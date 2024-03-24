Flowers and toys are piling up outside the Crocus City Hall in the Russian city of Krasnogorsk on March 24, which has been declared a national day of mourning following a mass shooting incident two days earlier. On March 22, camouflaged gunmen burst into the concert venue in the Moscow region and opened fire on the audience. At least 133 people died in the attack, which has been claimed by the militant Islamic State group. Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, have rejected comments by Russian President Vladimir Putin linking the attack suspects to Ukraine.