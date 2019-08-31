Accessibility links

Russia

Sobol At Moscow Protest: 'Repression Will Not Work'

Thousands of Russians marched in central Moscow as opposition activists defied authorities' warnings and pushed ahead with a protest focused on upcoming city council elections. The August 31 action was the latest in a series of confrontations between liberal activists and Moscow city authorities -- and the Kremlin. A leading opposition figure, Lyubov Sobol, speaking to journalists during the protest, said that repression will not work and also called on Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin to resign.

