Moscow Storm Leaves At Least Six People Dead

A heavy storm hit the Russian capital, Moscow, killing at least four people and injuring dozens of others.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said over 40 people were injured in the storm on May 29 and offered his condolences to the victims' relatives.

The Energy Ministry said the storm knocked out power lines in Moscow, leaving some 7,300 people in the city without electricity.

The storm has affected the city’s transportation system, with railway connections delayed or canceled.

