nine-year prison sentence.
Since returning to Russia, Bout has kept a relatively low profile, doing only a handful of media interviews and avoiding the public spotlight.
Earlier this year, the Liberal Democratic Party, a nationalist-leaning political bloc that is nominally in opposition to the ruling party, tapped him to join the party's list of candidates in the Ulyanovsk region, which is about 900 kilometers east of Moscow.
In an interview last week with the American sports network ESPN, Bout said he identified in some ways with Griner and what she might have gone through at the time
"Of course, I feel, you know, bad or sorry for any person who's going to be used as a pawn, despite whether they committed something or not," he said.
"Publicity is a, like, multiplying factor which can really kill you if you are not strong enough to handle it," he was quoted as saying.
Butina was a political activist who was convicted in the United States in 2018 of working as an unregistered foreign agent, for her efforts to build relationships with the Republican Party and conservative activists.
The Senate Intelligence Committee later concluded she attempted to infiltrate President Donald Trump's election campaign in 2016 to establish backchannel communications with Russian officials.
After serving about five months in a U.S. prison, she was released and deported to Russia. Two years later, she was elected to the State Duma as a member of the United Russia ruling party.
Other Russians who have won elected positions in Russia after gaining notoriety in the West for alleged criminal acts include Andrei Lugovoi, who was implicated in the killing of former Russian intelligence agent Aleksandr Litvinenko in London in 2006.
Like Bout, Lugovoi is also a member of the Liberal Democratic Party.
Russia held regional and local elections across dozens of regions across the country on September 8-10, for governors, local legislatures, city councils, and a handful of national elected positions.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Divided G20 Statement Angers Kyiv As New Drone Fragments Found In Romania2
Guard At One Of Putin's Palaces Flees To Ecuador, Criticizes War And Kremlin Leader3
Putin Calls Soviet Invasions Of Budapest And Prague A 'Mistake' He Claims West Is Repeating In Ukraine4
Armenia Kicks Off Joint Military Exercises With U.S. Despite Russian Opposition5
First-Person Firepower: Ukrainian Drone Unit Hunts Down Russian Armor6
Israeli Spy Chief Says Iran's Attempts To Supply Russia With Missiles 'Foiled'7
Ukraine Claims Gains In East, South As 'Fierce Battles' Continue Near Bakhmut8
Karabakh Separatist Leaders Say Deal Reached With Azerbaijan On Transport Corridors9
Grisly Remains: Ukraine Collects Russian Bodies Along 'The Road Of Death'10
'Moscow Is Not Russia': A Schoolteacher Reflects On Her Year Living In Siberia
Subscribe