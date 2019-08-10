Thousands Gather In Moscow For Sanctioned Opposition Protest

Thousands of Russian opposition supporters gathered in the rain in Moscow on August 10 for the fourth major rally in four weeks. Security was high as police cordoned off the area of the sanctioned demonstration and allowed people through in groups. The series of rallies was prompted by local officials' decision in July to bar dozens of independent candidates from elections to the Moscow City Duma. At unsanctioned protests on July 27 and August 3, police beat protesters with batons and detained more than 2,300 people.